Escape to Tulum, Where Your Dreamy Jungle Treehouse Retreat Awaits

Imagine waking up in the heart of the jungle, sunlight filtering through lush green leaves, and the gentle sounds of tropical birds greeting your day. Welcome to Tulum! A place where romance, adventure, and holistic wellness come together in a way you won’t find anywhere else. And at the center of it all? The Tulum Jungle Treehouse, an enchanting hideaway designed for dreamers, lovers, and seekers of serenity.

For my observant readers, did you know Tulum is home to a vibrant Jewish community centered around the Chabad Center in the lively La Veleta neighborhood? More info below.

Why Tulum Is the Ultimate Getaway.

Tulum is not just a destination; it’s a feeling. Powdery white beaches meet turquoise Caribbean waters, and ancient Mayan ruins sit perched above the sea. Here, every day feels like a new adventure. Tulum’s bohemian spirit and laid-back energy make it the perfect escape for couples looking to reconnect, ideal for a private proposal, or for anyone craving a weekend of yoga, wellness, and pure relaxation.

For couples craving romance, Tulum is pure magic: wander hand-in-hand through ancient Mayan ruins perched dramatically above the turquoise sea, slip into a crystal-clear cenote for a sunset swim, and end your evening savoring candlelit dinners at one of Tulum’s chic local restaurants. If you feel like spending a cozy night in, the treehouse is fully self-catering, perfect for enjoying a private dinner surrounded by the sounds of nature. Every moment here is designed to help you reconnect and create unforgettable memories together.

For those seeking inner peace, Tulum is renowned as a yoga capital, offering daily classes, transformative retreats, and holistic experiences set amidst nature’s tranquility. Tulum seamlessly blends natural beauty, ancient history, and modern wellness, and invites you to slow down, breathe deeply, and fall in love with life.

Surrounded by serene jungle, Chabad offers soulful prayer services, enchanting Tanya classes under the stars, and legendary Shabbat dinners—complete with kosher meals and tequila tastings. Founded in 2019 by Rabbi Netanel and Linor Binyamini, Chabad Tulum now draws locals and visitors from around the world, especially during Passover when over 200 people gather for unforgettable seders.

The area offers a wide variety of yoga studios, holistic centers, and wellness programs that attract visitors from around the globe. Notable venues include Holistika, a magical jungle retreat center with breathtaking architectural design with three yoga studios, outdoor spaces and vegetarian restaurant. The abundance and diversity of the local offerings, combined with Tulum’s natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere, have established it as a leading destination for yoga retreats and wellness travel internationally.

The Tulum Jungle Treehouse: Your Private Paradise.

Tucked away in the vibrant La Veleta neighborhood, the Tulum Jungle Treehouse is more than just a place to stay—it’s an experience. Elevated above the jungle floor, this magical retreat is designed for two and blends eco-chic comfort with total privacy.

What makes it irresistible?

Surrounded by native trees, you'll feel like you're in your own world. Sip your morning coffee by relaxing next to the shared pool or stargaze from your king-size bed.

With no TV, this is your chance to disconnect, recharge, and truly be present. The renowned Holistika wellness center is just next door, offering yoga classes and holistic workshops all day long.

Thoughtfully crafted with sustainability in mind, the treehouse features passive cooling, native wood, and reflective mirrored glass that turns transparent at night. Adventure at Your Doorstep: Bike to the beach, swim in nearby cenotes, or explore Tulum’s vibrant food scene—all just minutes away.

What to Do: Eat, Explore, and Experience in Tulum.

Foodie Paradise:

Start your day with fresh fruit from Chultun market or a flaky pastry at Italdo bakery. For lunch, indulge in tacos at Tres Gallones or vegan delights at La Vegan Tulum. Dinner? Try wood-fired cuisine at Hartwood or savor Italian at Canova. Don’t miss the local ice cream at Panna e Cioccolato or a sunset cocktail at Hotelito Azul’s rooftop bar.

Yoga & Wellness:

With Holistika right next door, you have instant access to the best yoga and meditation in town. Explore other studios like Om Collective, Ikal, and Nomade for beachfront flows and holistic healing.

Nature & Adventure:

Cenotes: Bike to Cenote Cristal or Escondido for a swim, or visit Casa Tortuga for a guided snorkeling adventure.

Bike to Cenote Cristal or Escondido for a swim, or visit Casa Tortuga for a guided snorkeling adventure. Beaches: Playa Paraiso is the go-to public beach, or treat yourself to a beachfront massage at Akiin Beach Club.

Playa Paraiso is the go-to public beach, or treat yourself to a beachfront massage at Akiin Beach Club. Culture: Marvel at the Tulum ruins at sunrise, get inspired at Azulik Uh Mah gallery, or take a collectivo to the Akumal animal sanctuary1.

Nightlife & Local Vibes:

Dance to live music at Batey, sip mezcal at La Guarida, or join the locals for street tacos at La Chiapaneca. Mercado Centauro is perfect for a lively night out with music and friends.

Pro Tips for Your Tulum Adventure

Getting There: Fly into Cancun International Airport, then take an ADO bus or private transfer to Tulum (about 90 minutes). Once in town, rent a bike from La Veleta Bikes for just $8 a day—it’s the best way to explore like a local.

Fly into Cancun International Airport, then take an ADO bus or private transfer to Tulum (about 90 minutes). Once in town, rent a bike from La Veleta Bikes for just $8 a day—it’s the best way to explore like a local. Best Time to Visit: December to April offers sunny skies and cool breezes, perfect for beach days and outdoor adventures. For fewer crowds and lush green scenery, visit in May or June.

December to April offers sunny skies and cool breezes, perfect for beach days and outdoor adventures. For fewer crowds and lush green scenery, visit in May or June. Beach Access: Bike or take a collectivo to Playa Paraiso. For a luxe beach day, Akiin Beach Club only requires a drink or meal purchase for access—and their massages are legendary.

Bike or take a collectivo to Playa Paraiso. For a luxe beach day, Akiin Beach Club only requires a drink or meal purchase for access—and their massages are legendary. Local Markets: Stock up on fresh, affordable produce at Chultun Fruit Market, or splurge on organic treats at Gypsea Market.

Stock up on fresh, affordable produce at Chultun Fruit Market, or splurge on organic treats at Gypsea Market. Dining: Explore Calle 7 for amazing local eats, from street tacos to Italian and BBQ. Don’t be afraid to try the local stands, they’re delicious and budget-friendly.

