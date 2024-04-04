‘Cooking for a Cause’ Cookbook Supports Leket

After the October 7 attacks in Israel, June Hersh, the author of “Food, Hope and Resilience” and “Iconic New York Jewish Food,” like many others wanted to find a way to help.

In January, she approached the leadership at Leket Israel about her plan to compile a cookbook to benefit their organization.

“I wanted to do something tangible to support Israel during this crisis and was aware of the remarkable work done by Leket,” Hersh told the Journal. “As the largest food rescue organization in Israel, they have focused their attention on aiding struggling farmers and feeding displaced families.”

Hersh, whose mantra is to “Eat Well-Do Good,” focuses on preserving Jewish food memory through her charitable endeavors.

Hersh, whose mantra is to “Eat Well-Do Good,” focuses on preserving Jewish food memory through her charitable endeavors.

“My vehicle to shine a light is food, so this seemed like a natural way for me to express my support,” she said.

Hersh gathered 70+ chefs, who contributed more than 90 recipes for “Cooking for a Cause: Feeding Israel with Love.” The book was released on February 29, and has already raised more than $25,000 for Leket.

The 196-page digital book can be downloaded when a donation for $36 is made on the site chef.leket.org. According to the website, $36 provides 29 meals for those in need.

The recipes, Hersh explains, are accessible, yet global; familiar and innovative.

“It is full color with recipes representing Jewish and Israeli cuisine from some of the acclaimed chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs including Adeena Sussman, Michael Solomonov, Jake Cohen, Eitan Bernath, Leah Koenig and so many more,” Hersh said. “It also features recipes from outspoken advocates, like Caroline D’Amore and musician Biggah as well as a couple of recipes created at the request of Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s family for some of Hersh’s favorite foods.”

One such recipe is cookbook author Shannon Sarna’s Mac and Cheese Kugel.

“When I learned that Mac and Cheese was one of [hostage] Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s favorite foods, I knew I had to contribute this recipe in his honor,” Sarna says in the book. “Is it just mac and cheese? Is it a kugel? It doesn’t really matter because this American comfort food meets Ashkenazi casserole will be an instant hit for brunches, Yom Kippur breakfast or dinner anytime you need to feed a crowd.”

She adds, “I hope it’s something Hersh adds to his favorite foods just as soon as he returns home.” Sarna’s recipe is below.

To compile the book, Hersh reached out to anyone and everyone she thought would like to contribute.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive with chefs from Israel, across the U.S., Europe, Australia and South Africa sending recipes,” she said. “I then compiled everything I received and designed the book with Leket baker Paula Shoyer and my daughter Jen helping to proofread.”

They turned the project around in a month.

“As the book title says, we are ‘Cooking for a Cause’ and ‘Feeding Israel with Love,’” Hersh said. “I hope that is felt on every page of the book.

“I hope readers feel the sense of community that is pervasive among the Jewish people, how we rally to support one another, how we can maintain our humanity and spirit, and our unwavering support of the people of Israel.“

“As we scroll through the pages of this cookbook, let us remember the importance of coming together, not only to savor delicious meals but also to uplift those in need,” founder and chairman of Leket Israel Joseph Gitler said. “May our collective efforts continue to make a difference in the lives of others.”

To learn more about the organization, go to Leket.org. To order the digital cookbook and/or donate, go to Chef.Leket.org.

Mac & Cheese Kugel

This recipe, included in “Cooking for a Cause,” originally appeared in “Modern Jewish Comfort Food” by Shannon Sarna. Sarna is the former editor at large of The Nosher/70 Faces Media and author of “Modern Jewish Baker” and “Modern Jewish Comfort Food.”

For the base kugel

18 oz wide egg noodles

6 large eggs

8 oz mild cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz Velveeta or American cheese, cubed, shredded or cut into small pieces

4 Tbsp butter

1 cup sour cream

For the topping

1 cup Ritz crackers

1 stick (8 Tbsp) unsalted butter, melted

2 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

1.Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×13 casserole baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Boil noodles according to directions (around 5 minutes) in a large pot of salted water. Drain noodles.

3. While noodles are cooking, place eggs, cheese, butter, and sour cream in a large bowl and mix. Add hot, drained noodles to the bowl and mix until everything is combined.

4. Pour noodles into the prepared pan.

5. Combine Ritz cracker crumbs, melted butter and Parmesan in a small bowl.

6. Sprinkle top of kugel evenly with cracker mixture.

7. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until golden on top. Allow to cool slightly before cutting into squares for serving.