Unintended Proxy – A poem for Parsha Devarim

Do not fear them, for it is God, your God, who is fighting for you. ~ Deuteronomy 3:22

Them.

As in the other.

They’re on the

other side of the river

right now.

Someone is

fighting them – not me

I’m a gajillion miles away.

So I have no fear as

I am being fought for.

Whether I want it or not.

It’s happening everywhere.

People asking me

not to have fear while

they scoop up

the other.

I’m tending to my

livestock and that

one rabbit in the backyard

as if the other aren’t

being tended to.

This is not the story

I want to tell. This is not

what I want them to do.

But they are doing it

for me, with no

explicit instructions

from me.

Except this old text

in this old book

which predates all the

other books they’re burning

but which are

easier to read.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net