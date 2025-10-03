From Yom Kippur’s “Silence” to the World’s Noise

Emerging from the twenty-five hours of solemnity that is Yom Kippur often feels like stepping from eternity back into time. For a day, Jews retreat into prayer, fasting, confession, and remembrance. We deny ourselves ordinary rhythms to face the divine, to recall who we are, and to remember that life itself is a gift we are commanded to sanctify.
This year, when I re-entered the world’s noise, I was met not with relief but with sorrow. The first news I read after the closing “Neilah” prayer was of a violent, antisemitic attack during Yom Kippur at a synagogue in Manchester, England. Once again, Jews gathered in prayer were assaulted and murdered simply for being Jews.
Then came more news: the Israeli Navy had intercepted a Hamas-organized “flotilla,” cynically branded “humanitarian,” but funded and manned by Hamas operatives and their fellow-travelers. Its purpose was not aid but to break the naval blockade that prevents Hamas—an openly genocidal terrorist organization recognized by the U.S., EU, and much of the world—from freely importing weapons to use against Israeli civilians and the Gazans it rules with fascist brutality.
The Law and the Blockade
Israel’s naval blockade is not only defensive—it is lawful. Under the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea (1994), a belligerent may enforce a blockade if it is declared, effective, and does not bar access to neutral ports. Israel’s blockade meets those criteria. The UN’s Palmer Report (2011) confirmed it was a legitimate security measure. Stopping a flotilla attempting to breach it is therefore not “piracy” or “kidnapping,” as Israel’s haters insist, but legal enforcement against a group still holding hostages underground in Gaza.
Lies and Willful Blindness
In a sane world, the Manchester attack and the flotilla would be recognized as part of the same old story: efforts to attack Jews in their synagogues and in their homeland. Instead, media and social media were filled with lies. The Manchester attack was minimized or ignored. Worse still, some even found a way to blame Israel for the massacre—an obscene reflex that recasts the victims of antisemitic terror as somehow its cause. And the flotilla’s interception was cast as a “kidnapping”—as though the defenders were criminals, and the victims were Hamas and its enablers.
That word—“kidnapping”—was deliberately chosen to invert morality (and like all Israel-hate-based allegations, to inflame rather than inform). And those repeating it remain silent on a basic fact: a 21-point peace proposal is on the table today, supported by most of the international community and even much of the Arab world. It would end the war Hamas began on October 7th. Hamas could accept it now—but refuses because it values power and its eliminationist ideology above the lives of ordinary Gazans. And those condemning Israel the loudest never demand that Hamas release the hostages or accept peace.
The Meaning of the Season
This juxtaposition—the synagogue attack, the lies about Israel, the silence about Hamas rejecting peace—cut deep the day after Yom Kippur. Because Yom Kippur is not only about private penitence. It is a collective act of remembering that Jewish history is bound up with responsibility, resilience, and return. We spend the Ten Days of Repentance before Yom Kippur examining our failings because we believe in accountability. We read Jonah on Yom Kippur in part because we know nations, like individuals, can change.
The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote that antisemitism is a mutating virus. Its forms change, but its purpose is constant: to hold Jews out for unique opprobrium and to deny us equality among nations. Today, that virus manifests in those who call Jews “colonizers” in our own land, who dismiss synagogue attacks, and who brand the defense against Islamist terror as aggression.
The Lesson of History
One of the most dangerous illusions in Jewish history has been the belief that if only we yield enough, the hatred will dissipate. History teaches otherwise. Pogroms in Europe, expulsions from Spain, the gas chambers of Europe, the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Arab lands, the attacks on synagogues from Paris to Pittsburgh to Manchester—none of these were about borders or policies. They were about Jews daring to live as Jews.
And so too today: Hamas’s war is not about 1967 lines. The flotilla is not about food aid. The chants in London, New York, and Paris are not about “policy criticism.” They are about denying the Jewish people the right to live freely in our homeland, and openly as Jews anywhere.
That is why the refusal by the loudest anti-Israel voices to pressure Hamas to accept peace is so telling. When peace is possible and one side alone rejects it, yet activists and “journalists” direct fury only at the Jewish state, that is not about human rights. It is about prejudice and hatred.
What We Must Say
Yom Kippur ends with the shofar’s blast—a reminder of hope, covenant, and destiny. It calls us to defend truth and life, and to remind the world, even when it does not wish to hear, that we are a people with an ancient home, a living covenant, and a moral voice.
The synagogue in Manchester, the flotilla from Gaza, the peace deal ignored—these are not separate stories. They are chapters in the same book of Jewish history. But we are not powerless. Our task, after Yom Kippur, is to speak, to stand, and to live the values that have sustained us for millennia.
And let us be clear: when outlets like the BBC, the New York Times, and others echo Hamas talking points, erase or dissemble about attacks on Jews, or falsely recast defensive actions as crimes, they do not merely misinform. They embolden those who would harm Jews everywhere. Media malpractice has consequences. It shapes the world’s moral imagination, and in this case, it feeds the very virus of antisemitism Rabbi Sacks (ZT’L) warned us about.
From Yom Kippur’s “Silence” to the World’s Noise
Micha Danzig
Emerging from the twenty-five hours of solemnity that is Yom Kippur often feels like stepping from eternity back into time. For a day, Jews retreat into prayer, fasting, confession, and remembrance. We deny ourselves ordinary rhythms to face the divine, to recall who we are, and to remember that life itself is a gift we are commanded to sanctify.
This year, when I re-entered the world’s noise, I was met not with relief but with sorrow. The first news I read after the closing “Neilah” prayer was of a violent, antisemitic attack during Yom Kippur at a synagogue in Manchester, England. Once again, Jews gathered in prayer were assaulted and murdered simply for being Jews.
Then came more news: the Israeli Navy had intercepted a Hamas-organized “flotilla,” cynically branded “humanitarian,” but funded and manned by Hamas operatives and their fellow-travelers. Its purpose was not aid but to break the naval blockade that prevents Hamas—an openly genocidal terrorist organization recognized by the U.S., EU, and much of the world—from freely importing weapons to use against Israeli civilians and the Gazans it rules with fascist brutality.
The Law and the Blockade
Israel’s naval blockade is not only defensive—it is lawful. Under the San Remo Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea (1994), a belligerent may enforce a blockade if it is declared, effective, and does not bar access to neutral ports. Israel’s blockade meets those criteria. The UN’s Palmer Report (2011) confirmed it was a legitimate security measure. Stopping a flotilla attempting to breach it is therefore not “piracy” or “kidnapping,” as Israel’s haters insist, but legal enforcement against a group still holding hostages underground in Gaza.
Lies and Willful Blindness
In a sane world, the Manchester attack and the flotilla would be recognized as part of the same old story: efforts to attack Jews in their synagogues and in their homeland. Instead, media and social media were filled with lies. The Manchester attack was minimized or ignored. Worse still, some even found a way to blame Israel for the massacre—an obscene reflex that recasts the victims of antisemitic terror as somehow its cause. And the flotilla’s interception was cast as a “kidnapping”—as though the defenders were criminals, and the victims were Hamas and its enablers.
That word—“kidnapping”—was deliberately chosen to invert morality (and like all Israel-hate-based allegations, to inflame rather than inform). And those repeating it remain silent on a basic fact: a 21-point peace proposal is on the table today, supported by most of the international community and even much of the Arab world. It would end the war Hamas began on October 7th. Hamas could accept it now—but refuses because it values power and its eliminationist ideology above the lives of ordinary Gazans. And those condemning Israel the loudest never demand that Hamas release the hostages or accept peace.
The Meaning of the Season
This juxtaposition—the synagogue attack, the lies about Israel, the silence about Hamas rejecting peace—cut deep the day after Yom Kippur. Because Yom Kippur is not only about private penitence. It is a collective act of remembering that Jewish history is bound up with responsibility, resilience, and return. We spend the Ten Days of Repentance before Yom Kippur examining our failings because we believe in accountability. We read Jonah on Yom Kippur in part because we know nations, like individuals, can change.
The late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote that antisemitism is a mutating virus. Its forms change, but its purpose is constant: to hold Jews out for unique opprobrium and to deny us equality among nations. Today, that virus manifests in those who call Jews “colonizers” in our own land, who dismiss synagogue attacks, and who brand the defense against Islamist terror as aggression.
The Lesson of History
One of the most dangerous illusions in Jewish history has been the belief that if only we yield enough, the hatred will dissipate. History teaches otherwise. Pogroms in Europe, expulsions from Spain, the gas chambers of Europe, the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Arab lands, the attacks on synagogues from Paris to Pittsburgh to Manchester—none of these were about borders or policies. They were about Jews daring to live as Jews.
And so too today: Hamas’s war is not about 1967 lines. The flotilla is not about food aid. The chants in London, New York, and Paris are not about “policy criticism.” They are about denying the Jewish people the right to live freely in our homeland, and openly as Jews anywhere.
That is why the refusal by the loudest anti-Israel voices to pressure Hamas to accept peace is so telling. When peace is possible and one side alone rejects it, yet activists and “journalists” direct fury only at the Jewish state, that is not about human rights. It is about prejudice and hatred.
What We Must Say
Yom Kippur ends with the shofar’s blast—a reminder of hope, covenant, and destiny. It calls us to defend truth and life, and to remind the world, even when it does not wish to hear, that we are a people with an ancient home, a living covenant, and a moral voice.
The synagogue in Manchester, the flotilla from Gaza, the peace deal ignored—these are not separate stories. They are chapters in the same book of Jewish history. But we are not powerless. Our task, after Yom Kippur, is to speak, to stand, and to live the values that have sustained us for millennia.
And let us be clear: when outlets like the BBC, the New York Times, and others echo Hamas talking points, erase or dissemble about attacks on Jews, or falsely recast defensive actions as crimes, they do not merely misinform. They embolden those who would harm Jews everywhere. Media malpractice has consequences. It shapes the world’s moral imagination, and in this case, it feeds the very virus of antisemitism Rabbi Sacks (ZT’L) warned us about.
Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
From Yom Kippur’s “Silence” to the World’s Noise
Alan Silberberg: “The Bagel Who Wanted Everything,” Food Cartoons and the Comfort Zone
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Kress Landed in the Right Place
AJU Names Alumni Engagement Director, United Hatzalah Gala, Honeymoon Israel
Actress Is Flying with the Wind
A Warm Hug in the Sukkah: Stuffed Onions
Table for Five: Ha’azinu
Closing Remarks
Terrorist Kills Two in Manchester Synagogue on Yom Kippur
The attacker targeted worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation in northern England.
Print Issue: Zionism and the Sukkah | October 3, 2025
In 1948, the Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel recommended the Sukkah as the national emblem. Israel went with the Menorah. With Israeli society in turmoil, maybe it’s time we revisit the humble hut.
Yehuda Cohen, Father of Hostage Nimrod Cohen, Responds to Peace Proposal
Cohen said the proposal included important elements such as disarming Hamas and preventing annexation, but he remained cautious.
Zionism and the Sukkah: Humility, Unity and the Soul of the Jewish State
The fragility of the sukkah reminds us that the modern-day blessings of Zionism and Jewish statehood should never be taken as a given.
The Speech Bibi Netanyahu Should Have Given at the UN
If I had been Netanyahu’s speechwriter, what would I have written? Guided by the intuition that the focus should be less about us and more about them, what follows is my attempt to craft a new narrative.
Ten Secrets to Academic Success | Fighting Educational Malpractice Institutionally: A Consumer Rights Issue
Seventh in a series
Rosner’s Domain | Trump’s Plan: Themes and Symbolism
It’s not that easy to predict where this package takes us.
Yom Kippur Jubilee
A Bisl Torah — Choosing to Live
God, I know we are always inching closer to the world to come. And to that reality, on this Yom Kippur, before you, I’m not turning away.
America’s Almost-Seal, the Sukkah
This long-forgotten footnote to American history is worth considering both for its historical import and its relevancy to the current moment.
Today’s Troubled College Students
A mere 36 percent of college students reported that they have high levels of success in relationships, self-esteem, purpose and optimism.
Kamala Still Doesn’t Get It
Some politicians write books in order to build bridges. Kamala Harris used hers as an opportunity to burn them.
The Power and Peril of Our Words
We must contemplate how we can harness the power of our words for good, for making a difference in what has become a path that is already far too dark.
A Moment in Time: “Preparing for Yom Kippur”
Craving What Never Changes
The fact that our holidays never change enables us to change. We study their timeless lessons to make timely changes in our lives. While they stay the same, we grow. While they stay old, we can renew ourselves.
Chessed Etrog Project Doubles Sales, Bringing Hope to Israeli Farmers After Oct. 7
How Yom Kippur Helps Us Stop Playing the Blame Game
Once a year, we stand shoulder to shoulder and chant our sins out loud. Wrapped in solidarity with those who may have lived very differently from us, we affirm: “Your failings are my failings. My repentance is yours.”
One Hamas Terrorist Can Destroy Trump’s Big, Beautiful Peace Plan
Even in a best-case scenario where Hamas agrees to Trump’s plan, the contempt for Jews and Israel will remain in the soul of every armed Hamas terrorist.
World War III Will Be Short on Good Guys
October 7 resulted in mass Israeli casualties while revealing Europe’s own future. The entire Continent responded accordingly, like cowards. The next leap backward will involve Islamist demands that the Western world submit to Allah and hail the caliphate.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.