Jewish Journal

A Prayer for Our Country After the Election

Help us, God, to unite our great country
Picture of Rabbi Naomi Levy

Rabbi Naomi Levy

November 12, 2024
4maksym/Getty Images

In this contentious time.
Teach us to listen to one another,
To heal our divisions and restore hope.
The days that lie before us are ours to shape.
Let them be days of repair,
Days when we join together
To build a new future.
For some of us the results of this election were a deep blow,
For some of us they were a cause for great celebration.
Our charge today must be to work through our differences
And find common ground,
To listen and to speak with caring and empathy
As we wish others to listen and to speak to us.
Bless us God, with ears to hear,
Hearts to love,
And hands to reach across party lines,
So that we can ensure liberty and dignity for all.

Land of opportunity and dreams
We vow to protect our blessed democracy
And treasure the freedom that is our birthright.
We pledge our allegiance
To every soul in need
And every child praying for a better tomorrow.
Bless America, God,
With peace, prosperity, and with justice for all. Amen.

Rabbi Naomi Levy is the founder of Nashuva and author of “Einstein and the Rabbi.”

