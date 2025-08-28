Every Rose Has Nothing To Fear – A poem for Parsha Shoftim

If you besiege a city for many days, to wage war against it in order to capture it, you must not destroy its fruit trees by wielding an ax against them… ~ Deuteronomy 20:19

When at war

if you must go to war

treat the fruit trees

better than the people.

This is our law.

The tree is not fleeing us

so we let it be.

It almost makes sense

except that war

never makes sense.

When you move into a house

with a historic rose garden

don’t cut down the rose garden

You are there to build upon –

not tear down.

Tell this to anyone relevant

even though their

bullet-ridden ears

do not want to hear it.

When we moved into

this house we promised

to leave the roses

as they were. We are a blip

in this space and our mark

will not be made by

tearing out or cutting down.

War will not come from our lips.

No one ever need flee.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net