Comings and Goings – A poem for Parsha Vayetzei

Vayetzei — And he went out (Genesis 28:10–32:3)

And he went out from his home

with his stolen birthright and blessing

And I went out from the East Coast

with golf pants and no particular direction.

And he went out from an angry brother

and was saved by divine intervention.

And I never wanted to go, but

tweens have no choice in the matter.

And he went out to the wilderness

and slept on a stone and saw angels.

And I find camping insulting, and if there aren’t

at least three pillows, it’s a disaster.

And he suffered his own deception and married

the wrong sister at the price of seven years.

And I married the right one, and it

wasn’t even a decision.

And he went out with two wives and two handmaids

and that led to a baker’s dozen of children.

And I just had the one, and he operates

the motor vehicle now.

And he had to go out again because

his uncle had run out of daughters.

And I settled in for this sheepless life

for this cushy mountainside joie de vivre.

And had he not gone out, none of this would

be written…we might be roadside sheep salespeople.

And he did go out, so here I am interpreting this

wondering if I’ve already met the angels.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net