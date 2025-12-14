Mass Shooting at Chanukah Event in Bondi Beach Leaves Multiple Dead and Injured

A mass shooting at a Chanukah event in the Sydney, Australia suburb of Bondi Beach has left multiple dead and injured, after gunmen opened fire during a public celebration marking the first night of Hanukkah.

The event, organized by Chabad of Bondi, was taking place near the children’s playground at Bondi Beach Park and included a public menorah lighting and family activities. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the shooting began just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 (11:30pm Saturday, Dec. 13 Los Angeles time) killing 10 people and wounding several others. Police said two suspects were taken into custody, though authorities said the operation was ongoing and urged the public to avoid the area and follow police directions.

Jeremy Leibler, who leads the Zionist Federation of Australia, said roughly 2,000 people from the Jewish community were at the gathering. One of the victims has been reported by several local news outlets as Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

The celebration had been promoted in advance as “Chanukah by the Sea.” An Instagram story posted by Chabad of Bondi advertised the event as beginning at 5:00 p.m. local time, and a flyer listed the location as “Bondi Beach Park – Near the Children’s Playground.” The flyer promoted “live entertainment, interactive Chanukah activities, music games & fun for all ages, grand menorah lighting overlooking Bondi Beach,” and invited the public: “Come celebrate the light of Chanukah together with the community. Bring your friends, bring the family, let’s fill Bondi with Joy and Light.”

Video footage appears to show a civilian approaching one of the shooters from behind and forcibly removing his long gun. Another video reviewed shows police arresting a suspect, during which one person on the scene appears to stomp the suspect in the head as officers place him in handcuffs.

The Australian Jewish Association posted a video to its X account showing two men being apprehended by police, with the caption: “Bondi Beach Man appears to stomp on a suspected terrorist. How many times did we warn the Government? We never felt once that they listened. Tragic but no surprise.”

In a public statement, the New South Wales Police Force said, “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

Emergency services responded to the scene as authorities examined suspicious items found in the vicinity. Police said there were no confirmed related incidents elsewhere in Sydney at the time of their statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the attack, saying, “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed. I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”

A source who was on the scene shared the following message with a Los Angeles-based Jewish WhatsApp group: “It was a mass shooting in a Hanukkah parade. We’re taking shelter. There are lots of children on the beach. There was nonstop gunfire.”

Sydney is home to an estimated 43,738 Jews, according to figures cited from the 2021 census. Bondi Beach is located on the east shore of Sydney, approximately 9.5 kilometers from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

As of publication, authorities had not released the identities of the victims or suspects.

Developing story.