Brothers for Life Supports IDF Soldiers, Western Wall Notes, Mayor Nazarian

The Brothers for Life (BFL) Donfeld Family Basketball Tournament and Festival—a feel-good gathering that raised awareness and support for injured IDF soldiers—was held Nov. 16 at Stephen Wise Temple’s Katz Family Pavilion.

Drewing about 500 attendees, the tournament featured nine injured IDF combat soldiers that were on a five-day visit to Los Angeles. Their action-packed days in L.A. were organized with the support of four local host families, including philanthropists Amy and Brad Conroy as well as Jennifer and Michael Gardner.

At the event, 10-year-old Zack Shpelfogel was honored for raising funds to sponsor a newly injured combat soldier for a year of rehab and support. Additionally, BFL member Roei Kochay shared his story about fighting at the Nova Festival and the following day in Be’eri during the Oct. 2023 terror attack, experiencing severe PTSD in the aftermath, and how BFL became a sanctuary for him.

A range of people, spanning geographic neighborhoods across Los Angeles and various denominations—Orthodox, Conservative and Reform—attended the recent basketball tournament. It was literally a big tent—due to the forecasted rain.

“For many injured combat soldiers, everyday life is an uphill climb. They’re working to recover from physical wounds, grappling with PTSD, trying to regain financial stability, and much more — often while feeling painfully alone, even among the people who love them,” BFL Southern California Executive Director Neuriel Shoresaid. “Traveling to Jewish communities like Los Angeles, staying with host families who shower them with love, and being embraced by the local community provides a spirit of renewal and strength that helps them to choose life.”

BFL is aiming to absorb 700 newly injured soldiers in 2025 and will continue to do so through 2028.

As the world witnessed the long-awaited return of hostages to Israel, Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries was bridging the distance between Los Angeles and Jerusalem in a deeply personal way. Hundreds of handwritten prayers and messages from the local Jewish community were delivered to the Western Wall in Jerusalem by Mount Sinai General Manager Randy Schwab, symbolizing unity, resilience, and hope in a time of profound emotion.

Since the events of Oct. 7, many members of the L.A. Jewish community have expressed a deep desire to support Israel and its people, yet felt powerless from afar. In response, Mount Sinai opened its doors, and its heart, inviting community members to submit personal notes and prayers to be carried to the Kotel.

“For so many in our community who have felt unable to travel or unsure of how to help, this small but sacred act allows their voices to be heard and their love to be felt in Israel,” Schwab said. “Carrying these prayers to the Wall is both an honor and a responsibility. Every note is a reminder of the unbreakable bonds that connect our community—across time, distance, and history.”

Ultimately, hundreds of prayers were collected from congregants, families, and supporters throughout Southern California.

“We may be thousands of miles away, but this moment allows our community to stand together with Israel,” Schwab said. “The Kotel has always been a place of connection. Today, it carries with it the prayers of Los Angeles.”

Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian was recently appointed to the U.S. Advisory Board of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), a global coalition uniting more than 850 partner organizations.

Beverly Hills has faced several high-profile antisemitic incidents in recent years, and Nazarian, the first Iranian Jewish woman to serve as mayor of Beverly Hills, has been an active member of CAM’s Mayors Advisory Board. Her new role elevates a trusted local leader into a national conversation focused on safety, resilience, and community partnership.

Nazarian’s appointment was announced Nov. 19. She was one of five new leaders named to CAM’s advisory board. The others were philanthropist Barbara Feingold; Aaron Keyak, former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism; Noam Lee, former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association; and Scott Singer, mayor of Boca Raton, Florida.