Beneath the Surface: Courage, Community, and the Ocean

Lisa and Cris diving Palancar Gardens in Cozumel with Punta Sur Divers, Photo by Catalina Velasco
Diving into Courage: Strength at Depth with Lisa Niver, Author of BRAVE-ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty1. What does being BRAVE mean to you?
Being brave doesn’t mean you’re not scared — it means you move forward with the fear. To me, bravery is choosing to stay present in the uncertainty of life. It shows up in the moments when we’re underwater and the world goes still, and also in the moments when we’re sitting alone with our own story, deciding whether we’re willing to tell the truth. Being brave is letting yourself be seen. Divers literally step off the edge into the unknown blue and trust our training, our buddy, and our breath.
“Bravery is the willingness to keep going when the outcome is not guaranteed. It’s choosing curiosity over comfort.”2. One of the most brave things is being vulnerable—and you did just that in your book, laying out personal stories. What was the scariest part of that process?
Honestly, every part was scary. It was hard to write the book. Turning it into my publisher and waiting for it to publish was a bit terrifying as well. When you’re underwater, you trust your training: your regulator will deliver air, your BCD will lift you. But in writing my story, there was no regulator, no gauge, no buddy check. It was just me and the truth, wondering how people would receive it.
The fear was: What will happen when people actually read this?
And then — the beautiful surprise — so many people said:
“Your story made me feel less alone.”
That’s when I knew the risk was worth it.
Sharing my truth meant releasing control over how others might react. The day BRAVE-ish came out, I thought, People are going to know all of this about me. But the notes I received were beautiful — people saying, “Your story makes me feel less alone.” That connection made every moment of fear worthwhile.
3. What does it mean to “continue,” not just to start, but to stay open, curious, and brave again?
Starting is exciting. Continuing is the work. Anyone can start something once.
But staying open—continuing to stretch, restart, return—that is where courage lives.
In diving, every descent is new — even if you’ve been to the site before.
Conditions change, currents shift, visibility evolves. We adapt.
Life is the same.
We keep showing up.
We keep practicing wonder.
We keep learning.
We keep choosing wonder over withdrawal.
We keep choosing to try again — even when it would be easier not to.
4. If you could leave DEMA attendees with one thought about courage (both in diving and in life), what would it be?Have a buddy.
We understand this in diving, but we sometimes forget it in life. Courage doesn’t have to be solo.
In diving, we have buddy checks, safety signals, and shared awareness.
In life, we sometimes forget we’re allowed to ask for that same support.
Find your community — your underwater tribe, your creative circle, your people.
Courage becomes easier when we know we won’t have to surface alone. Let people help you hold the weight of the world when it feels like too much. And be willing to do the same for them.
5. Do you think courage can ripple outward? If bravery is contagious, what kind of ripple do you hope to start here at DEMA?
Absolutely. Courage creates echoes.
I recently spoke with the CHUM Scuba Club in Houston on Zoom, and it is powerful to share stories with people who understand the language of depth — literally and emotionally.
One diver says “I tried.”
Another says “Maybe I can try too.”
And suddenly, a wave moves through a community.
As BRAVE-ish celebrates its second birthday here in the Authors Corner at DEMA, my hope is this ripple:
Your story matters.Your voice matters.The ocean has room for you — exactly as you are.
If my being brave helps one other person take a step toward their own courage — then that’s a wave worth making. Courage is contagious. The diving community knows how to hold each other. We leap together. We learn together. That’s courage — shared.
Beneath the Surface: Courage, Community, and the Ocean
Lisa Ellen Niver
