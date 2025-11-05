‘Home Is Where the Wealth Is’: The Restoration of the American Dream

There’s no American dream without affordable housing. Unfortunately, in California a stifling bureaucracy has gotten in the way. The layers of competing special interests often result in an absence of meaningful housing legislation. A ray of hope comes from Democratic former California Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker Bob Hertzberg. Hertzberg is leveraging his years of work in the trenches of California politics to respond to the mounting pressures on middle-class Americans striving to own a home in our once golden state.
After many attempts in the Legislature were stymied by competing demands of special interest groups, Hertzberg has taken the tough task of keeping our children in California into his own hands. By raising private funds to support the research and design of a completely different vision of funding middle-class housing, Hertzberg is attempting to bridge the gap between subsidized affordable housing and unaffordable market-rate options at little cost to California taxpayers.
Over the past decades, soaring property prices, stagnant wage growth and limited housing supply have rendered homeownership a distant dream for many families who fall outside the reach of existing low-income assistance programs. Yet, Hertzberg’s vision, The Middle-Class Homeownership Act, is crafted to specifically target this population, namely the “missing middle,” those whose aspirations and financial realities are most at risk in the contemporary housing market, where the average income required to purchase a median priced home has hit nearly $300,000.
The heart of the Middle-Class Homeownership Act lies in its commitment to reversing the decline in middle-class homeownership rates. The Act takes a holistic view, looking not only at home purchase, but at long-term stability and wealth creation allowing subsequent generations to remain rooted in California. In essence, this act seeks to address the primary roadblocks to homeownership to those who are earning the median household income in California which stands at approximately $95,000 in a market where the median priced home is $900,000 — close to 10 times the average median salary.
“There is a war against the middle class in California”
The Middle-Class Homeownership Act encompasses a set of robust policy tools designed to tackle housing challenges from multiple angles. According to Hertzberg, it “creates revenue streams that avoid the ‘rich/poor divide.’” Specifically, this 2026 California ballot initiative is aimed at augmenting housing opportunities for middle-income families through a market-based bond program. This initiative addresses several impediments to homeownership and seeks to enhance the supply of middle-class homes by providing financial support and reforming legal and labor frameworks.
Hertzberg laments the woeful dearth of homes in California. For this reason, the Middle-Class Homeownership Act will apply only to new construction because, as Hertzberg rightfully claims, “the whole point here is to increase supply.” Further, the initiative proposes a $25 billion bond fund to provide loans secured by second trust deeds to middle-class homebuyers. These loans would cover 17% of new home construction costs, enabling approximately $150 billion in new construction. In addition, the fund is designed to be revolving, meaning it will be replenished by repayments after sales or refinancing, thereby sustaining ongoing support for middle-class homebuyers without any cost to the California taxpayer.
“Home is Where the Wealth Is”
One of the primary obstacles to homeownership that Hertzberg identifies in the Middle-Class Homeownership Act is the unaffordability of down payments in California. Many potential buyers are simply unable to save the substantial amounts required for a down payment, which prevents them from entering the housing market relegating them to permanent renting and destroying their ability to build generational wealth through homeownership in their communities. The Middle-Class Homeownership Act would address this challenge by building in a 3% down payment program. To illustrate, if a new home cost $900,000, a traditional down payment of 20% would be $180,000. However, under this program, a person defined as middle class, or making up to 200% of the Area Median Income, would be able to put down 3%, or $27,000 as a down payment. In other words, the borrower of brand-new home defined as a middle-class domicile would receive a conventional 80/20 loan with 17% of the 20% needed from the program and the borrower putting up the remaining 3%.
Historically restrictive government programs and credit scoring systems also exclude many potential buyers who might otherwise qualify for home loans. This initiative aims to simplify access to homeownership by reducing bureaucracy and addressing issues related to credit and fees, making it more attainable for a broader segment of the population. To further boost construction, the initiative includes specific legal and labor reforms. Liability concerns that deter building have been addressed by reforming laws to cap attorney fees and streamline dispute resolution processes. These changes are intended to reduce the legal risks and costs associated with construction, encouraging more developers to build middle-class housing. Labor standards have also been reformed to ensure fair pay for workers without imposing minimum wage requirements, creating a viable environment for developers to operate in many parts of California.
Hertzberg alludes to the strong public support for the bond initiative, with polling indicating approval ratings between 75% and 91%, to build momentum for this program. This support is attributed to the consumer-friendly design of the bond and the fact that it does not impose additional tax burdens on the public. The initiative also seeks funding from philanthropic and financial institutions that are willing to accept a modest 3% return on their investment. This approach positions the bond as a socially impactful investment, akin to war bonds, aimed at supporting the middle class.
In summary, Hertzberg is asking the fundamental question of how to fix a massive challenge with limited resources. Recognizing the enormity of the task ahead of him, he summarizes the quagmire of passing meaningful housing legislation in California by quoting a comedic exchange from “The Princess Bride” about the heroes’ lack of resources while trying to break into a castle. “How do I fix things with a cloak and a wheelbarrow?” The Middle-Class Homeownership Act stands as a thoughtful, multifaceted effort to reaffirm the central place of homeownership in the American middle-class experience. By addressing affordability, accessibility, and sustainability—while also supporting communities — the Act sets forth a blueprint for restoring hope and opportunity to millions of families whose dreams of homeownership have been often shattered by the correlation between scarcity and high property values. Should its provisions become law, the Act has the potential to shape a more inclusive and resilient housing market for generations to come. To learn more about the California Middle-Class Homeownership Act, please visit cahomescoalition.com.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
‘Home Is Where the Wealth Is’: The Restoration of the American Dream
Lisa Ansell
There’s no American dream without affordable housing. Unfortunately, in California a stifling bureaucracy has gotten in the way. The layers of competing special interests often result in an absence of meaningful housing legislation. A ray of hope comes from Democratic former California Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker Bob Hertzberg. Hertzberg is leveraging his years of work in the trenches of California politics to respond to the mounting pressures on middle-class Americans striving to own a home in our once golden state.
After many attempts in the Legislature were stymied by competing demands of special interest groups, Hertzberg has taken the tough task of keeping our children in California into his own hands. By raising private funds to support the research and design of a completely different vision of funding middle-class housing, Hertzberg is attempting to bridge the gap between subsidized affordable housing and unaffordable market-rate options at little cost to California taxpayers.
Over the past decades, soaring property prices, stagnant wage growth and limited housing supply have rendered homeownership a distant dream for many families who fall outside the reach of existing low-income assistance programs. Yet, Hertzberg’s vision, The Middle-Class Homeownership Act, is crafted to specifically target this population, namely the “missing middle,” those whose aspirations and financial realities are most at risk in the contemporary housing market, where the average income required to purchase a median priced home has hit nearly $300,000.
The heart of the Middle-Class Homeownership Act lies in its commitment to reversing the decline in middle-class homeownership rates. The Act takes a holistic view, looking not only at home purchase, but at long-term stability and wealth creation allowing subsequent generations to remain rooted in California. In essence, this act seeks to address the primary roadblocks to homeownership to those who are earning the median household income in California which stands at approximately $95,000 in a market where the median priced home is $900,000 — close to 10 times the average median salary.
“There is a war against the middle class in California”
The Middle-Class Homeownership Act encompasses a set of robust policy tools designed to tackle housing challenges from multiple angles. According to Hertzberg, it “creates revenue streams that avoid the ‘rich/poor divide.’” Specifically, this 2026 California ballot initiative is aimed at augmenting housing opportunities for middle-income families through a market-based bond program. This initiative addresses several impediments to homeownership and seeks to enhance the supply of middle-class homes by providing financial support and reforming legal and labor frameworks.
Hertzberg laments the woeful dearth of homes in California. For this reason, the Middle-Class Homeownership Act will apply only to new construction because, as Hertzberg rightfully claims, “the whole point here is to increase supply.” Further, the initiative proposes a $25 billion bond fund to provide loans secured by second trust deeds to middle-class homebuyers. These loans would cover 17% of new home construction costs, enabling approximately $150 billion in new construction. In addition, the fund is designed to be revolving, meaning it will be replenished by repayments after sales or refinancing, thereby sustaining ongoing support for middle-class homebuyers without any cost to the California taxpayer.
“Home is Where the Wealth Is”
One of the primary obstacles to homeownership that Hertzberg identifies in the Middle-Class Homeownership Act is the unaffordability of down payments in California. Many potential buyers are simply unable to save the substantial amounts required for a down payment, which prevents them from entering the housing market relegating them to permanent renting and destroying their ability to build generational wealth through homeownership in their communities. The Middle-Class Homeownership Act would address this challenge by building in a 3% down payment program. To illustrate, if a new home cost $900,000, a traditional down payment of 20% would be $180,000. However, under this program, a person defined as middle class, or making up to 200% of the Area Median Income, would be able to put down 3%, or $27,000 as a down payment. In other words, the borrower of brand-new home defined as a middle-class domicile would receive a conventional 80/20 loan with 17% of the 20% needed from the program and the borrower putting up the remaining 3%.
Historically restrictive government programs and credit scoring systems also exclude many potential buyers who might otherwise qualify for home loans. This initiative aims to simplify access to homeownership by reducing bureaucracy and addressing issues related to credit and fees, making it more attainable for a broader segment of the population. To further boost construction, the initiative includes specific legal and labor reforms. Liability concerns that deter building have been addressed by reforming laws to cap attorney fees and streamline dispute resolution processes. These changes are intended to reduce the legal risks and costs associated with construction, encouraging more developers to build middle-class housing. Labor standards have also been reformed to ensure fair pay for workers without imposing minimum wage requirements, creating a viable environment for developers to operate in many parts of California.
Hertzberg alludes to the strong public support for the bond initiative, with polling indicating approval ratings between 75% and 91%, to build momentum for this program. This support is attributed to the consumer-friendly design of the bond and the fact that it does not impose additional tax burdens on the public. The initiative also seeks funding from philanthropic and financial institutions that are willing to accept a modest 3% return on their investment. This approach positions the bond as a socially impactful investment, akin to war bonds, aimed at supporting the middle class.
In summary, Hertzberg is asking the fundamental question of how to fix a massive challenge with limited resources. Recognizing the enormity of the task ahead of him, he summarizes the quagmire of passing meaningful housing legislation in California by quoting a comedic exchange from “The Princess Bride” about the heroes’ lack of resources while trying to break into a castle. “How do I fix things with a cloak and a wheelbarrow?” The Middle-Class Homeownership Act stands as a thoughtful, multifaceted effort to reaffirm the central place of homeownership in the American middle-class experience. By addressing affordability, accessibility, and sustainability—while also supporting communities — the Act sets forth a blueprint for restoring hope and opportunity to millions of families whose dreams of homeownership have been often shattered by the correlation between scarcity and high property values. Should its provisions become law, the Act has the potential to shape a more inclusive and resilient housing market for generations to come. To learn more about the California Middle-Class Homeownership Act, please visit cahomescoalition.com.
Lisa Ansell is the Associate Director of the USC Casden Institute and Lecturer of Hebrew Language at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion Los Angeles.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Rosner’s Domain | The Tomer-Yerushalmi Affair: A Cover-Up Tale
Why Many Are Hunting for a New House (of Worship)
Now What? That Is the Question
‘Home Is Where the Wealth Is’: The Restoration of the American Dream
How to Build an Education
Abraham, Isaac and Hamas: Is It Time to Move Past ‘Akedah Theology’?
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 14 The Abraham Accords: How it Started and What Lies Ahead
Boaz Hepner coordinated with Yaara Segal for over half a year to gather a multicultural group of experts on the Abraham Accords.
Help, I Need Somebody
Nobody knows what their third act will bring. What we can do is try to stay vital and enjoy our lives. Spend your children’s money as freely as they love spending yours.
Jew Hatred on the Right
Just as anti-Zionism from the left too often oozes into overt antisemitism, the equally extreme nationalism from ultra-conservatives on the far right frequently manifests itself as equally noxious bigotry against the Jewish people.
Mayor Mamdani, Meet Your Rude Awakening
Jews should feel empowered, not weakened, by the prospect of holding Mamdani accountable.
My Daughter Just Wants To Walk at Graduation. Congress Can Help.
Whether kids like Sammy can achieve their dreams depends on whether Congress renews the Pediatric Priority Review Voucher (PPRV) program, which expired in December 2024.
Tucker Carlson’s Apology to Christian Zionists? Don’t Be Fooled
Carlson’s claim that Israel Intentionally “bombed churches” revives ancient antisemitic tropes in modern packaging—turning propaganda into contrition and lies into influence.
Trump and American Precedents
Harm to precedent may prove to be the most damaging legacy of the Trump years.
The Night Rabin Died
Thirty years later, I still believe the melody matters. To remember, to grieve, to dream — and to keep singing “Shir LaShalom,” even when the harmony feels impossible.
Surging Global Antisemitism Threaten to Drown Pope Leo XIV’s Embrace of Jews and Judaism in a Sea of Hate
We pray that today, Catholics will follow Nostra Aetate and serve as friends and allies to help their Jewish neighbors in these perilous times.
“Unpacking Israeli History” Live Podcast Making a Stop in LA with Terrorism Expert Ronen Bergman
For those who listen to “Unpacking Israeli History” and attend the upcoming Sinai Temple event, Weissman aims to give them a more nuanced look at the important topics that impact the Jewish community.
Rabbis of LA | What Rabbi Cohen Learned From His Father-in-Law
LA Jewish Symphony Concert, JFSLA Community Impact Network, Ziegler at Sharaka Luncheon
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Definitely NOT a Hebrew Hillbilly
If Vance chose to remain silent in such a large and televised public setting, then either he doesn’t believe Israel is an essential American ally, or he felt compelled to appease an audience partial to Christian pieties and anti-globalist protocols.
Supporting Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa
The Lessons We Were Taught and the Ones Being Forgotten
Jewish safety depends on clarity, memory and the courage to see reality as it is, not as we wish it to be.
At Simon Wiesenthal Center Gala, Spielberg Meets Survivors of Oct. 7
The evening celebrated the reach and responsibility of the arts and journalism when it comes to confronting the ugliest parts of humanity.
MAZON’s Prayer for Those Facing the SNAP Hunger Crisis
MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger led a SNAP Day of Action earlier this week, urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to release contingency funds and use their transfer authority to keep benefits flowing.
J.D. Vance’s Israel Comment Puts Him in Strange Company
Vance seemed to leave open the possibility that he believes Israel or Jews may have “manipulated or controlled” previous presidents.
Schmoozing with David Ellison: “We Want to Regain America’s Trust”
On a night hosted by a center that makes sure the world never forgets the lessons of the Holocaust, that one line—I chose life—pierced through every grateful heart in the A-list room.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.