Israel on Campus Coalition Takes Fellows on a Meaningful Trip to Israel and UAE

Kylie Ora Lobell

January 22, 2026

Every year, Israel on Campus Coalition, a nonprofit that empowers pro-Israel students to stand up for Israel on campus, takes their fellows on a 10-day trip to the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The most recent 10-day trip of 41 fellows took place from Dec. 28, 2025 to Jan. 9, 2026, and while there, participants saw the partnership from the Abraham Accords up close. 

“The Geller International Fellowship provided a firsthand look at how the U.S.-Israel alliance shields Western democracy,” said Jonah Nazarian, a junior at the University of California, Los Angeles. “My time at an Israeli VC this summer showed me the ‘machinery’ of this partnership, specifically, how the Abraham Accords allow Emirati capital to flow into Israeli innovation to build the very defense tools the U.S. military uses today. Israel isn’t just an ally; it’s the R&D hub for the survival of our shared values.”

On the trip, which was sponsored by Martin and Lauren Geller, students focused on culture, security, economics, climate, and civil rights. They visited sites like the Burj Khalifa in Dubai – the world’s tallest skyscraper – toured the largest mosque in the country, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as the Dubai souk and went to the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, where they learned about Emirati culture and had a traditional Emirati lunch. They discussed interfaith dialogue and coexistence at the Abrahamic Family House, visited the presidential palace, Qasr Al Watan, and met with Rabbi Levi Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE, at the Chabad pre-school. 

In Israel, the fellows had lunch at Shuk HaCarmel, explored the Jewish National Fund-USA outdoor playground bomb shelter in Sderot, went to the Nahalat Binyamin street festival, spoke with former hostage Omer Wenkert and rescued hostage Omer Shem Tov’s parents Shelly and Malki, and did Kabbalat Shabbat at the Kotel in Jerusalem. They also had a conversation with journalist Amit Segal, heard about the positive impact of the Abraham Accords, and saw Kibbutz Nahal Oz and the Nova music festival site. In their various meetings, they talked about innovation, leadership and AI.

The Geller International Fellowship is made up of Jewish and non-Jewish students who are advocates for Israel. Along with this annual trip, the fellows participate in virtual learning sessions, go to a national leadership summit in the summer in Washington, D.C., and complete required readings about Israel. After finishing the program, they join the ICC Senior Fellows, which gives them guidance from mentors as well as networking and professional development opportunities. Through the Geller International Fellowship, the ICC underscores its commitment to fostering global understanding, empowering future leaders, as well as strengthening the partnership between the U.S., Israel and the UAE.

According to Shai Grossman, a fellow who is a senior at the University of California, Berkeley, the trip and ICC fellowship provided him with, “the unique opportunity to engage directly with people on the ground and hear stories about human experience beyond what is read online. It was incredible to be able to ask uncomfortable questions and listen firsthand to reveal not only the strength and resilience of Israelis, but also Israel’s role on the front lines of protecting democratic values shared across the West.”

