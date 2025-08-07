Table for Zuul – A poem for Parsha Vaetchanan

You must not intermarry with them: you must not give your daughter to a son of theirs, and you must not take a daughter of theirs for your son, for your daughter’s husband will turn away your grandchild from following Me, and they will worship other peoples’ deities. ~ Deuteronomy 7:3-4

Okay, but there are some

pretty cool other deities out there.

Ganesh comes to mind, immediately –

many arms, elephant head – You don’t

get much more I want to hang out

with that guy than Ganesh.

Thor’s had a moment recently.

Started out a little too serious, but

really just a softie with a hammer.

You, for sure, won’t run out of wine

if Dionysus is at your party. In fact

it’s always a party when he’s present.

Ame-no-Uzume-no-Mikoto may not

be the most famous of the bunch

but in Japan she brings the mirth.

Some of these are made up

you might say, and I say, yeah

I think you’re getting it now.

I’m all for perpetuating the family.

I swear if my great-grandchildren

aren’t salivating over the challah

I’m not sure what I’m doing here.

But I have room at my table for

Ganesh, or Apollo or even Zuul.

If our sons and daughters could

marry others’ sons and daughters

perhaps all the fighting would stop.

Bring home who you love,

oh, son of mine, I’ll sing B’ruchot Habaot

at the wedding and at least

the food will be interesting.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net