In the Fight Against Antisemitism, Silence = Death

A symbol of AIDS activism, the pink triangle in the “Silence = Death” logo is a reference to Nazi persecution of gay people in the 1930s and 1940s.
When thousands of men in the prime of their lives began dying of AIDS in the early 1980s, our government recklessly and cruelly ignored their pleas for help. That’s because, at the time, almost all of the victims were gay. And when these young men came to the crushing realization that they were in this fight alone, they took to the streets in “Silence = Death” t-shirts and engaged in risky civil disobedience. They had to. Their lives depended on it.
While Jews around the world are facing a different kind of deadly threat, we do share one thing in common with those brave young men. We must advocate for ourselves because no one is coming to save us. Six million of our ancestors learned that lesson the hard way 85 years ago when Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe loaded them into cattle cars and shipped them to death camps. We learned it again after the October 7 massacre, when much of the free world rallied in support of our killers.
We must advocate for ourselves because no one is coming to save us.
In the eight decades after the Holocaust, survivors throughout the diaspora said to anyone who would listen, “Never Again.” They were delivering a warning, but some of us processed their words as closure. We were naive, believing that humans were incapable of repeating these atrocities. That we had fundamentally changed.
In the eight decades after the Holocaust, survivors throughout the diaspora said to anyone who would listen, “Never Again.” They were delivering a warning, but some of us processed their words as closure. We were naive, believing that humans were incapable of repeating these atrocities. That we had fundamentally changed.
Starting on October 7, the antisemitism that percolated at society’s fringes began to make its way into the mainstream. Instead of embracing us after the devastating attack, the people with whom we marched for BLM, reproductive rights, gay rights, animal rights and the climate turned their backs on us. Friends, colleagues and social media acquaintances who once treated us kindly called us baby killers, white colonizers and supporters of apartheid and genocide. Once again, Jewish people became the root of the world’s problems. And a fair target.
This new paradigm gave cultural and educational institutions, NGOs and social justice movements license to push Jews out of civic life. Celebrities, social media influencers and elected officials contributed to the purge by supporting calls for intifada, even as violence against Jews escalated. On college campuses, participating in “anti-Zionist” activism became a form of social currency. In recent months, Jew-hatred has been so normalized that some Democratic candidates are now running for public office on an “anti-genocide” platform.
Empowered by public support and the silence of our frightened allies, mobs of masked “Free Palestine” activists have descended upon Jewish neighborhoods, calling for intifada, protesting at temples, vandalizing restaurants, disrupting events, harassing families and, at times, becoming physically violent. To add insult to injury, the perpetrators and their supporters accuse Jews who dare to speak out against the attacks of “weaponizing antisemitism.”
Through their words and actions, these so-called activists have demonstrated that they’re motivated not by a desire for peace in the Middle East, but by a thirst for violence in their own backyard. Their faces might be hidden by keffiyehs, but the hatred in their eyes is unmistakable.
These so-called activists have demonstrated that they’re motivated not by a desire for peace in the Middle East, but by a thirst for violence in their own backyard. Their faces might be hidden by keffiyehs, but the hatred in their eyes is unmistakable.
While some Jews are speaking out against the tidal wave of antisemitism, far too many of us are removing our Stars of David and remaining silent – hoping that it will blow over or that someone else will protect us. But history tells us that we take the path of least resistance at our own peril.
In order to help extinguish this five-alarm fire before it engulfs us, each of us must speak out against antisemitism whenever and wherever we encounter it, even if that means taking personal risks. We must denounce the propaganda and set the record straight. And we must become more visible and vocal than ever before.
We know that our advocacy can make an impact. In November, when lawmakers in Dublin announced their intention to “de-name” a park named after an Irish World War II hero who was Jewish, Jews around the world successfully pushed back. And we did it again in December, when several European countries demanded, unsuccessfully, that Eurovision expel Israel from the singing contest in 2026.
But, given the fast pace at which antisemitism continues to spread into the mainstream, we simply aren’t doing enough to guarantee our safety and to protect the most vulnerable among us. Like the bold and courageous AIDS activists in the 1980s who stepped out of their comfort zones to survive, Jews must do the same. And we Never Forget that Silence = Death.
Pomona College has reached a voluntary resolution agreement with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (Brandeis Center), and Hillel International following allegations of antisemitism
In the Fight Against Antisemitism, Silence = Death
Donny Moss
When thousands of men in the prime of their lives began dying of AIDS in the early 1980s, our government recklessly and cruelly ignored their pleas for help. That’s because, at the time, almost all of the victims were gay. And when these young men came to the crushing realization that they were in this fight alone, they took to the streets in “Silence = Death” t-shirts and engaged in risky civil disobedience. They had to. Their lives depended on it.
While Jews around the world are facing a different kind of deadly threat, we do share one thing in common with those brave young men. We must advocate for ourselves because no one is coming to save us. Six million of our ancestors learned that lesson the hard way 85 years ago when Nazis and their collaborators throughout Europe loaded them into cattle cars and shipped them to death camps. We learned it again after the October 7 massacre, when much of the free world rallied in support of our killers.
In the eight decades after the Holocaust, survivors throughout the diaspora said to anyone who would listen, “Never Again.” They were delivering a warning, but some of us processed their words as closure. We were naive, believing that humans were incapable of repeating these atrocities. That we had fundamentally changed.
Starting on October 7, the antisemitism that percolated at society’s fringes began to make its way into the mainstream. Instead of embracing us after the devastating attack, the people with whom we marched for BLM, reproductive rights, gay rights, animal rights and the climate turned their backs on us. Friends, colleagues and social media acquaintances who once treated us kindly called us baby killers, white colonizers and supporters of apartheid and genocide. Once again, Jewish people became the root of the world’s problems. And a fair target.
This new paradigm gave cultural and educational institutions, NGOs and social justice movements license to push Jews out of civic life. Celebrities, social media influencers and elected officials contributed to the purge by supporting calls for intifada, even as violence against Jews escalated. On college campuses, participating in “anti-Zionist” activism became a form of social currency. In recent months, Jew-hatred has been so normalized that some Democratic candidates are now running for public office on an “anti-genocide” platform.
Empowered by public support and the silence of our frightened allies, mobs of masked “Free Palestine” activists have descended upon Jewish neighborhoods, calling for intifada, protesting at temples, vandalizing restaurants, disrupting events, harassing families and, at times, becoming physically violent. To add insult to injury, the perpetrators and their supporters accuse Jews who dare to speak out against the attacks of “weaponizing antisemitism.”
Through their words and actions, these so-called activists have demonstrated that they’re motivated not by a desire for peace in the Middle East, but by a thirst for violence in their own backyard. Their faces might be hidden by keffiyehs, but the hatred in their eyes is unmistakable.
While some Jews are speaking out against the tidal wave of antisemitism, far too many of us are removing our Stars of David and remaining silent – hoping that it will blow over or that someone else will protect us. But history tells us that we take the path of least resistance at our own peril.
In order to help extinguish this five-alarm fire before it engulfs us, each of us must speak out against antisemitism whenever and wherever we encounter it, even if that means taking personal risks. We must denounce the propaganda and set the record straight. And we must become more visible and vocal than ever before.
We know that our advocacy can make an impact. In November, when lawmakers in Dublin announced their intention to “de-name” a park named after an Irish World War II hero who was Jewish, Jews around the world successfully pushed back. And we did it again in December, when several European countries demanded, unsuccessfully, that Eurovision expel Israel from the singing contest in 2026.
But, given the fast pace at which antisemitism continues to spread into the mainstream, we simply aren’t doing enough to guarantee our safety and to protect the most vulnerable among us. Like the bold and courageous AIDS activists in the 1980s who stepped out of their comfort zones to survive, Jews must do the same. And we Never Forget that Silence = Death.
Donny Moss is a NYC-based animal rights campaigner with TheirTurn.net and VegMediaWatch.org
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
In the Fight Against Antisemitism, Silence = Death
Rabbi Cosgrove Exposed a Generational Rift We Can No Longer Ignore
Words
Norman Podhoretz, Commentary Editor and Archetypal Jewish Neoconservative, Dies at 95
Four Seasons Orlando: Where Luxury, Sunshine, and Storybook Magic Meet
Menorahs Across Los Angeles Lit in Tribute to Victims of Sydney Terror Attack
Rosner’s Domain | Who Will Protect Australia’s Jews?
Bondi Beach is now another name on an already crowded map of places where Jews were murdered.
Standing Our Ground
The lesson of Bondi Beach is that the obligation to protect ourselves now falls on every Jewish community, whether in the homeland or the diaspora.
What Bondi Beach Taught Us About Courage — and Should Teach Us About Preparedness
May the memories of Boris and Sofia Gurman be a blessing. And may Ahmed al Ahmad heal fully, knowing that Jewish history will remember his name with gratitude.
Art in the Service of Antisemitism
How UBS Stole Billions from Those Gassed at Auschwitz
The Holocaust did not start with gas chambers. It started with accountants.
When Harry Met Sally: Remembering Rob Reiner
My friend and I were honoring a film genius by revisiting what he uniquely brought to the world.
JIMENA Study Shows Gaps – and Progress – in Sephardi and Mizrahi Inclusion in Jewish Schools and Camps
According to the study, 79% of educators report feeling comfortable teaching about other cultures, but only 31% feel confident in their knowledge of both Sephardi and Mizrahi culture and history.
Pomona College Reaches Resolution Agreement on Antisemitism Lawsuit
Pomona College has reached a voluntary resolution agreement with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (Brandeis Center), and Hillel International following allegations of antisemitism
Rob Reiner, Wife Michele, Found Dead in Brentwood Home
Los Angeles authorities are investigating the deaths as a homicide.
Hanukkah Meets Bondi
The lesson of the Maccabees is not about resigning ourselves to our fate and hoping that God will protect us. It is about remaining stalwart no matter the challenges we confront.
Blasting a Broken Record—This Time, Bondi Beach
Radical Islam continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. Where would the West be without it? France just announced that it is cancelling its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.
Sydney Attack Shows What the West Can Learn from the Zionist state
One of the outrageous ironies of our time is that the country that is most reviled—Israel—has the most to teach the West about that little thing we call survival.
Holding the Light
Mass Shooting at Chanukah Event in Bondi Beach Leaves Multiple Dead and Injured
Rabbis of LA | A Rabbinical Marriage
First of two parts
JNF-USA Breakfast, Prince Harry and Meghan at OBKLA, Camp Alonim Brunch
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Failure, Failure, and Faith
Joseph’s lesson is that despite failure after failure, with faith, a better future is possible.
From Oblivion to Revelation: The Return of Paradise Cove
Long lost and nearly forgotten, this newly published memoir invites readers into a painful exile and the extraordinary wilderness years of a celebrated leader who disappeared for forty years.
No Promises – A poem for Parsha Vayeshev
All of this used to be orange groves…
‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’: A Story of Justice, Resilience and Reclaiming One’s Narrative
You might think that you know all about the story of Amanda Knox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.