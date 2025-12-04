This is Why I Don’t Do Podcasts ft. Elon Gold

Marla and Libby are thrilled to start off Season 5 with the hilarious Elon Gold!

Before they bring him on though, they update you on all the things in their lives. Marla shares about celebrating her one-year anniversary with Josh and their families meeting over a memorable Shabbat dinner. She offers advice for how to best prepare for big milestones like that. Libby’s shares about the recent loss of her grandmother and how that’s affected her, especially as it came at the same time as the hostage release. She also talks about how she’s been focused on getting into a good routine. They then touch upon the significance of studying in Israel, with a spotlight on a their new partnership with ‘The Future is Calling’ encouraging American Jewish students to consider Israeli universities for their academic and personal growth.

They then welcome the episode’s centerpiece – an in-depth interview with the iconic Elon Gold—comedian, writer, actor, and passionate advocate for Jewish causes. Starting off the trio discuss Elon’s hatred for podcasts, even though he does have his own (Stars of David) and how he prefers to focus more on stand-up comedy than other content. He shares about a recent trip to Israel with his family and how he has learned to really cherish the time he has with kids. He talks about his journey from performing the purim shpiel at his high school to finding success in Hollywood and how he realized he loved making people laugh. He opens up about the challenges of balancing a career in Hollywood with a deep commitment to faith, family, and Shabbat, and how these values have shaped his choices both personally and professionally including a time he got fired from a show for not wanting to film during Shabbat.

Elon offers candid insights into the realities of rejection and resilience in show business and talks about how he believes in the power of manifesting dreams like how he met his wife at 15 and knew he wanted to marry her right away. The discussion then delves into Jewish dating, marriage, and the evolving expectations of relationships, with Elon sharing wisdom from his own long-term marriage and family life. He talks about what actually matters in choosing a partner and the trio discuss why it sometimes feels like there are more eligible Jewish women than there are men nowadays.

In a surprise turn of events, their podcast gets interrupted by a FaceTime from Marla’s sister – Sarah, who is engagement ring shopping with their mom. Coincidentally, Sarah is friendly with Elon, so the group has a hilarious reunion conversation, including a few words from Marla’s mom. And Elon and Sarah discuss that sometimes someone from your past can actually end up being your future.

Marla and Libby along with Elon, end off by sharing their definitions of a Schmuckboy.

You can find Elon Gold on Instagram @ElonGold. And Schmuckboys on Instagram @SchmuckboysOfficial.

___

Are you or a friend interested in taking your college experience to the next level? Because your future is bigger than you think — and Israel might be the place it truly unfolds. If you’ve ever considered studying abroad or reconnecting with your roots, this is your sign.

Learn more and take the next step at thefutureiscalling.org.