Rabbi Cosgrove Exposed a Generational Rift We Can No Longer Ignore

Something important happened at the American Zionist Movement’s Biennial last week—not because it was a major political moment or because it revealed something we did not already know, but because Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove finally said aloud what too many communal leaders have been afraid to confront. His remarks crystallized a generational rift that has been growing for years, one that has quietly reshaped the way younger Jews talk—and increasingly refuse to talk—about Israel.

I’ve seen versions of this in my research, in my classrooms, and in my own Jewish life. The distance is real. The discomfort is real. And the sense among younger Jews that they cannot express their anguish, frustration, or moral unease without being judged or dismissed is not an invention of social media. It is a reflection of how our community has come to police discourse around Israel with a rigidity that often substitutes for confidence.

Cosgrove captured this dynamic with unusual clarity. Engagement with Israel, he argued, has taken on the “weight of religious transgression,” becoming an informal orthodoxy that treats criticism not as engagement but as disloyalty. For a people who have always placed argument at the center of spiritual and civic life, this discomfort with dissent is not a minor cultural quirk; it is a sign of communal insecurity.

The reaction to his remarks—genuine applause from some, walkouts and unease from others—made the divide visible. No formal generational breakdown was recorded, yet anyone watching could see that different parts of the room were absorbing fundamentally different messages. Younger Jews heard recognition of something they have long experienced but rarely seen acknowledged. Older leaders heard a challenge to longstanding communal instincts. The fact that both instincts exist is precisely why this moment matters.

Cosgrove pointed to the recent New York election, where roughly 33 percent of Jewish voters cast ballots for mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. He did not scold those voters; he explained them. When liberal Zionists feel unheard or morally unacknowledged, anti-Zionism can begin to appear—wrongly, but powerfully—like the only vocabulary available for their discomfort. As I have seen in national polling, this drift is not speculative. According to JPPI’s 2025 Annual Assessment, 43 percent of American Jewish millennials say Israel is not important to their Jewish identity—nearly triple the 16 percent found among American Jews overall in Pew’s 2020 survey. This gap has only widened since Oct. 7, with non-Orthodox Jews under 30 reporting the sharpest declines in attachment to Israel. That is not a matter of taste. It is a matter of generational formation.

And here is where Cosgrove’s diagnosis intersects with a truth that must be stated plainly. Mamdani is not a harmless critic of Israeli policy. His rhetoric rejects the core legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish state. He has declined to say he believes Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state, saying the country should provide equal rights to all residents. He is not debating governance; he is opposing the very idea of Jewish sovereignty. That any Jewish voter felt his stance was the closest available expression of their moral commitments is not a failing of theirs; it is a failing of a communal conversation that left them nowhere else to stand.

Criticism of Israel, even fierce criticism, is not only legitimate but also deeply Jewish. Walk into any café in Tel Aviv and you will hear arguments more heated and more honest than anything voiced at most American Jewish conferences. Israelis argue because they care about their society, their democracy, and their future. But that tradition of argument is categorically different from the claim that Israel should not exist at all. Anti-Zionism is not critique. It is the erasure of Jewish collective rights and the denial of Jewish peoplehood. Whatever one’s views of particular governments, this distinction must remain foundational.

So what would a healthier Zionist pluralism look like? It would begin by restoring legitimacy to the full emotional spectrum—grief, frustration, uncertainty—without treating any of it as betrayal. It would teach that commitment and critique are not opposites but partners. It would create room for younger Jews to articulate moral discomfort without feeling they must choose between silence and abandonment. And it would do all this while drawing a bright, unapologetic boundary around movements that reject the very idea of Jewish sovereignty. That is what a serious, grown-up Zionism requires.

Cosgrove called for a communal “self-audit” (heshbon hanefesh), urging leaders to examine not just how we police criticism but how we articulate our own commitments. He was right. A community frightened of honest questions is a community that cannot inspire loyalty. And a community unable to distinguish between internal critique and external eradication will end up confusing its own children about the meaning of Jewish peoplehood. A community frightened of honest questions is a community that cannot inspire loyalty.

If we meet Cosgrove’s challenge with honesty, humility and moral clarity, we can still build a Zionism strong enough to hold the next generation’s questions and durable enough to earn their allegiance. If we do not, the drift he described will harden into rupture, and the consequences will be ours to bear.

Jewish survival has always depended on our willingness to argue, and our refusal to abandon one another while doing so. The future of Zionism will not be secured by rigidity or fear, but by a community courageous enough to confront its fractures and committed enough to repair them. The moment demands nothing less.

Samuel J. Abrams is a professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a scholar with the Sutherland Institute.