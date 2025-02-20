Table for Five: Mishpatim

Rivkah Slonim

Director, Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Life, Binghamton University

The Torah, we are taught, talks of physical matters on a temporal plane, but alludes to — and reflects — spiritual realties.

The Rebbe understood this verse to (also) be referring to spiritual “murder”: the trespass of God’s word which is truncation from one’s spiritual source of life. Because a Jew has a veritable aspect of the Divine within them, the Rebbe maintained that when a Jew sins — is involved in “murder” — it must, by definition, be inadvertent. And God always provides a place to which to flee, a “city of refuge” which is the process of teshuva, return. What, asks the Rebbe, is the responsibility of the Jewish people towards inadvertent sinners? Maimonides in his codex makes clear that the Beit Din must make sure that the roads to the cities of refuge are wide, safe, and accessible. And there must be sign posts strategically placed so that all people can be easily pointed in the direction of these roads.

In like fashion, taught the Rebbe, it is the responsibility and privilege of each Jew to be a “sign.” Through modeling a life that reflects God’s wishes; by being a living, breathing, enthusiastic “sign,” we can help those seeking their way to refuge. There are many who don’t (yet) know of teshuva, that these “cities of refuge” exist. Show them. And then there are those that are fleeing, but have not yet realized why, or from whom, or from what. Be a sign. Show them the way. Welcome them home.