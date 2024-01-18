fbpx
Print Issue: Israel on Trial | Jan 19, 2024

At the International Court of Justice, Israel is defending itself against accusations that it is perpetrating genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. How serious are the accusations? A legal expert weighs in.
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

January 18, 2024

Culture

More in Culture

The Faith of Hadas Lowenstern

January 18, 2024

Her husband, Elisha, was killed on the seventh day of Hanukkah. Shortly after, Hadas began recording short videos that express remarkable faith.

Holding Onto the Light

January 18, 2024

The spark that creates light is the magical moment when the darkness becomes less pervasive, when it begins to shift from its enormity and lessens its hold on us.

Confronting American Jewish Leadership

January 18, 2024

The introduction, 21 essays, and an epilogue launch 23 provocative pieces targeting most establishment organizations, and a new self-destructive worldview hypnotizing many American Jews.

