Gedaliah Gurfein: The People’s Talmud

Rabbi Gedaliah Gurfein is the creator of the People’s Talmud, a remarkable online resource that makes the Talmud accessible to all who are curious, even those with little Jewish knowledge. Rabbi Gurfein explains what the Talmud is and why it’s the...
Picture of Shanni Suissa

Shanni Suissa

June 27, 2024

Rabbi Gedaliah Gurfein is the creator of the People’s Talmud, a remarkable online resource that makes the Talmud accessible to all who are curious, even those with little Jewish knowledge. Rabbi Gurfein explains what the Talmud is and why it’s the operating system of Judaism. Far from being archaic, the Talmud addresses issues that highly relevant to the modern world such as life after death, other inhabited planets, marriage and parenting, and how to create a just and fair society. 

