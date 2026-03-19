AJU Event to Explore ‘Passover Around the World’

For Jews everywhere, Passover is rooted in the same foundational story: the Exodus from Egypt. Yet the way the holiday is celebrated — from the foods on the seder plate to the rituals performed around the table — varies widely across Jewish communities around the globe.

An upcoming online event organized by American Jewish University (AJU) will explore those diverse traditions and the ways they reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Jewish life. Titled “Many Traditions, One Exodus: Passover Around the World,” the 90-minute program on March 29 will be led by Sarah Bunin Benor, a professor of contemporary Jewish studies at Hebrew Union College (HUC) and founder of the HUC Jewish Language Project.

The online lecture promises what organizers describe as “a warm and engaging exploration of how Jewish communities around the world bring the seder to life.” Drawing on materials from the Jewish Language Project’s website, jewishlanguages.org/passover, Benor will highlight traditions preserved across centuries of migration and cultural exchange.

“These resources show the centrality of Passover, one of Judaism’s holiest holidays, to Jewish culture and tradition, and display how the preservation of customs has held across so many widely dispersed languages and cultures,” the Jewish Language Project website, which even includes instructions on how to create an afikomen escape room, explains.

During the program, Benor will guide participants through a variety of global Passover practices, illustrating how communities have adapted the ritual while maintaining its core themes.

“I’ll be sharing haroset recipes from around the world,” Benor told The Journal in a recent phone interview.

The sweet mixture of fruit, nuts and wine — meant to symbolize the mortar used by enslaved Israelites in Egypt — varies widely depending on local ingredients and culinary traditions. In some Sephardic communities it includes dates and sesame seeds, while Ashkenazi families often incorporate apples, cinnamon and walnuts.

Beyond food, Benor said the seder itself takes on different forms in different communities, whether via afikomen rituals, the arrangement of ritual items on the seder plate or what Haggadah is used. Passover seders and how they’re performed vary around the world, she said.

“I’ll be talking about how this plays out in different Jewish communities and how we as American Jews can infuse our seders with this content as a way of feeling more connected with our people,” Benor said.

One example she plans to highlight is a Moroccan seder ritual known as “Bibhilu.” During the ritual, the leader lifts the seder plate — adorned with the traditional symbolic foods — and walks around the table, waving it above the heads of participants. “When my father did this, each of us wondered whether he would simply wave the plate above our heads or knock us over the head with it,” Rabbi Daniel Bouskila, director of the Sephardic Educational Center, recalled in a 2005 essay for The Journal.

The unique ritual traveled along with Moroccan Jews as they migrated to other parts of the world. In Brazil, for example, where a sizable Moroccan Jewish community settled, Bibhilu is still performed around many seder tables.

Other variations appear in the very structure of the seder itself. The arrangement of items on the seder plate — and sometimes the plate itself — differs from community to community.

“Foods used for different symbolic foods varied by community,” Benor said.

In Yemenite Jewish tradition, for instance, the entire table can function as the seder plate, with the ritual foods arranged across the table rather than on a single platter. In Libya, families often use a woven basket tray known as a “sabadj” to hold the ceremonial items.

Even the order of the Four Questions can differ slightly in Yemenite tradition, reflecting the diversity that has developed within the shared framework of the Passover narrative.

The origins of the program date back to the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Jewish Language Project, an HUC initiative that aims to highlight the diversity of the Jewish people, had planned an in-person event titled “Passover Around the World.” As lockdowns spread and families began planning seders that incorporated Zoom, the program was quickly adapted into an online format.

The virtual event proved timely, offering participants new ways to enrich their holiday celebrations during a moment when many were physically separated from loved ones.

Now, five years later, Benor will revisit and expand upon that material for the AJU audience, sharing stories, visuals and traditions from Jewish communities spanning multiple continents.

By incorporating global customs into their own celebrations — whether through a new recipe, ritual, song or story — families can experience the seder as both a personal tradition and part of a much larger, shared Jewish journey.

“The seder is a liturgical event,” she said, “but it allows room for song and conversation in a community’s local language.”

As Benor sees it, exploring these diverse traditions offers a powerful reminder: while Jewish communities may celebrate Passover in different ways, they remain united by the same story of liberation.

“Passover Around the Table” takes place on March 29 at 5 p.m., live on Zoom. For more information or to register for the event, visit aju.edu/events/many-traditions-one-exodus-passover-around-world