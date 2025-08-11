Swastikas and Hate Messages Sprayed Outside IAC Los Angeles Office

An antisemitic incident occurred over the weekend around the headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Woodland Hills.

The maintenance worker who arrived on Sunday morning at the Shepher Center discovered swastikas, the letters “SS” and the word “Burn” sprayed on the pathway leading to the building entrance on Winnetka Blvd. Additionally, a swastika was sprayed on a snowman figure placed at the building’s entrance. Further down the street, more swastikas were sprayed, along with a curse against Jews and the letters BDS, symbolizing the call to boycott and act against Israel.

Inside the center are the offices of the Los Angeles branch of the IAC, where community events take place. The organization filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department, which has opened an investigation. Security cameras at the site captured a suspect in the act, and the footage is currently being reviewed by local police.

“We are appalled by this vile antisemitic act that reached our doorstep,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the IAC and former U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism. “Around the world and across the United States, we are witnessing a disturbing and historic rise in antisemitism. We are tirelessly working to fight it and to ensure that history does not repeat itself.”

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles strongly condemned the act of vandalism.“This antisemitic attack is not only an assault on Los Angeles’ largest Israeli Diaspora community — it is a stark reminder of the growing tide of hatred facing Jews in our city and across the country. We stand in unwavering solidarity with our friends and partners at IAC. We remain committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms, wherever and however it manifests.”

“This antisemitic attack is not only an assault on Los Angeles’ largest Israeli Diaspora community — it is a stark reminder of the growing tide of hatred facing Jews in our city and across the country.” – Elan Carr

Carr added that “an event like this will not scare or deter us. On the contrary, it strengthens our resolve to stand firm against the growing antisemitism, and to protect and strengthen our community for generations to come.”