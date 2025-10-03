From Yom Kippur’s “Silence” to the World’s Noise

Emerging from the twenty-five hours of solemnity that is Yom Kippur often feels like stepping from eternity back into time. For a day, Jews retreat into prayer, fasting, confession, and remembrance. We deny ourselves ordinary rhythms to face the divine, to recall who we are, and to remember that life itself is a gift we are commanded to sanctify.

This year, when I re-entered the world’s noise, I was met not with relief but with sorrow. The first news I read after the closing “Neilah” prayer was of a violent, antisemitic attack during Yom Kippur at a synagogue in Manchester, England. Once again, Jews gathered in prayer were assaulted and murdered simply for being Jews.

Then came more news: the Israeli Navy had intercepted a Hamas-organized “flotilla,” cynically branded “humanitarian,” but funded and manned by Hamas operatives and their fellow-travelers. Its purpose was not aid but to break the naval blockade that prevents Hamas—an openly genocidal terrorist organization recognized by the U.S., EU, and much of the world—from freely importing weapons to use against Israeli civilians and the Gazans it rules with fascist brutality.

The Law and the Blockade

Israel’s naval blockade is not only defensive—it is lawful. Under the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea (1994), a belligerent may enforce a blockade if it is declared, effective, and does not bar access to neutral ports. Israel’s blockade meets those criteria. The UN’s Palmer Report (2011) confirmed it was a legitimate security measure. Stopping a flotilla attempting to breach it is therefore not “piracy” or “kidnapping,” as Israel’s haters insist, but legal enforcement against a group still holding hostages underground in Gaza.

Lies and Willful Blindness

In a sane world, the Manchester attack and the flotilla would be recognized as part of the same old story: efforts to attack Jews in their synagogues and in their homeland. Instead, media and social media were filled with lies. The Manchester attack was minimized or ignored. Worse still, some even found a way to blame Israel for the massacre—an obscene reflex that recasts the victims of antisemitic terror as somehow its cause. And the flotilla’s interception was cast as a “kidnapping”—as though the defenders were criminals, and the victims were Hamas and its enablers.

That word—“kidnapping”—was deliberately chosen to invert morality (and like all Israel-hate-based allegations, to inflame rather than inform). And those repeating it remain silent on a basic fact: a 21-point peace proposal is on the table today, supported by most of the international community and even much of the Arab world. It would end the war Hamas began on October 7th. Hamas could accept it now—but refuses because it values power and its eliminationist ideology above the lives of ordinary Gazans. And those condemning Israel the loudest never demand that Hamas release the hostages or accept peace.

The Meaning of the Season

This juxtaposition—the synagogue attack, the lies about Israel, the silence about Hamas rejecting peace—cut deep the day after Yom Kippur. Because Yom Kippur is not only about private penitence. It is a collective act of remembering that Jewish history is bound up with responsibility, resilience, and return. We spend the Ten Days of Repentance before Yom Kippur examining our failings because we believe in accountability. We read Jonah on Yom Kippur in part because we know nations, like individuals, can change.

The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote that antisemitism is a mutating virus. Its forms change, but its purpose is constant: to hold Jews out for unique opprobrium and to deny us equality among nations. Today, that virus manifests in those who call Jews “colonizers” in our own land, who dismiss synagogue attacks, and who brand the defense against Islamist terror as aggression.

The Lesson of History

One of the most dangerous illusions in Jewish history has been the belief that if only we yield enough, the hatred will dissipate. History teaches otherwise. Pogroms in Europe, expulsions from Spain, the gas chambers of Europe, the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Arab lands, the attacks on synagogues from Paris to Pittsburgh to Manchester—none of these were about borders or policies. They were about Jews daring to live as Jews.

And so too today: Hamas’s war is not about 1967 lines. The flotilla is not about food aid. The chants in London, New York, and Paris are not about “policy criticism.” They are about denying the Jewish people the right to live freely in our homeland, and openly as Jews anywhere.

That is why the refusal by the loudest anti-Israel voices to pressure Hamas to accept peace is so telling. When peace is possible and one side alone rejects it, yet activists and “journalists” direct fury only at the Jewish state, that is not about human rights. It is about prejudice and hatred.

What We Must Say

Yom Kippur ends with the shofar’s blast—a reminder of hope, covenant, and destiny. It calls us to defend truth and life, and to remind the world, even when it does not wish to hear, that we are a people with an ancient home, a living covenant, and a moral voice.

The synagogue in Manchester, the flotilla from Gaza, the peace deal ignored—these are not separate stories. They are chapters in the same book of Jewish history. But we are not powerless. Our task, after Yom Kippur, is to speak, to stand, and to live the values that have sustained us for millennia.

And let us be clear: when outlets like the BBC, the New York Times, and others echo Hamas talking points, erase or dissemble about attacks on Jews, or falsely recast defensive actions as crimes, they do not merely misinform. They embolden those who would harm Jews everywhere. Media malpractice has consequences. It shapes the world’s moral imagination, and in this case, it feeds the very virus of antisemitism Rabbi Sacks (ZT’L) warned us about.