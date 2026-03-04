Shabbat in a Bunker

When the Sabbath begins with sirens, you know history is happening. Admittedly, every Israeli Sabbath begins with a low siren – these were much, much louder. And this Sabbath began at 6 p.m. Friday – while the loud, persistent, you-cannot-miss warning sirens announced America’s and Israel’s justified attack against Iran at 8:13 Saturday morning, Feb. 28.
Every Sabbath morning at 9 a.m., I pray in a “minyan” – an informal garden prayer group we started during another historic moment – COVID. It turned our Jerusalem neighborhood into an extended family. When the sirens warbled, I scrambled outside our house, placing sandbags by the window of our safest basement room.
Many of us have improvised safe rooms. Iran’s missiles pose three threats. First, shock waves. Being in a basement offers excellent protection – you’re below ground. Second, shrapnel. There, our family is split. Following Oct. 7, 2023, my wife and I used the basement hallway, by the stairwell, which faces four doors to different rooms, with no windows. But on Feb. 28, we had a full house with kids, in-laws, and our first grandkid. Our basement guest room is more comfortable than a cramped stairwell – which is why I blocked the one small window with “sandbags” – OK, two bags of woodchips I found and three huge logs from a recently-cut-down tree.
The third threat is a direct hit – then, you’re simply in God’s hands.
It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.
I got dressed, and left for the local “minyan,” as usual.
We don’t use phones on Shabbat – except for emergencies – so I wondered if anybody would show up. At 8:58, when I exited my house, I saw Gidon, my 83-year-old neighbor, walking down the street. When I caught up to him, I said, “Seeing you filled me with joy.” He responded, in classic matter-of-fact Israeli style, “They won’t stop us – they’ll never stop us.”
This morning many more people than usual showed up right on time, casually, and, yes, defiantly. We’re not crazy. We prayed quickly. But this was a significant Sabbath – “Shabbat Zachor,” the Sabbath of memory. Every year, we read an additional Torah reading just before Purim – the holiday celebrating the Jewish people’s defying the odds and turning the tables on Haman, in Persia, present-day Iran.
Growing up, in a conservative synagogue, I vaguely remember the rabbi’s warning to pay attention as we heard Deuteronomy 25:17-19, which begins with that defining Jewish idea “Zachor” – Remember! It’s a direct command: “Remember what the tribe of Amalek did to you.” But even that first word, “Remember” is the key to so many dimensions of Jewish – and Zionist – identity.
In my Jerusalem neighborhood today, many Religious Zionists take the obligation to hear those three verses extremely seriously. Women who may normally not attend synagogue because they’re taking care of the children, scurry to fulfill this commandment. We read the verses from an additional scroll – using a variety of “tropes,” liturgical notes – as we finish the Torah reading. Then, in case anyone missed it, we read those three verses again after the service.
This Shabbat, resisting the tension to finish, as the buzz of warplanes added an unexpectedly dramatic touch, three readers read the same passage – in Yemenite, Ashkenazic, and Sephardic styles. Their different yet overlapping melodies animating the same words, affirm the Jewish people’s unity without total uniformity, over thousands of years, in dozens of countries. By this time, nearly 100 people had crowded into the garden. People who usually don’t pray with us – whose synagogues had closed after the 8:13 warning – joined, anxious for this historic, and theological, reassurance. Just as we finished the second reading, the air-raid sirens blared and we scattered.
The passage emphasizes the evils of that dastardly enemy Amalek – and its successors– who pick on the weakest, the innocents – as Palestinian terrorists have done for decades, as Hamas did on Oct. 7, as Iran has done in targeting Israelis and Americans from afar – and slaughtering tens of thousands of its own citizens up close. The passage finishes by emphasizing the Promised Land’s power, that when “your Eternal God saves you from your surrounding enemies, in the land your Eternal God grants you as a hereditary portion, you shall blot out Amalek’s memory from under heaven.”
Admittedly, this passage is not politically correct. Jews have offered many interpretations over the centuries. In directing us all to remember and act, the verse emphasizes collective responsiblity – solidarity! And it challenges us to remember who our friends are, while having the moral grounding to recognize our enemies too. Life is not a Berkeley seminar. What serious army ever goes to war against wicked adversaries, not pursuing total victory, just seeking a draw? Too many Ameicans – and American Jews – forget today that justified wars against evil regimes are existential – and necessarily brutal.
Not surprisingly, the first U.S.-Israeli strike was devastating – again illustrating how closely the two allies work together as well as Israel’s invaluable role as America’s ROI and DIY ally. Israel offers untold Returns On America’s Investment – and it’s not just a Do-It-Yourself ally, it defends itself, America, and the West.
Surprisingly, the Iranians seemed surprised – because the week had been spent focusing on negotiations. Israel eliminated 40 regime leaders in the war’s first seconds and killed Iran’s “Supreme Leader” and chief world disrupter, Ayatollah Khameini.
Iran quickly made the stakes clear for Americans. If the regime wasn’t just lashing out blindly, it would have only retaliated against Israel, trying to make the war look like America bailing out the Jewish State. But give the surviving Mullahs and Revolutionary Guards points for honesty. Iran targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, attacking more Arab countries in one day than Israel has in 77 years. Those actions prove that this regime poses a lethal threat to its Arab neighbors, the West, and America – Big Satan – along with Little Satan – Israel.
We need our American Jewish brothers and sisters to suspend whatever concerns they may have about Donald Trump. Focus on this extraordinary opportunity to free the oppressed people of Iran – and protect the world from this cancer.
Meanwhile, we in Jerusalem passed the Sabbath in peace. At one point, 12 of us crowded into our small 8 x 10 basement shelter. What do you serve for an Iranian missile attack? We offered a cheese and nut platter, fresh fruit and our favorite Israeli whisky, Yerushalmi Mount Moriah.
Of course, we take this seriously. My kids have served over 1,000 days combined, buried dozens of friends, seen the horrors of war up close. But Israel’s Happy Warriors know that happiness is about purpose not giddiness. When you have moral clarity, enriching traditions, an enveloping community and a patriotism transcending passing political headaches, you know two things. You undertand that patriots love their country because of its politics sometimes, but despite its politics always. And you realize that you must know what you’re willing to die for – so you know what you want to live for.
And that’s why Israel – and America – will win.
Gil Troy is an American presidential historian and Zionist activist born in Queens, living in Jerusalem. Last year he published, “To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream” and “The Essential Guide to October 7th and its Aftermath.” His latest E-book, “The Essential Guide to Zionism, Anti-Zionism, Antisemitism and Jew-hatred,” was just published and can be downloaded on the JPPI – the Jewish People Policy Institute.
Shabbat in a Bunker
Gil Troy
When the Sabbath begins with sirens, you know history is happening. Admittedly, every Israeli Sabbath begins with a low siren – these were much, much louder. And this Sabbath began at 6 p.m. Friday – while the loud, persistent, you-cannot-miss warning sirens announced America’s and Israel’s justified attack against Iran at 8:13 Saturday morning, Feb. 28.
Every Sabbath morning at 9 a.m., I pray in a “minyan” – an informal garden prayer group we started during another historic moment – COVID. It turned our Jerusalem neighborhood into an extended family. When the sirens warbled, I scrambled outside our house, placing sandbags by the window of our safest basement room.
Many of us have improvised safe rooms. Iran’s missiles pose three threats. First, shock waves. Being in a basement offers excellent protection – you’re below ground. Second, shrapnel. There, our family is split. Following Oct. 7, 2023, my wife and I used the basement hallway, by the stairwell, which faces four doors to different rooms, with no windows. But on Feb. 28, we had a full house with kids, in-laws, and our first grandkid. Our basement guest room is more comfortable than a cramped stairwell – which is why I blocked the one small window with “sandbags” – OK, two bags of woodchips I found and three huge logs from a recently-cut-down tree.
The third threat is a direct hit – then, you’re simply in God’s hands.
It turned out that this first round of sirens was a wake-up call, a warning that Israel and America were attacking – so we could expect a different day of rest than all of us had planned.
I got dressed, and left for the local “minyan,” as usual.
We don’t use phones on Shabbat – except for emergencies – so I wondered if anybody would show up. At 8:58, when I exited my house, I saw Gidon, my 83-year-old neighbor, walking down the street. When I caught up to him, I said, “Seeing you filled me with joy.” He responded, in classic matter-of-fact Israeli style, “They won’t stop us – they’ll never stop us.”
This morning many more people than usual showed up right on time, casually, and, yes, defiantly. We’re not crazy. We prayed quickly. But this was a significant Sabbath – “Shabbat Zachor,” the Sabbath of memory. Every year, we read an additional Torah reading just before Purim – the holiday celebrating the Jewish people’s defying the odds and turning the tables on Haman, in Persia, present-day Iran.
Growing up, in a conservative synagogue, I vaguely remember the rabbi’s warning to pay attention as we heard Deuteronomy 25:17-19, which begins with that defining Jewish idea “Zachor” – Remember! It’s a direct command: “Remember what the tribe of Amalek did to you.” But even that first word, “Remember” is the key to so many dimensions of Jewish – and Zionist – identity.
In my Jerusalem neighborhood today, many Religious Zionists take the obligation to hear those three verses extremely seriously. Women who may normally not attend synagogue because they’re taking care of the children, scurry to fulfill this commandment. We read the verses from an additional scroll – using a variety of “tropes,” liturgical notes – as we finish the Torah reading. Then, in case anyone missed it, we read those three verses again after the service.
This Shabbat, resisting the tension to finish, as the buzz of warplanes added an unexpectedly dramatic touch, three readers read the same passage – in Yemenite, Ashkenazic, and Sephardic styles. Their different yet overlapping melodies animating the same words, affirm the Jewish people’s unity without total uniformity, over thousands of years, in dozens of countries. By this time, nearly 100 people had crowded into the garden. People who usually don’t pray with us – whose synagogues had closed after the 8:13 warning – joined, anxious for this historic, and theological, reassurance. Just as we finished the second reading, the air-raid sirens blared and we scattered.
The passage emphasizes the evils of that dastardly enemy Amalek – and its successors– who pick on the weakest, the innocents – as Palestinian terrorists have done for decades, as Hamas did on Oct. 7, as Iran has done in targeting Israelis and Americans from afar – and slaughtering tens of thousands of its own citizens up close. The passage finishes by emphasizing the Promised Land’s power, that when “your Eternal God saves you from your surrounding enemies, in the land your Eternal God grants you as a hereditary portion, you shall blot out Amalek’s memory from under heaven.”
Admittedly, this passage is not politically correct. Jews have offered many interpretations over the centuries. In directing us all to remember and act, the verse emphasizes collective responsiblity – solidarity! And it challenges us to remember who our friends are, while having the moral grounding to recognize our enemies too. Life is not a Berkeley seminar. What serious army ever goes to war against wicked adversaries, not pursuing total victory, just seeking a draw? Too many Ameicans – and American Jews – forget today that justified wars against evil regimes are existential – and necessarily brutal.
Not surprisingly, the first U.S.-Israeli strike was devastating – again illustrating how closely the two allies work together as well as Israel’s invaluable role as America’s ROI and DIY ally. Israel offers untold Returns On America’s Investment – and it’s not just a Do-It-Yourself ally, it defends itself, America, and the West.
Surprisingly, the Iranians seemed surprised – because the week had been spent focusing on negotiations. Israel eliminated 40 regime leaders in the war’s first seconds and killed Iran’s “Supreme Leader” and chief world disrupter, Ayatollah Khameini.
Iran quickly made the stakes clear for Americans. If the regime wasn’t just lashing out blindly, it would have only retaliated against Israel, trying to make the war look like America bailing out the Jewish State. But give the surviving Mullahs and Revolutionary Guards points for honesty. Iran targeted U.S. bases in Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, attacking more Arab countries in one day than Israel has in 77 years. Those actions prove that this regime poses a lethal threat to its Arab neighbors, the West, and America – Big Satan – along with Little Satan – Israel.
We need our American Jewish brothers and sisters to suspend whatever concerns they may have about Donald Trump. Focus on this extraordinary opportunity to free the oppressed people of Iran – and protect the world from this cancer.
Meanwhile, we in Jerusalem passed the Sabbath in peace. At one point, 12 of us crowded into our small 8 x 10 basement shelter. What do you serve for an Iranian missile attack? We offered a cheese and nut platter, fresh fruit and our favorite Israeli whisky, Yerushalmi Mount Moriah.
Of course, we take this seriously. My kids have served over 1,000 days combined, buried dozens of friends, seen the horrors of war up close. But Israel’s Happy Warriors know that happiness is about purpose not giddiness. When you have moral clarity, enriching traditions, an enveloping community and a patriotism transcending passing political headaches, you know two things. You undertand that patriots love their country because of its politics sometimes, but despite its politics always. And you realize that you must know what you’re willing to die for – so you know what you want to live for.
And that’s why Israel – and America – will win.
Gil Troy is an American presidential historian and Zionist activist born in Queens, living in Jerusalem. Last year he published, “To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream” and “The Essential Guide to October 7th and its Aftermath.” His latest E-book, “The Essential Guide to Zionism, Anti-Zionism, Antisemitism and Jew-hatred,” was just published and can be downloaded on the JPPI – the Jewish People Policy Institute.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Letter to the UC Board of Regents on Fighting Antisemitism
Iran: More Questions Than Answers
Shabbat in a Bunker
A Weakened Iran Is Already a Victory
Community Reacts to U.S.-Israel Attack Against Iran
A Persian Purim Reflection
Emily Austin: Speaking Up Is an Obligation, Not a Choice
Austin’s ultimate goal is unity, even when the Jewish community feels divided.
2 Endgames Emerge as US-Israel Strikes Reshape Iran’s Military Posture
Tehran may either fracture under combined pressure or endure in a weakened state, stripped of key deterrent capabilities for years
Finally, Midnight for Mullahs
America’s new muscularity has placed the world on notice: This is no longer the United States of Obama and Biden. Red lines will be enforced. Provocations will not be ignored. Allies will be defended.
TIMELINE Missile Fire Follows Israeli Strikes on Iran; Over 100 Injured in Israel
Ayatollah Killed in U.S.-Israel Airstrikes; Regime Retaliation Kills 9 Israelis, 3 U.S. Troops; Synagogue Destroyed in Beit Shemesh; First Reports of Injuries in Jerusalem; 100,000 IDF Reservists Called up
Is Decapitating Evil Worth Risking a Messy War?
With its leadership teetering and Trump and Netanyahu calling for regime change, how far will the Islamic regime go to survive?
Mapping the Year: Niver’s Feb News 2026
Israel, US strike Iran
Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that a missile and drone attack targeting Israeli civilians was expected “in the immediate future.”
An Unfinished Film About an Unfinished Grief
Frenkel describes the project as something that began while he was mourning his father and has continued without waiting for clarity or closure.
In The War Against Antizionism, Help Is On The Way
According to Adam Louis-Klein, Jew-hatred cloaked as political expression in the form of antizionism is a hate movement and should not be accepted.
Yes, We Have a Drinking Problem
Yes, we have a drinking problem, right here in the Jewish community.
Jewish Teens Want a Seat at the Table. After Oct. 7, They’ve Earned It.
If adult institutions cannot recover moral clarity, young Jews will build structures that can.
By Your Command – A poem for Parsha Tetzaveh
I’m a freeform command follower. Oxygen takes its own path into my lungs. My blood flows at its discretion.
Local NCSY Girls to Attend the 4G Convention, a Meaningful All-Girls Shabbaton
The highlight of the event, which is taking place in New Jersey, is a Shabbaton filled with connection, inspiration, and personal growth.
A Moment in Time: “Cleared for Kindness”
Humility, the Torah and Washington DC
A Bisl Torah — The Light You are Commanded to Bring
Whenever we engage in a mitzvah, we create connection — and from that connection, light emerges.
Print Issue: Choosing to Be Chosen | February 27, 2026
At 12, Kylie Ora Lobell decided she no longer believed in God. Many years later, as she chronicles in her new book, she met an Orthodox jew who changed her life.
Jewish Hockey Star Jack Hughes’ Overtime Goal Propels U.S. to Historic Gold Medal in Olympic Hockey
Hughes’ golden goal ushered in a burst of Jewish pride on social media, with one user calling it “the greatest Jewish sports moment of all time.”
It’s Not Trash – It’s Compost!
At Pressman Academy, today’s lunch becomes tomorrow’s garden treasure. Nothing goes to waste.
JewBelong: ‘Jewish Students Don’t Need Your Pity. Just Your Spine.’
The goal of these billboards, co-founder Archie Gottesman told The Journal, is to raise awareness and get people talking about antisemitism.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.