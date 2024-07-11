Table for Five: Chukat

Rabbi Chaim Tureff

Rav Beit Sefer at Pressman Academy and author of “Recovery in the Torah”

The end of this verse regarding Miriam’s death comes at the end of an important period in Jewish history, our long journey in the desert. Interestingly enough, the commentators note that it’s sandwiched between two verses that are directly impacted by Miriam’s death. One about the well in the desert not having water after her death, and the other about the red heifer in the preceding verse. As Rashi notes, the connection between her death and the verse of the red heifer are that they both impact atonement.

The Talmud notes that the well disappearing after her death demonstrates the well’s presence only due to Miriam. Miriam being a righteous person impacts not only herself but everyone. This demonstrates the imprint that someone can have. The famous Talmudic passages equating the death and saving of a life to saving or ending an entire world demonstrates the real impact each person can have. How are we influenced by those around us? Do we take the actions of those righteous individuals and imbue those principles into our lives or move on once they’re not present? As “Star Wars” demonstrated, we know that one who is dead can have a greater impact as their teachings live on through their students. Are we willing to take the lessons of Miriam; kindness, a ride-or-die attitude for her people, and a mindset of complete selflessness? Or are we part of the endless cycle of people that don’t learn and grow from our great ancestors?