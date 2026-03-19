SJP Chapter Overturns BDS Resolution Veto at University of Michigan

Last November, the University of Michigan Central Student Government (CSG) President vetoed a BDS resolution, Assembly Resolution 15-051, The Divest for Humanity Act, to investigate the institution’s ties to Israel. It further stated that Israel was committing genocide.

After the veto, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), an SJP chapter in Ann Arbor, attempted to bring back the BDS resolution on March 17 and make it a campus-wide referendum in response to the war with the IRGC in Iran. They utilized a bylaw that allows students to petition to bring measures back to a vote after they’re vetoed.

When brought to a vote, however, a simple majority of CSG senators voted in favor of the resolution, overturning the president’s veto. Had the vote failed with less than 80% of CSG senators voting against overturning the veto, it would have resulted in a campus-wide referendum vote to determine if the veto is upheld.

With CSG overturning the president’s veto and once again approving the BDS resolution, pro-Israel students on the UMich campus feel there is hostility towards them and Jewish students in general.

“The obsession with this divestment resolution and Israel, with no attention being given to the events unfolding in Iran perfectly displays the lack of understanding and anti-Zionism at the root of this movement,” said Meyer Cusnir, University of Michigan, a junior. “Instead of supporting the Iranian people as they have a chance for a life free of the oppressive Iranian regime, they have decided their time is better spent making campus hostile towards Jewish and Zionist students. After years of division and hostility on campus, we should all focus on uniting for a better future with coexistence on campus, not attacking the Jewish community.”

“The obsession with this divestment resolution and Israel, with no attention being given to the events unfolding in Iran perfectly displays the lack of understanding and anti-Zionism at the root of this movement.” Meyer Cusnir

On March 16, before the vote occurred, the SAFE group put up a poster on its Instagram stating, “Commemoration for Our Martyrs,” and encouraged people to come a meeting, writing, “Join us this Monday, March 16 at 6PM in front of Angell Hall for a commemoration of our martyrs in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine. As US-israeli [sic] attacks on Iran, Southern Lebanon, and Gaza continue to increase, be in community and solidarity while honoring our people. Dua will be recited.”

While the resolution from November 2025 cannot be brought back, theoretically, a “new” BDS resolution could be presented before the student government. Some of the organizations that endorsed the failed resolution included LSA Student Government, Palestinian Empowerment Foundation, Law Students for Justice in Palestine, and College Democrats at The University of Michigan. Prior to November 2025, there were calls from university leaders to divest from Israel.

Addison Stone, a senior, said, “Many students on this campus who claim to be open and welcoming to all show their true colors when it comes to those who disagree with them. At a time where we should be standing in solidarity with the people of Iran as they work towards freedom from an oppressive regime, that struggle is largely ignored until Israel or the West can be blamed. As the U.S. and Israel fight to free Iranians from their oppressors, Jewish students are once again confronted with attacks against our identity and relationship with Israel.”