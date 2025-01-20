Israel Sends Fire Protection Experts to Los Angeles

California’s devastating wildfires have prompted assistance from across the globe and nearly a dozen U.S. states. Resources and personnel have poured in to help combat the massive blazes, including the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The Fire and Rescue Authority in Israel sent a team of five fire protection experts to Los Angeles.

“For us, especially after October 7th, it’s a way to give back and share, even when we still need these firefighters in Israel,” Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest Israel Bachar told the Journal. “Even through our time of need, it is still important for us to share the expertise, wherever we can help.” Among those in the delegation are Dr. Shai Levy, an expert in specializing in forest fire prevention, and Avi Ben-Zaken, operations director in Israel’s Southern District.

“For us, especially after October 7th, it’s a way to give back and share, even when we still need these firefighters in Israel.” – Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest Israel Bachar.

SmartAID, an Israel-based humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, contributed as well, sending hundreds of portable battery units to charge medical devices during power outages.

Canada sent 60 firefighters from Alberta and British Columbia, along with two super scooper planes from Quebec.

“We’ve got your back, California,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) confirmed that 70 Mexican firefighters and disaster relief workers from the National Forestry Commission and Ministry of Defense joined the effort.

“Firefighters arrived from Mexico this week joining the nearly 14,000 people battling wind-whipped wildfires fueled by dry grasses,” Newsom said.

Despite being embattled in a nearly three-year war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed his Minister of Internal Affairs to prepare 150 firefighters to help in Los Angeles.

“The situation there is extremely difficult, and Ukrainians can help Americans save lives,” Zelensky said.

California’s domestic neighbors, Arizona, Oregon and Nevada, all stepped up.

To the north, Oregon deployed 370 firefighters and 21 strike teams to Los Angeles. Contrary to inaccurate reports, Oregon fire trucks were not delayed due to emissions testing. The Oregon Fire Marshal’s office confirmed that the trucks spent the night of Jan. 9 Sacramento. The next morning, the fire trucks “went through a routine safety check with CAL Fire to make sure the engines are mechanically sound.” The office added, there was no delay in the process or travel. “Our equipment is held to the highest safety standard to ensure the safety of our firefighters. This equipment also does not regularly travel hundreds of miles at a time.”

California’s southeastern neighbor, Arizona sent 150 firefighters to assist with the California wildfires.

“We can be here for up to 21 days depending on the incident and the need, a lot of hard work,” said Battalion Chief RichJones of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Nevada sent 24 firefighters less than a day after the fires broke out on Jan. 7. Since then, the number has grown to 125.

The state of Washington deployed 280 firefighters, 55 fire engines, 13 command vehicles to Los Angeles.

“Our crews arrived around 7 p.m. last night and were immediately directed to help evacuate 7,000 residents from the approaching Palisades Fire,” Eastside Fire and Rescue, just east of Seattle in Issaquah, wrote on X. Nearly 36 hours on the road, the team hit the ground and went to work.”

Our crews arrived around 7 pm last night and were immediately directed to help evacuate 7,000 residents from the approaching #PalisadesFire. Nearly 36 hours on the road, the team hit the ground and went to work. #lafires #wafirefighters pic.twitter.com/He2oWd2NSl — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 11, 2025

Texas sent 130 personnel and 45 fire engines and ambulances.

“Texans know all too well the devastation wildfires can cause to our communities, and our country is stronger when we come together in times of crisis,” Governor Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement.

Colorado sent nine strike teams and 50 fire engines.

“Colorado is sadly no stranger to the destruction that fires can cause in our communities,” Governor Jared Polis (D) said.

Utah sent 64 firefighters from 17 departments, along with 10 fire engines from the Unified Fire Authority of Greater Salt Lake.

“Their assignments vary depending on needs and weather conditions, but they have been working on extinguishing fires along the retardant line near neighborhoods on the fire’s east end,” Unified Fire said.

New Mexico sent 25 personnel and 5 fire engines from Bernalillo, San Juan, and Los Alamos Counties, as well as fire departments from the cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

States with much smaller populations even deployed what they could. Idaho dispatched 25 fire trucks to California. Montana contributed 10 fire trucks and 30-40 firefighters. Wyoming provided air support through the Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing and 187th Airlift Squadron. South Dakota contributed multiple engines and 18 firefighters. North Dakota Fire Management sent three firefighters and one fire engine. The Navajo Nation sent 23 firefighters to battle fires.

Firefighters from around California also descended on Los Angeles to help out, as part of the state’s Master Mutual Aid Agreement. “Neighbors help neighbors,” the agreement says. “No one community has resources sufficient to cope with any and all major emergencies that could potentially occur. We are stronger when we work together and mutual aid provides the infrastructure to immediately respond when needed.”