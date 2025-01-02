A Bisl 2025~ Very Good

When God creates human beings, God describes the act as, “Very good.”

How do we live up to that description?

Perhaps 2025 is our year, the year we work towards “very good.”

Very good is pushing past mediocre.

Very good is realizing that perfection was never the goal.

Very good is seeing ourselves worthy of offering our unique gifts.

Very good is understanding that each one of us is here for multiple reasons that are unfolding, evolving, and revealing with each coming day.

Very good is connecting with each other and seeing “very good” in those that disappoint.

Very good is opening hearts in a world that often suggests it’s easier to leave them closed.

Very good is knowing that even through brokenness, light exists.

Very good is the willingness to stretch, shift, move, and grow.

Very good is initiating the change we want to achieve.

Very good is loving, laughing, crying, embracing, and living.

2025 will be very good. And it’s up to us to make it so.

Amen. Shabbat Shalom.