State Senator Scott Wiener to Step Down as Jewish Caucus Co-Chair

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced today that he would be stepping down as Co-Chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus on Feb. 15.

Wiener’s decision comes amid criticism from Jewish groups about statements he made about Israel. In his statement, Wiener linked the timing of his decision to both his congressional campaign and the “significant controversy” of his words.

“Last fall, I suggested stepping down but was asked to stay to provide continuity of leadership during a difficult time for the Jewish community. Now, my campaign is accelerating, and my recent statements on Israel and Gaza have led to significant controversy in the Jewish community. The time to transition has arrived.”

Weiner is currently serving his third term in the California State Senate. He was reelected in 2024 to a four-year term ending in 2028. He has co-chaired the CLJC for five years. No replacement for Wiener has been announced. He is running for the U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi, who said she will retire at the end of the term after serving since 1987.

In his statement, Wiener did not retract remarks from a Jan. 11 video he shared on X condemning Israel as “committing genocide” in Gaza. “Since I stated my view that the Netanyahu government committed a genocide in Gaza, I have had many in-depth conversations with members of the Jewish community with a range of perspectives,” Wiener said today. “While many in the community strongly disagree with my view, I am grateful for their willingness to engage with me and hear my perspective, showing once again the deep respect for difference in our community.”

In the video posted on Jan. 11, Weiner said, “For those of you who saw the debate clip from last week, I want to clarify that I do believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, and I want to explain why I hesitated at the debate. For the past two years, I have harshly opposed Israel’s escalations in Gaza, and I’ve used phrases like total destruction and catastrophic levels of death and moral stain. But I haven’t used the word genocide, and I want to explain why. As a Jew, I am deeply aware that the word genocide was created in the wake of the Holocaust, which was the industrial extermination of 6 million Jews. For many Jews, associating the word genocide with the Jewish state of Israel is deeply painful, and frankly traumatic. But despite that pain and that trauma, we all have eyes, and we see the absolute devastation and catastrophic death toll in Gaza inflicted by the Israeli government … And we all have ears, and we hear the genocidal statements by certain senior members of the Israeli government. And to me, the Israeli government has tried to destroy Gaza and to push Palestinians out, and that qualifies as genocide.”

Wiener’s video on X has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

On Jan. 14, Sephardic and Mizrahi Jewish organizations released a joint statement criticizing Wiener’s remarks and urging his removal as caucus co-chair. The statement was signed by 30 Years After in Los Angeles; Congregation Anshey Sfard in San Francisco; the Iranian American Jewish Federation in Los Angeles; JIMENA: Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa in San Francisco; Karaite Jews of America in San Francisco; and Magain David Sephardim Congregation in San Francisco.

“As co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, Senator Wiener’s statement does not represent the views, values and interests of California’s Jewish communities,” the groups said in the joint statement, adding that Wiener’s condemnation of Israel came “at a time when Jewish Californians face unprecedented antisemitic violence and hate.”