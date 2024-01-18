Print Issue: Israel on Trial | Jan 19, 2024
Confronting Antisemitism: Bringing Meaning and Context to Our New Reality
We are experiencing a hate war being orchestrated against us. Now we must effectively organize to fight this battle, protecting our community while employing our collective resources in responding to this challenge.
College Presidents, This Is How You Protect Jewish Students
Being a Jew on an American college campus has never been harder than it is today.
The Faith of Hadas Lowenstern
Her husband, Elisha, was killed on the seventh day of Hanukkah. Shortly after, Hadas began recording short videos that express remarkable faith.
Holding Onto the Light
The spark that creates light is the magical moment when the darkness becomes less pervasive, when it begins to shift from its enormity and lessens its hold on us.
Confronting American Jewish Leadership
The introduction, 21 essays, and an epilogue launch 23 provocative pieces targeting most establishment organizations, and a new self-destructive worldview hypnotizing many American Jews.