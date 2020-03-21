March 21, 2020

US Senate Negotiates $2 Trillion Coronavirus Package

BY The Jerusalem Post | Mar 21, 2020 | Online
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

The coronavirus stimulus package being negotiated by the US Senate would be worth more than $2 trillion, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Saturday.

“The package is coming in at about 10 percent of GDP,” Kudlow told reporters. Asked if that amounted to more than $2 trillion, Kudlow said: “That’s correct.”

LOS ANGELES, – MARCH 12: Visitors view the city skyline at dusk from a terrace at the Griffith Observatory, which will be closed starting tomorrow due to the spread of the coronavirus, on March 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called for public events and meetings with 50 or more people to be banned on city-owned properties in an effort to contain COVID-19. California has now recorded 198 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

JJ Daily Roundtable

© Copyright 2020 Tribe Media Corp