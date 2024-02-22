Print Issue: A Prince Among Men | Feb 23, 2024
As the threats posed by an oppressive Iranian regime escalate, Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi wants us to "stop hoping and start believing" in a free Iran.
The Jews of West Point
Being Jewish at West Point is wonderful. We’re a small community, 136 of 4,400, but we’re responsible for representing our people.
Accuracy in Media at UC Berkeley Law: A Bad Tactic
We can either surrender these centers of higher education or recommit to American institutions.
A Prince Among Men
Why Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Wants Us to “Stop Hoping and Start Believing” in a Free Iran
The Jewish Story Doesn’t Fit on a Smartphone: We Must Reclaim It
We must write our story. Because if we don’t, others will continue to write it for us.
From Loneliness to Fulfillment
I could hand my worries over to Hashem on this day and relinquish control for once. I could just be.