fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Swastikas and Hate Messages Sprayed Outside IAC Los Angeles Office

Security cameras at the site captured a suspect in the act; the footage is currently being reviewed by local police.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Ayala Or-El

Ayala Or-El

August 11, 2025

An antisemitic incident occurred over the weekend around the headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Woodland Hills.

The maintenance worker who arrived on Sunday morning at the Shepher Center discovered swastikas, the letters “SS” and the word “Burn” sprayed on the pathway leading to the building entrance on Winnetka Blvd. Additionally, a swastika was sprayed on a snowman figure placed at the building’s entrance. Further down the street, more swastikas were sprayed, along with a curse against Jews and the letters BDS, symbolizing the call to boycott and act against Israel.

Inside the center are the offices of the Los Angeles branch of the IAC, where community events take place. The organization filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department, which has opened an investigation. Security cameras at the site captured a suspect in the act, and the footage is currently being reviewed by local police.

“We are appalled by this vile antisemitic act that reached our doorstep,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the IAC and former U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism. “Around the world and across the United States, we are witnessing a disturbing and historic rise in antisemitism. We are tirelessly working to fight it and to ensure that history does not repeat itself.”

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles strongly condemned the act of vandalism.“This antisemitic attack is not only an assault on Los Angeles’ largest Israeli Diaspora community — it is a stark reminder of the growing tide of hatred facing Jews in our city and across the country. We stand in unwavering solidarity with our friends and partners at IAC. We remain committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms, wherever and however it manifests.”

“This antisemitic attack is not only an assault on Los Angeles’ largest Israeli Diaspora community — it is a stark reminder of the growing tide of hatred facing Jews in our city and across the country.” – Elan Carr

Carr added that “an event like this will not scare or deter us. On the contrary, it strengthens our resolve to stand firm against the growing antisemitism, and to protect and strengthen our community for generations to come.”

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

The Shema: A Love Story

August 7, 2025

The Shema is the Jewish mission statement, and even more; it has become over the years a symbol of Jewish identity.

Living in an Upside-Down World

August 7, 2025

Terrorists and budding terrorists are referred to as “survivors,” who, we’re told with no caveats, “blame Israel for their wounds.”

Iran’s Political Instability: Capital and Brain Drain

August 7, 2025

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce has reported a persistent decline in new investments over the past decade. At the same time, large-scale capital flight has been reported—signaling deep economic instability and widespread impoverishment.

Ozymandias Then and Now

August 7, 2025

Percy Shelly’s 1818 poem “Ozymandias” conveys a timeless message, as important today as it was the day it was published.

Print Issue: Our Last Free Issue | August 8, 2025

August 7, 2025

As you know, it’s costly to produce and print your favorite paper every week. So we need thousands of readers like you to contribute by ordering home delivery. You win, we win, the community wins. Go to Jewishjournal.com/subscribe for details.

Why Would Anyone Ever Hire Me?

August 7, 2025

The Journal gave a kid who, at one time, the world had washed their hands of a chance. For a writer to have the open forum I’ve had is a blessing.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.