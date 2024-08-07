New Hampshire Gov Signs IHRA Bill

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed a bill into law on Aug. 5 codifying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism into law.

The bill, SB 508, passed through both houses of the state legislature in May; New Hampshire now becomes the 36th state in the country to adopt IHRA, according to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

“With antisemitism having exploded worldwide post-Oct. 7, the IHRA definition remains a tool of paramount importance for helping identify and quell the mounting tide of antisemitism as Jews around the world desperately seek assurances for their own safety,” StandWithUs Director of Policy Education Jordan Pope said in a statement. “New Hampshire’s moral clarity on this matter sets a clear example for New England from which other states ought to draw inspiration.”

National Jewish Advocacy Center Director Mark Goldfeder posted on X that “#IHRA should be easy, and now, in a supermajority of states, it is.” In a press release, StandWithUs thanked the National Jewish Advocacy Center and the Israeli-American Coalition (IAC) for Action for their help in passing the law, calling them their “partners.”

IAC for Action Executive Director Joe Sabag told JNS in May, “Without the IHRA definition, our community has suffered a civil rights deficit, where perpetrators of antisemitic discrimination would target Jews and Jewish institutions and then hide behind the false pretense that they were motivated by anti-Israel politics and not anti-Jewish bigotry. New Hampshire’s passage of SB 508 is an important step forward in a national effort to deal with the current antisemitism crisis we are facing.”