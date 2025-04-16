Hannah Sattler: Hannah’s Kitchen, Uncomplicating Cooking and Strawberry Ice Cream

One of Hannah Sattler’s strongest food memories has to do with Passover. Her grandmother would make strawberry ice cream with egg whites, so it’s parve and perfect for Passover.

“As a little girl, I just thought it was such a luscious treat,” Sattler, owner of Hannah’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “I’ve [made] it with my kids, here and there, because it just feels special and different and a little refreshing.” That recipe is below.

Hannah’s Kitchen is a Jewish-focused catering business and cafe, based inside the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sattler prides herself on nourishing the soul, preserving tradition and creating meaningful connections through food.

Sattler always loved food and cooking. Her mother and grandparents loved to cook and bake; her grandfather enjoyed experimenting with making Asian foods kosher. Known as “Grandpa Sy,” he would come to her preschool to braid challah with her classmates.

However, it took a while for Sattler to get to her calling.

“I started off as an engineering major in college, and two weeks in, I had to write a report on why I wanted to be an engineer,” she said.

Sattler recalled what she told her mom, ‘I’d be really good at it — I’m very much a math and science brain — but I’d hate it.”

She suggested Sattler see a career counselor, who gave her an aptitude test to help her decide on a major. Sattler remembered thinking the results were so stupid, she put them away and never looked at them again. Around 2020, that memory popped back into her head: the test said she would be good at religion and business.

“I end up in the financial industry because I’m a numbers cruncher,” she said. “I’m good at that.”

Sattler worked in investments at a hedge fund, before taking the time to be a stay-at-home mom for her three daughters. She ended up running her synagogue’s kitchen, starting as a volunteer, before being hired as their kitchen manager.

“I’ve always been really organized and [that applies] especially in the catering world,” she said. “You really need to not just know food, but how to organize and delegate.”

About 10 years ago, when her life went through some changes, Sattler started Hannah’s Kitchen.

It may have taken a while to get to her destiny, but she ended up in the right place. Catering, after all, is as much about connecting with people as it is about the food. People remember her years later, whether she’s feeding them during a happy rite of passage or a time of mourning.

“I always say we’re there in the good, but also the hard times, because as a community that’s what’s important.”

A huge part of enjoying cooking is being creative in the kitchen. However, you also need to not overwhelm yourself.

“Sometimes people take too much on,” Sattler said. “Don’t try to make everything at once … you don’t necessarily need to do every component from scratch.”

That means finding easy components, like using preseasoned rice or pouring sauce over chicken and throwing it in the oven. Also, know your go-to recipes that you know will turn out perfectly.

“Not everything, culinarily, has to be complicated,” she said. “You can make some easy meals and [then have] quality time with your family.”

And if you are preparing for a bigger event, like a large dinner party, space out your prep.

“Soup and dessert can be done a day or two ahead of time,” Sattler said. “Don’t make so much work where, by the time you’ve got everyone at your home, you’re feeling so stressed out, you [enjoy] the meal.”

And, if you do want to be creative in the kitchen, do it when you have the time. And do not be scared when attempting something new. It may not succeed, but you’ll learn from it.

At her kids’ school they say, ‘FAIL’ stands for First Attempt In Learning.

“Trying to figure out how you adapt things – making things fun and different and interesting – you roll with it,” she said. “If it works and tastes good, that’s all that matters sometimes.”

Learn more at HannahsKitchenmke.com and follow HannahsKitchenMke on Facebook and @Han_kit_mke on Instagram.

Strawberry Ice Cream

A nostalgic frozen treat — airy, sweet and Passover-friendly.

1 egg white

Pinch of salt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

¾ cup sugar

1 cup strawberries (fresh or thawed frozen)

Start by beating the egg white in a mixing bowl until it gets nice and foamy. Add in a pinch of salt.

While continuing to beat, slowly add the sugar — just a little at a time — until the mixture starts to form soft peaks.

Now add your strawberries. You can slice them, lightly mash them, or leave a few chunky bits if you like a little texture. Pour in the lemon juice too.

Keep beating the mixture for 15 minutes. Yes, a full 15! You’re looking for a fluffy, glossy texture that holds stiff peaks. This part gives it that light, mousse-like ice cream feel.

Once it’s whipped and gorgeous, transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe container and freeze until firm.

Scoop and serve straight from the freezer. It’s fresh, fruity and the perfect light dessert after a big Passover or meat meal!

Debra Eckerling is a writer for the Jewish Journal and the host of “Taste Buds with Deb.” Subscribe on YouTube or your favorite podcast platform. Email Debra: tastebuds@jewishjournal.com.