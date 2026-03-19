Traversing Jewish History … in Reverse

A few weeks ago, after catching a 5:37 a.m. Megillah reading courtesy of a kind-hearted and early-rising friend in New Jersey, I caught the 8:25 a.m. flight from Newark to Heathrow and began my journey through Jewish history in reverse.

Desperate to rejoin my family in Israel after a business trip was extended due the outbreak of the war against Iran, I ate my festive Purim meal in seat 40L and headed toward a short layover in London. I stowed my carry-on in the overhead compartment, confident that I would be allowed safe passage with my possessions into England as the Jews had been assured when they were expelled from the country in 1290.

“Whereas the king has prefixed to all the Jews of his realm a certain time to pass out of the realm; he wills that they shall not be treated by his ministers or others otherwise than has been customary” reads a July 18 letter from that year from King Edward I to the Sheriff of Gloucester.

With as much kindness as the expellers must have possessed in those days, the edict continued to state that the monarch “ordered to cause the Jew to have safe conduct at their cost when they, with their chattels, which the king has granted to them.” Seven hundred years later, my backpack and I entered England without incident.

After a brief two-hour layover, the next leg was to Greece. In the meantime, I downed a short espresso, hoping the small amount of liquid would last me the next eight hours.

Landing in the airport in Athens, I felt luckier than my ancestors in being able to pray as a Jew in public. After all, it was the Seleucid-Greek king Antiochus in the second century B.C.E. who, per the Book of Maccabees’ recounting, had ordered the Jews of Judea “not to offer burnt offerings, grain offerings or wine offerings in the Temple, and commanded them to treat Sabbaths and festivals as ordinary work days … They were forbidden to circumcise their sons and were required to make themselves ritually unclean in every way they could, so that they would forget the Law which the Lord had given through Moses and would disobey all its commands. The penalty for disobeying the king’s decree was death.”

Thankfully, no locals broke a sweat when I broke out my tefillin.

From Athens, I then hopped on a short flight to Egypt, where our ancestors had escaped three millennia ago on their way to the Promised Land, after a back-breaking enslavement that lasted centuries. The medieval poet Judah HaLevi, visiting the (one must admit) beautiful country that had enslaved our forebears once wrote:

“From age to age Your wonders, God, are told

And not denied by father or by son.

This river Nile has always testified

To how its waters were turned into blood.

No hierophants performed the magic trick,

But only Your name and Moses and Aaron’s rod,

Transformed by You into a hissing snake.

Help then Your trusting servant to make haste

To a place more wondrous yet than this!”

As the Israeli translator Hillel Halkin has contextualized, watching the Nile River flow in 1140, HaLevi no doubt “felt he was looking at the same water that Moses and Aaron had turned to blood with a wave of their staffs in the first of the Ten Plagues.” Yet, the renowned poet wrote elsewhere, while God’s presence in Egypt had been “like a traveler’s/ Resting in the shade beneath a tree,/ In Zion, it’s at home and dwells/ Grandly, as all Scripture tells.” In other words, while Egypt had been the site of sacred events, the Land of Israel – “a place more wondrous yet than this” – was itself sacred. Nothing HaLevi had seen in Egypt could take its place.

After a brief cab ride from Taba Airport to the Egyptian-Israeli border, I gazed at the golden blue waters of the Gulf of Aqaba to see if they might split (alas …). I then traversed the Begin Crossing by foot.

At the border, having crossed safely into Israel (which itself is hardly safe given the constant rocket bombardment) I spotted two photos hanging opposite the guardbooth’s walls. The first, from 1946, was of what seemed to be a Hassidic family photo. The caption unveiled it as depicting a ruse. The bearded individual labelled “Rabbi Sassover” in the photo was Menachem Begin himself, evading British capture after escaping the Holocaust, leading the Irgun as it fought for Israel’s independence.

The next photo was of Begin not afraid but effervescent. It captured the now-Prime Minister, along with Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and American president Jimmy Carter, at the signing of the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty March 26, 1979 on the White House lawn.

My 36-hour journey had spanned 30 centuries. But the juxtaposition of the two photos during its last few feet captured the miraculous nature of Jewish history quite simply. While the Jewish people continue to face enemies seeking our destruction, we continue to survive. We no longer possess fear of persecution or expulsion but a powerful nation standing in defense of Jews both in Israel and abroad. The wonders of God continue to be told and cannot be denied.

Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern is Senior Adviser to the Provost of Yeshiva University and Deputy Director of Y.U.’s Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought. His books include the newly released “Jewish Roots of American Liberty,” “The Promise of Liberty: A Passover Haggada,” “Esther in America,” “Gleanings: Reflections on Ruth” and “Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land: The Hebrew Bible in the United States.”