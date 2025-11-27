fbpx

Comings and Goings – A poem for Parsha Vayetzei

We could have been roadside sheep salespeople...
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

November 27, 2025
Sheep for sale.

Vayetzei — And he went out (Genesis 28:10–32:3)

And he went out from his home
with his stolen birthright and blessing

And I went out from the East Coast
with golf pants and no particular direction.

And he went out from an angry brother
and was saved by divine intervention.

And I never wanted to go, but
tweens have no choice in the matter.

And he went out to the wilderness
and slept on a stone and saw angels.

And I find camping insulting, and if there aren’t
at least three pillows, it’s a disaster.

And he suffered his own deception and married
the wrong sister at the price of seven years.

And I married the right one, and it
wasn’t even a decision.

And he went out with two wives and two handmaids
and that led to a baker’s dozen of children.

And I just had the one, and he operates
the motor vehicle now.

And he had to go out again because
his uncle had run out of daughters.

And I settled in for this sheepless life
for this cushy mountainside joie de vivre.

And had he not gone out, none of this would
be written…we might be roadside sheep salespeople.

And he did go out, so here I am interpreting this
wondering if I’ve already met the angels.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

