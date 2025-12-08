Sounds of Summer at the Hollywood Bowl

Summer at the Hollywood Bowl is ritual and refuge: dinner-in-a-box, friends beside you, the canyon air cooling, and the first note lifting like a collective breath. This season — and the recent years that led up to it — read like a personal soundtrack: legends and film scores, fireworks and choirs, hits that bring back high-school feelings and moments that stitch generations together. For a venue now celebrating its first 100 years (the Bowl opened in July 1922), it’s also a reminder of how music and memory carry on.
This fall, An Evening with John Legend was everything the program promised: songs and stories. Joined by a full orchestra and gospel choir, Legend moved easily from storytelling into song — speaking about growing up singing in church, working in finance before answering music’s call, and making art that travels the world. I went with Sage; watching him at the piano, hearing the choir swell, and feeling the crowd lean into every lyric made the night feel intimate and grand at once. His message — love, courage, and taking chances — landed like a soft benediction under the stars.
The season’s Fireworks Finale paired horn-driven rock with smooth ‘80s gold. Chicago — together since 1967 and still going strong — delivered brass-laden anthems that made the Bowl sway: the kind of songs that bring back teen angst and first crushes in one chorus. Christopher Cross opened with his signature, mellow sweep, the voice that makes you sigh and smile. I loved sharing the night with Michelle, Adam, and Eva — and it was extra special spotting my parents with friends, plus Jessica, Shimon, and their crew. Fireworks, horns, and community: a perfect LA farewell to summer.
2025: Jurassic Park in Concert — A Roaring, Symphonic Ride
One of the season’s most cinematic nights was Jurassic Park in Concert. Watching Spielberg’s 1993 classic while the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performed John Williams’ score live-to-picture transformed the film into a full symphonic adventure. Nearly three decades on, the audience still gasped at the brachiosaurus and laughed together when the park touted its “cutting-edge” CD-ROM tech — cutting edge in 1993, delightfully retro now. With 18,000 people beneath the stars, it felt like the best of summer: community, nostalgia, and cinematic wonder.
The 2024 season shimmered with color and range. Barbie The Movie: In Concert was pure, pink spectacle — featuring the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta, an all-women (mostly women of color) orchestra dressed in vibrant pink jumpsuits. It was playful, empowering, and so much fun — plus a fireworks finale to match.
Opening for Pink Martini that August was the Andrew Bird Trio — a delicate, melodic warmup for an evening of global, multilingual music led by China Forbes. The Bowl at its best: inclusive, joyous, and culturally curious.
Paula Abdul proved that star power only refines with time; at 62 she danced through hits like Straight Up with kinetic joy. Boyz II Men followed with velvet harmonies: End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and Motownphilly felt like a communal time machine, singing along with thousands under the sky.
2023: Star Wars — Return of the Jedi in Concert & Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
A rain-soaked Return of the Jedi in Concert became a legendary Bowl memory: rain, lightsabers, and John Williams’ score performed live by the LA Phil. It was wet, raucous, and thrilling — the kind of night where a city’s collective fandom can be heard in every cheer. Soon after, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks delivered the 1812 Overture in cinematic fashion, complete with marching band and pyrotechnics. Both nights proved the Bowl is unmatched at marrying music and spectacle.
2022 brought roots and rhythm. John Fogerty — the man behind Creedence Clearwater Revival’s swampy, southern-fried rock — served up anthem after anthem: Proud Mary, Born on the Bayou, and Have You Ever Seen the Rain. His set was a reminder of rock’s earthy, storytelling power. That same summer, Ricky Martin made his Hollywood Bowl debut with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, turning the amphitheater into a massive, dancing celebration that pulsed from Livin’ La Vida Loca through every chantable hit.
My modern Bowl ritual began on a fairy-tale note: The Princess Bride in Concert(introduced by Rob Reiner), where the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed Mark Knopfler’s new orchestral arrangement under conductor David Newman. Jessica joined me, and the fencing, giants, true love, and perfectly timed music made the night feel like stepping into a beloved book brought to life. It was “inconceivable,” in the best way. Have you read the book? It is AMAZING!!
Why the Bowl Endures
From the reverberating brass of Chicago to the intimacy of John Legend’s piano; from dinosaurs stomping across the big screen to the cotton-candy glow of Barbie night — the Hollywood Bowl is where Los Angeles gathers to mark the seasons, milestones, and friendships with music. It’s where generations meet: where my parents and I hum the same chorus, where friends like Sage and Jessica become co-conspirators in memory-making.
Now, as the Bowl moves past its first 100 years, it still offers the same thing it always has: nights that transform the ordinary into the unforgettable. Under those arches, with the canyon as our witness, music keeps telling our city’s story — note by note, summer after summer.
Inspired by real-life Jewish table-tennis legend Marty Reisman, the film traces Marty’s upbringing in the Lower East Side and the intertwined forces of his family identity and fierce ambition that drove him.
A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.
A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
Sounds of Summer at the Hollywood Bowl
Lisa Ellen Niver
Each concert, a story. Each song, a memory. The Hollywood Bowl always brings it all together.
The Sounds of Summer: A Century of Music, Movies and Memories at The Hollywood Bowl
By Lisa Niver
Summer at the Hollywood Bowl is ritual and refuge: dinner-in-a-box, friends beside you, the canyon air cooling, and the first note lifting like a collective breath. This season — and the recent years that led up to it — read like a personal soundtrack: legends and film scores, fireworks and choirs, hits that bring back high-school feelings and moments that stitch generations together. For a venue now celebrating its first 100 years (the Bowl opened in July 1922), it’s also a reminder of how music and memory carry on.
2025: John Legend — Stories, Soul, and the Orchestra
This fall, An Evening with John Legend was everything the program promised: songs and stories. Joined by a full orchestra and gospel choir, Legend moved easily from storytelling into song — speaking about growing up singing in church, working in finance before answering music’s call, and making art that travels the world. I went with Sage; watching him at the piano, hearing the choir swell, and feeling the crowd lean into every lyric made the night feel intimate and grand at once. His message — love, courage, and taking chances — landed like a soft benediction under the stars.
2025: Chicago + Christopher Cross — A Fireworks Finale
The season’s Fireworks Finale paired horn-driven rock with smooth ‘80s gold. Chicago — together since 1967 and still going strong — delivered brass-laden anthems that made the Bowl sway: the kind of songs that bring back teen angst and first crushes in one chorus. Christopher Cross opened with his signature, mellow sweep, the voice that makes you sigh and smile. I loved sharing the night with Michelle, Adam, and Eva — and it was extra special spotting my parents with friends, plus Jessica, Shimon, and their crew. Fireworks, horns, and community: a perfect LA farewell to summer.
2025: Jurassic Park in Concert — A Roaring, Symphonic Ride
One of the season’s most cinematic nights was Jurassic Park in Concert. Watching Spielberg’s 1993 classic while the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra performed John Williams’ score live-to-picture transformed the film into a full symphonic adventure. Nearly three decades on, the audience still gasped at the brachiosaurus and laughed together when the park touted its “cutting-edge” CD-ROM tech — cutting edge in 1993, delightfully retro now. With 18,000 people beneath the stars, it felt like the best of summer: community, nostalgia, and cinematic wonder.
2024: Barbie The Movie — In Concert; Pink Martini & Andrew Bird Trio; Paula Abdul; Boyz II Men
The 2024 season shimmered with color and range. Barbie The Movie: In Concert was pure, pink spectacle — featuring the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta, an all-women (mostly women of color) orchestra dressed in vibrant pink jumpsuits. It was playful, empowering, and so much fun — plus a fireworks finale to match.
Opening for Pink Martini that August was the Andrew Bird Trio — a delicate, melodic warmup for an evening of global, multilingual music led by China Forbes. The Bowl at its best: inclusive, joyous, and culturally curious.
Paula Abdul proved that star power only refines with time; at 62 she danced through hits like Straight Up with kinetic joy. Boyz II Men followed with velvet harmonies: End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and Motownphilly felt like a communal time machine, singing along with thousands under the sky.
2023: Star Wars — Return of the Jedi in Concert & Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
A rain-soaked Return of the Jedi in Concert became a legendary Bowl memory: rain, lightsabers, and John Williams’ score performed live by the LA Phil. It was wet, raucous, and thrilling — the kind of night where a city’s collective fandom can be heard in every cheer. Soon after, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks delivered the 1812 Overture in cinematic fashion, complete with marching band and pyrotechnics. Both nights proved the Bowl is unmatched at marrying music and spectacle.
2022: John Fogerty & Ricky Martin with Gustavo Dudamel
2022 brought roots and rhythm. John Fogerty — the man behind Creedence Clearwater Revival’s swampy, southern-fried rock — served up anthem after anthem: Proud Mary, Born on the Bayou, and Have You Ever Seen the Rain. His set was a reminder of rock’s earthy, storytelling power. That same summer, Ricky Martin made his Hollywood Bowl debut with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, turning the amphitheater into a massive, dancing celebration that pulsed from Livin’ La Vida Loca through every chantable hit.
2022: Back to The Future at the Hollywood Bowl
2021: The Princess Bride in Concert — Inconceivable, and Perfect
My modern Bowl ritual began on a fairy-tale note: The Princess Bride in Concert (introduced by Rob Reiner), where the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed Mark Knopfler’s new orchestral arrangement under conductor David Newman. Jessica joined me, and the fencing, giants, true love, and perfectly timed music made the night feel like stepping into a beloved book brought to life. It was “inconceivable,” in the best way. Have you read the book? It is AMAZING!!
Why the Bowl Endures
From the reverberating brass of Chicago to the intimacy of John Legend’s piano; from dinosaurs stomping across the big screen to the cotton-candy glow of Barbie night — the Hollywood Bowl is where Los Angeles gathers to mark the seasons, milestones, and friendships with music. It’s where generations meet: where my parents and I hum the same chorus, where friends like Sage and Jessica become co-conspirators in memory-making.
Now, as the Bowl moves past its first 100 years, it still offers the same thing it always has: nights that transform the ordinary into the unforgettable. Under those arches, with the canyon as our witness, music keeps telling our city’s story — note by note, summer after summer.
Here’s to another season under the stars.
Photo by Hollywood Bowl
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Sounds of Summer at the Hollywood Bowl
Paul Simon Sides with a Killer—Again
Getting Hannah Senesh the Respect She Deserves
When Did Terrorists Become Untouchable?
Frank Gehry, Architect Who Changed Skylines, Dies at 96
Antizionists Are Traitors to Palestinian Cause
The Ultimate Hanukkah 2025 Gift Guide
Check out these fantastic items for your 2025 Hanukkah gift list.
A Bisl Torah — A Candlelit, Soulful Search
God’s candle beckons us to search for our light, the light that exists within us; a soul and spirit that emits purpose, calling, and hope.
Experiencing Every Kind of Magic in Kissimmee
How Israel Consul General Coordinated Synagogue Event Attacked By Protesters
According to the consulate, protesters blocked streets and both entrances before the start time, delaying the arrival of guests, speakers, and staff.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Kahn Looks Back on His Two Years Helping Israelis
Eighteen years on, he may be the busiest, happiest, most contented rav in Los Angeles.
“Your Children Shall Return To Their Homeland”
Rachel, who sacrifices herself for future generations, is the one God listens to. And in the last century, Rachel’s sacrifice was rewarded; her children returned to their homeland.
Angels are on the Way – A poem for Parsha Vayishlach
I’d like to send angels to your house to take care of all your troubles.
Brothers for Life Supports IDF Soldiers, Western Wall Notes, Mayor Nazarian
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
A Moment in Time: “A Minor Inconvenience”
Enough Is Enough: We Are Running Out of Time to Protect Our Jewish Community
Protecting our community is foundational to Jews feeling safe enough to express our First Amendment rights, like everybody else in America.
When Distance Is Remote
Amy and Nancy Harrington: The Passionistas Project, the Jewish-Italian Connection and Pizza Dolce
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 135
Jewish Photographer’s Book Will Make You Want To Rock and Roll All Night
“When I was young, I wanted to be Jimmy Page. That job was already taken. So I learned how to work a camera and photographed Jimmy Page.”
Stories of Jewish Heroism and the ‘Yiddish Sherlock Holmes’
These 15 stories by Jonas Kreppel feature the “Yiddish Sherlock Holmes” who saves Jews from various plights within the Austro-Hungarian Empire during the early 20th century.
‘Marty Supreme’: Josh Safdie’s Film About a Relentless Quest for Success
Inspired by real-life Jewish table-tennis legend Marty Reisman, the film traces Marty’s upbringing in the Lower East Side and the intertwined forces of his family identity and fierce ambition that drove him.
A Moroccan Journey — My Father’s Life
The name Messod means blessing and good fortune and my father was fortunate to live a life overflowing with both.
Table for Five: Vayishlach
A Difficult Birth
Days of Hell and Love
A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.
When the Plaques Say “Respect” and the Wall Says “Jews Don’t Belong”
Hate against Jews is hate. Say it. Mean it. Enforce it. Or stop pretending this institution has the moral confidence to protect the students in its care.
Print Issue: Days of Hell and Love | December 5, 2025
A year after meeting on a dating app, Sapir Cohen and Sasha Troufanov were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. Cohen spent 55 days in hell under Hamas; Troufanov 498 days under Islamic Jihad. Finally free and reunited, they tell The Journal their story.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.