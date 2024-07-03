Chosen Links by Boaz – Episode 2: University Student Extravaganza

I proudly present “Chosen Links: Episode 2 – University Student Extravaganza!”

Over 35 students from 35 schools were gathered from across the country, to discuss antisemitism and Israel hatred on campus. I did things, let’s just say…differently!

Part 1 – Game Show (not a typo)

Part 2 – Q&A with Carly Gammill, Legal Rep from StandWithUs

Part 3 – Round Table

Thank you to my Instagram collaborators StandWithUs, CAMERA on Campus, Israel on Campus Coalition,End Jew Hatred, We Are Tov, and of course The Jewish Journal.

Thank you to the following students for their invaluable and brave participation: