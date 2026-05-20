Finding Love, From Inglewood to Jerusalem

What does a memorial in a Black church in Inglewood have to do with our fight against antisemitism?

The memorial was in honor of the late Capt. Greg Jenkins, who served for 40 years in the security patrol of my Jewish Beverlywood neighborhood.

Everybody loved Capt. Jenkins. He was so beloved that the community organized a Sunday vigil for him at Circle Park, so families and neighbors could share their stories.

When his sister invited me to speak at his memorial, I couldn’t say no.

But what would I talk about?

I thought of elevating Jenkins as in the best tradition of the long and complicated relationship between American Jewry and the Black community, speaking of him as “the kind of human bridge we need these days.”

As good and true as that sounded, I didn’t go there.

Instead, I went with the room. I went with love.

Seeing the expansive love for Jenkins among his friends and family, punctuated by a gospel performance of “My Soul Says Yes” I will never forget, I had no choice but to wallow in love.

I spoke of the love Jenkins had for the Jewish community that he served — and the love he got in return.

As if on cue, love seemed to find me last week wherever I went.

At the Impact Forum gala, where I was the MC, I noted the state of high anxiety afflicting the Jewish world today (I used the word “shpilkes”), but I also noted the incredible love for Israel that permeated the event.

When I met with an Israeli soldier, Ron Weinreich, who had lost his legs in battle 20 years ago, and who was bursting with enthusiasm for a new initiative to provide wheelchairs that are accessible to nature, all I could see was love in his eyes — love for the thousands of fellow wheelchair-bound Israelis who would benefit from his project.

When I met with Assaf Weiss of Ma’agalim, whose mission is to help guide thousands of underprivileged young Israelis searching for a better life, what I saw was the love he felt for those young Israelis in need.

When I asked Rabbi David Stav — a prominent leader on the front lines of Israel’s thorniest and most divisive problems — how he could keep such an upbeat demeanor, he answered that “as long as I help at least one Jew a day, I’m good.”

He didn’t spell it out, but I could feel his love for those he helps.

It’s not easy to think about love during times of crisis. When the battles facing us are so hard, we don’t look for emotions that appear soft. When we’re surrounded by hate, we don’t run to something like love.

Libels in The New York Times about “Zionist rape dogs” fill us with disgust. A new world where hating Jews is no longer taboo fills us with dread.

In the throes of such struggles, love becomes a discretionary emotion — a luxury we can hardly afford.

And yet, it was love that followed me around last week.

Maybe it started with Capt. Jenkins, someone far removed from the poisoned waters of antisemitism I am forced to swim in.

At his memorial in Inglewood, I was forced to think about love.

At the Impact Forum event, I couldn’t help but feel the love for Israel.

When I met Israelis fighting to alleviate crises, what I saw above all was their love of mission.

The bad stuff— the lies, the hate, the crises — sticks easily. Love only sticks when we look for it.

But when it does stick, love transforms from a “soft” emotion into a ferocious source of motivation.

We fight for what we love.

We remember what we love.

We move toward what we love.

Next week, I hope to visit (flights permitting) a place that lives permanently in my heart — Jerusalem.

Jerusalem is the city of a million emotions, but for me, it has always been the city of one emotion: love. Wherever I go, from the Rodeo Drive vibe of Mamilla to the ancient biblical vibes of the Old City to the cafes of Emek Refaim to strolling through endless neighborhoods, I feel love for the city’s very existence.

Yes, the problems and the crises of Israel will be screaming at me throughout my visit, but quietly, privately, it is love that will find me.

Just as it did at that memorial for Capt. Jenkins.