Ramah Lights Up Sinai Temple, JNF-USA Global Conference

Camp Ramah in California drew a full house on Nov. 16 as more than 500 Ramahniks gathered at Sinai Temple for its annual Celebration Gala. Guests mingled over cocktails before heading into an upbeat program honoring several standout figures in the Ramah community.

Janine Winkler Lowy, joined by her children, Simonette, Jacqueline, Benjamin and Caroline, was feted for her philanthropic leadership and longtime commitment to expanding Ramah’s scholarship reach. State Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Ramah alumnus and co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, received warm applause for his statewide work combating antisemitism, while Oren Gabriel was recognized for a Ramah journey that’s taken him from camper to staff member to devoted board leader. The Gabriel brothers received the Judith Weinstock Alumni Leadership Award.

Attendees also heard from Talia Bodner and Bali Lavine, two 2025 Ramah staff members who spoke about how camp helped them become pro-Israel advocates while enrolled at Columbia University and Tulane University, respectively.

The festive evening celebrated Ramah’s enduring impact—and raised vital support to ensure its signature “Journey for a Lifetime” continues inspiring generations of campers.

A delegation from Los Angeles was among the nearly 3,000 attendees who united for Israel’s future in Hollywood, Florida, from Oct. 23-26, at Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Global Conference for Israel. This four-day event celebrated resilience, Zionist pride and the enduring connection between the Jewish community and the land and people of Israel.

The sold-out conference — one of the largest Zionist events of its kind in the world — brought together local community members, as well as philanthropists, college students, young professionals, rabbis, mayors from Israel’s North and South, social media influencers, and global allies of the people of Israel for a gathering of inspiration, education, and impact.

“At a time when Israel and the Jewish people face unprecedented challenges, our voices rose together in solidarity, purpose, and hope,” JNF-USA CEO Russell Robinson said. “This was not just a conference — it was a movement. Together, we are building Israel’s future, from the Negev and Galilee to every corner of the Jewish world.”

“As a first-time attendee, I found the Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference for Israel to be an incredibly important and meaningful experience,” Michele Lieberman said. “It brought together people who share a deep love for Israel and a commitment to celebrating Zionism and Jewish identity. I was moved by the powerful speakers, thoughtful discussions, and the genuine sense of solidarity that filled the room. I left feeling proud, hopeful, and inspired — unified with like-minded peers who stand with Israel. The conference was a powerful opportunity to help find my voice to educate, connect, and advocate.”