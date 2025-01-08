fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Prayer During the Southern California Fires 2025

God, spread a blanket of security over the firefighters and first responders that serve our community.
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

January 8, 2025
Firefighters battle flames from the Palisades Fire on January 7, 2025 (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Ribono shel Olam, Master of the Universe, protect those that are impacted by the devastating Southern California fires. Guide them towards shelter and safety. As family, friends, neighbors and fellow Angelenos experience physical and emotional loss, may we turn towards each other with open homes and open hearts.

God, spread a blanket of security over the firefighters and first responders that serve our community. Grant them strength and courage and may each one come home safely to those they love.

Let us be reminded of how to help one another. Holy One of Blessing, give us increased compassion and an abundance of kindness that we may extend our hands and hearts to those in need. As the prophet Elijah experienced, “There was a great and mighty wind, splitting mountains and shattering rocks by God’s power, but God was not in the wind. After the wind—an earthquake; but God was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake—fire; but God was not in the fire. And after the fire—a small, still voice.”

God’s small, still voice runs through each one of us. May God’s voice compel us to reach out to each other and find pathways that lead to hope and ultimately, peace for all in need. Amen.

