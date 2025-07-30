Table for Five: Devarim

Nina Litvak

Screenwriter, Co-creator of accidentaltalmudist.org

How prescient is our holy Torah! This verse warning us not to favor the strong OR the weak stands as a sharp rebuke of the current fad of fetishizing the perceived underdog. The Targum rejects this profound moral confusion masquerading as righteousness: “You should not say: this is a poor man and his opponent is rich … I will find in favor of the poor man, and he will consequently obtain support in a respectable fashion.”

In our modern society, many highly intelligent and educated people harbor a Manichean worldview that classifies every human being as either evil oppressor or saintly oppressed. According to this ideology, since Gaza is less prosperous than Israel, the Gazans (who overwhelmingly support Hamas) must be the oppressed and therefore have the moral high ground no matter what atrocities they commit or support. This repugnant belief system requires embracing multiple absurdities: Hamas tells the truth; IDF soldiers deliberately slaughter innocent Palestinians; in war, whichever side has more casualties is in the right.

Tragically, some Jews — including prominent ones — believe this anti-Torah ideology and claim it reflects Jewish values. Jews who prioritize the well-being of our enemies over the safety of fellow Jews are foolish, wicked, or desperate for approval from those who want them dead. These lost souls see themselves — and want to be seen — as more virtuous than the rest of the tribe. They don’t realize they’ve revealed their profound ignorance of Torah teachings. They certainly haven’t read Deuteronomy 1:17.