Love Across Enemy Lines: The Story of an IDF Soldier and an Iranian Woman

Dean Golan Cohen never expected that a casual night out at a Santa Monica bar would lead him to the woman he would one day marry. Cohen, 30, an Israeli who moved to Los Angeles in 2018, met his Iranian fiancée at a popular student bar near UCLA in 2019. They exchanged contact information but lost touch for a few years.

It wasn’t until 2021 that they reconnected. “I was in Israel,” Cohen recalled. “She saw a photo I posted from a Persian restaurant in Tel Aviv and commented on it. That started the conversation again. I told her, ‘When I come back to Los Angeles, we should go out.”

Today the couple is engaged and planning to marry — a union that bridges countries, cultures and religions. Cohen is Israeli and Jewish. His fiancée, “Azadeh” — a pseudonym used to protect relatives still living in Iran — was born in the historic city of Isfahan.

Although she was born in a country widely regarded as Muslim, Azadeh said she doesn’t consider herself Muslim — a distinction she believes is widely misunderstood outside Iran. While the country is officially an Islamic republic, she said many Iranians privately identify as secular or nonreligious, like her.

“If you went door-to-door in Iran, many would say they don’t really consider themselves Muslim.” That’s part of the reason this relationship with a Jewish man wasn’t a taboo, as far as Azadeh was concerned. “He was the first Jew I’ve dated,” she said. “Religion has never been important to me. I was excited and curious to ask him about his culture and traditions.”

Azadeh moved to Los Angeles in 2013 at the age of 18. She said leaving Iran was not her choice, but rather the result of family pressure. “My mother’s siblings had already moved to the United States before the revolution,” she said. “My mom used to travel back and forth but never wanted to leave Iran. My aunt kept pushing her to bring me here. So I went to the embassy for an interview, and I received my visa to the USA.” After her mother brought her to Los Angeles, she returned to Iran where her son still lives. Azadeh hadn’t seen them in 13 years; they only occasionally connected on FaceTime.

Cohen served in the elite Golani Brigade, completing his service in 2016. He moved to Los Angeles, where he started studying nutrition science and food engineering. But when the war broke out after Oct. 7, 2023, he returned to Israel to join his reserve unit.

During the past two years he lost several close friends in the war in Gaza, including his commander, whom he describes as a father figure. Raised by a single mother with an absent father, Cohen said the loss hit him especially hard. “When I wanted to study in the United States, he pushed me to do it. When he died, it crushed me. I couldn’t function for a long time.”

Although they were both raised in enemy countries with different backgrounds, they quickly discovered they had a lot in common. Both say that Israelis and Iranians are very similar in the way they relate to their countries. “During war,” Cohen said, “you always see something unusual. While most people are fleeing, Israelis are trying to go back to Israel. And Iranians are the same — they don’t flee, they stay and want to see the regime fall.” Azadeh agreed. “If not for my mother, I would still be there. Nowadays, more than ever, I want to be there and witness these things.”

A couple of years ago, Cohen joined Israel-is, an advocacy organization founded in 2017 by a group of young Israeli officers, veterans of elite IDF units. After finishing their service and traveling the world on the traditional post-service trips, they often faced harsh reactions and misconceptions from other travelers simply because they were Israelis. Cohen experienced the same and was eager to devote his time to speaking on college campuses.

It doesn’t always go smoothly. Sometimes, he said, some people simply don’t want to listen or engage in dialogue. “I just came back from Oklahoma and Arkansas, where we spoke with a group of students. On one campus tour, someone told a colleague of mine, who survived Oct. 7, ‘You should have died that day,’” he recalled.

Experiences like this have only strengthened Cohen’s resolve. Although hearing such things is upsetting, he explained that what matters is how you respond — and that responding thoughtfully can actually work in your favor. “We want to use these situations to our advantage,” he said. “When people wish us harm, others who are watching, see who they want to align with. They’re drawn to the side that responds with reason.”

Cohen sees his advocacy as an extension of his military service. “It’s like serving your country on the battlefield, but now you serve it on college campuses and wherever we need to repair Israel’s image,” he said. Through Israel-is, he focuses on personal storytelling as the strongest tool to challenge misconceptions about Israel. Meeting real people, he said, makes it harder for others to hate. During the past two years, he had visited no fewer than 20 campuses across the United States.

When the recent crisis in Iran began, Cohen launched a new initiative. He helped organize a campus tour across the U.S., designed to engage students in dialogue about life under the Iranian regime.

“On the West Coast, we’re opening a Middle Eastern living room on campus, with a Persian rug, tea, sweets and seating,” he said. “We bring together an Israeli and an Iranian to share their experiences, start dialogue. We want to show how this regime in Iran shaped our lives and at the same time how it shaped theirs, because many people are unaware or are uneducated and we want to give them those personal voices.”

Cohen asked The Journal not to show his face in any photos. He explained that the reasons are the very real legal and security risks faced by former IDF soldiers abroad.

Pro-Palestinian organizations and legal groups in several countries have targeted Israeli military personnel with complaints and pursued legal actions through international bodies such as the International Criminal Court and domestic courts — efforts that in some cases have led to arrest warrants or summonses against individuals with alleged ties to the conflict.

“There are organizations that track Israeli soldiers living abroad,” Cohen said. “They follow you online, and if they see you traveling, they can file arrest warrants or complaints to try to have you detained.” Because of these threats, Cohen prefers to maintain a level of anonymity while continuing his advocacy work.

Cohen and Azadeh look toward the future after the war and look forward to visiting each other’s homelands, walking through the streets of Tel Aviv and Tehran together, and finally meeting the families they’ve only spoken about until now.

“Next year in Tehran,” he said with a smile, putting his own twist on the traditional Haggadah phrase, “Next year in Jerusalem.”