A Bisl Torah~Publicize Your Miracle…Tonight

Each night of Hannukah, we ritually place the lit Hannukiah in the window, one that opens to the outside world.
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

December 26, 2024
Nathan Bilow/Getty Images

Each night of Hannukah, we ritually place the lit Hannukiah in the window, one that opens to the outside world. The rabbis of the Talmud called this, “pirsumei nisa.” We are meant to publicize the miracle of Hannukah, a spiritual and military victory in which the Jews rededicated a defiled and desecrated Temple in the land of Israel and reaffirmed their faith in God.

But the Hannukah blessings we sing in 2024 praise God for both the endured miracles by our ancestors and miracles we experience in the present day. This is a reminder that we must always have faith in what might happen today and what might occur tomorrow.

The light of the Hannukiah pierces the darkness of the night. This year, may we be blessed to experience and publicize the following miracles. Add these miracles to your prayers tonight:

-May our hostages be returned safely from Hamas. Now.

-May our IDF soldiers return home and be freed from danger.

-May Israel live in a state of eternal peace.

-May the Jewish people be rid of antisemitism and anti-zionism.

-May the Jewish people move from a fear of being, to a love of living, and a state of thriving.

Let these be the miracles we experience. And may it be soon. Amen.

Shabbat Shalom and Happy Hannukah!

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Marking the Words of Maccabees

December 24, 2024

As we celebrate over Hanukkah’s eight days the valor of those who rose to resist villainy – in those days and in our time – we mark the words of Maccabees both ancient and modern.

