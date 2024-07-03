fbpx
Chosen Links by Boaz – Episode 2: University Student Extravaganza

Boaz Hepner

July 3, 2024

I proudly present “Chosen Links: Episode 2 – University Student Extravaganza!”

Over 35 students from 35 schools were gathered from across the country, to discuss antisemitism and Israel hatred on campus. I did things, let’s just say…differently!

Part 1 – Game Show (not a typo)

Part 2 – Q&A with Carly Gammill, Legal Rep from StandWithUs

Part 3 – Round Table

Thank you to my Instagram collaborators StandWithUs, CAMERA on Campus, Israel on Campus Coalition,End Jew Hatred, We Are Tov, and of course The Jewish Journal.

Thank you to the following students for their invaluable and brave participation:

Ada Hepner, Adam Saar, Adam Thaw, Aden Kosoi, Alana Goldman, Alex Rosenblum, Alexandra Ahdoot, Allison Stone, Angelina Palumbo, Ari Haim, Aron Goodman, Abi Nosrati, Avram Plager, Brandon Meyer, Cara Lopatin, Charlie Leeds, Darius Gross, Edan Levy, Ethan Hamid, Ethan Winterstein, Ezra Landman-Feigelson, Fanya Fenton, Gabrial Gaysinsky, Gideon Askowitz, Nani Chung, Jake Rendler, Jake Kaplan, Joe Gindi, Joslyn Reile, Max Bray, Maya Ungar, Noa Fay, Noah Rinsler, Noah Rubin, Sam Rappoport, Sami Ilan, Sammy Shiff, Sari Eisen, Sophie Bulkin, Topaz Gal-Zur, Yasi Ohebsion, Yuval Jacobi, Shabbos Kestenbaum

