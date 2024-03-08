The Israeli Club in the Valley

In January of this year, Revital Romano realized her vision with the opening of “The Club – ISJCC” (Israeli JCC), in Encino. It took three years of dedicated effort, with the support of numerous community volunteers, to transform her dream into reality. The center offers a range of after-school activities for children as well as programs tailored for adults. Romano, a mother of three, ages 10, 13 and 15, keenly felt the necessity for such a facility amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of her reasons for forming The Club was the impact of prolonged screen time on children’s lives during the pandemic. “Like many others, my children became almost like robots, glued to their screens for Zoom classes and then spending additional hours on their laptops or watching TV,” she said.

The search for a solution led her to an advertisement for a home-schooling option in Sherman Oaks, specifically catering to parents seeking to restore a sense of normalcy for their children during these unprecedented times. Visiting the advertised location, Romano was pleasantly surprised by what she found. “When I arrived at the house, I was greeted by a sprawling, lush yard that immediately sparked an idea,” she said.

The sight of the expansive outdoor space inspired her to incorporate outdoor activities into the program, offering children a much-needed respite from spending so much time indoors. Before long, a wave of enthusiastic parents eagerly enrolled their children in the afternoon classes. “We initially anticipated around 20 kids, but to our surprise, 45 children showed up, and by summer, our numbers had already grown to 90,” Romano said. Each week, the team devised fresh activities, and the children continued to flock to the center.

Romano, a business consultant, recognized the pressing need within the community for a hub where both children and adults could immerse themselves in Hebrew classes and more. Thus, she decided she would establish such a center.

With the support of Izek and Aline Shomof, who generously donated several months’ rent, as well as Israeli contractors who donated their work and remodeled the house, Romano secured a property in Encino. The center’s rooms are now adorned with the names of iconic mountains in Israel, symbolizing resilience and strength.

“Just like Israel’s mountains, we Israelis are as unyielding,” Romano said.

The center offers a diverse array of classes spanning art, voice and singing, drama, acting, dance and chess, as well as specialized programs including a seniors’ club, women’s club, pilates, yoga and more.

“Our counselors are all members of the Israeli community, and an incredible 90% of them volunteer their time,” Romano said. “Most of the classes are in Hebrew but we have teenage activities both in English and Hebrew.”

Classes are conducted from Monday to Thursday, with additional activities such as children’s story time and an artificial intelligence program held in the conference room on Sundays. To keep the center running smoothly, Romano relies on both donations and enrollment fees, recognizing the inherent challenges in its operation. Despite the hurdles, she remains optimistic, expressing hope that enough families will enroll their children in the center to ensure its success.

She said, “We’re truly blessed with an amazing community.”

Find out more at: isjcc.com