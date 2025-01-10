Emek Hebrew Academy Provides Vital Assistance to Pasadena and Palisades Fire Victims

Emek Hebrew Academy has set up a Crisis Center at their Magnolia Building to provide much needed aid to families in Pasadena and Pacific Palisades who have lost their homes in the devastating wildfires this week. Many have been displaced from their lifelong houses and are living in temporary locations such as hotels and friends or relatives.

Today, January 9, volunteers will be delivering trucks full of food and other items to the Pasadena Chabad for distribution to the families in need. Additionally, the Chabad of Pacific Palisades has arranged that their community members will be arriving today after 2 pm till 6 pm to receive food, and other items gathered by the Emek community. Just last night and this morning, Emek parents have been dropping off at the school campus toys, games, stuffed animals, clothes and other needed supplies.

Michelle Andron, a parent at Emek who is spearheading this drive says “we have an amazing parent body. This started with one family of our parent body who lost everything and was in dire need. We began to brainstorm and, and we realized we needed to help on a broader scale.” Currently, as the children have a day off from school due to the fires, parents and children are manning tables set up in school hallways with supplies displayed.

Families from Pacific Palisades can come this afternoon between 2 pm and 6 pm for needed supplies. As well, volunteers from the school will be delivering food and supplies in trucks to the Chabad of Pasadena, led by Rabbis Zusha Rivkin and Rabbi Chaim Hanoka. Many caterers and food industry managers have donated food for this effort.

The organizers are asking that the community help out by dropping off additional items – most importantly toiletries, Gatorade and bottled water.

Emek asks that the community drop off basic items such as toiletry items, suitcases, and Gatorade to their main campus by 2 pm today at 15365 Magnolia blvd, Sherman Oaks, Ca.