Macron’s Dangerous Delusion — Recognition of a Palestinian State Will Lead to More War & Terror

French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent announcement that France will move to recognize a so-called “Palestinian state,” headed by the kleptocracy known as the Palestinian Authority, is not only morally indefensible — it’s also strategically foolish, historically blind and deeply corrosive to the prospects of real peace. It is a gift to terrorism, an insult to international law, a betrayal of France’s own long-standing commitment to “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” and democracy itself.
Let’s be clear: There is no historical, legal or ethical justification for rewarding the Palestinian Authority (PA) — a regime neck-deep in corruption, antisemitism and incitement to violence — with statehood. Macron’s decision signals to the world that terrorism, rejectionism and the glorification of murder can achieve diplomatic rewards. It sends a chilling message not only to Israelis, but to the free world.
Rewarding Terrorism, Undermining Morality
Hamas’s Oct. 7 pogrom — the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust — saw babies murdered in cold blood, women raped, civilians burned alive and entire families slaughtered. It was not carried out in a vacuum, but in a culture of hate that has been nurtured for decades by both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA). That culture is taught in PA schools, echoed in its mosques and broadcast daily on PA-controlled media. Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state — in the wake of this savagery — legitimizes the very ideology and actions that produced Oct. 7.
Let’s remember: the Palestinian Authority, headed by Mahmoud Abbas (now in year 19 of a 4-year term), not only fails to condemn Hamas’s atrocities — it has long partnered with Hamas politically and ideologically. The PA’s infamous “Pay for Slay” program uses foreign aid to reward Palestinian terrorists and their families with generous monthly stipends. This isn’t conjecture — it’s well documented. France, like other Western democracies, knows this. Yet Macron ignores it.
What message does this send to the world’s other secessionist or ethnic-nationalist movements? That insane, intentional mass-murder and intransigence pay. Why should the Kurds, Catalans, Basques or Baluchis continue to pursue peaceful solutions to their lack of sovereignty & self-determination, when the Palestinian model — the model of plane hijackings, suicide bombings, rocket attacks, random stabbing attacks and glorification of violent jihad — gets you a seat at the U.N.and recognition by Paris?
A Rejectionist Movement, NOT a National Movement
It is historically indisputable, the modern Palestinian Arab national identity did not coalesce as a desire to build an independent nation but rather to prevent the existence of one: the Jewish State of Israel. Going back over 100 years, it’s that rejectionist ethos, which lies at the heart of this conflict — not “settlements,” not borders, not “occupation.” The Palestinian Arabs have rejected statehood at least six times since 1936 — including the Peel Commission, the U.N.Partition Plan of 1947, the Clinton Parameters in 2000, and Ehud Olmert’s far-reaching offer in 2008.
Each time, the answer was an emphatic NO.
Not “no” to the details, but “no” to the very idea of an independent Jewish state.
It’s why during the almost two decades after 1948 when Gaza and Judea & Samaria (and the Old City of Jerusalem) were under complete Arab control, no Arab leader (including any Palestinian leader) called for the creation of a Palestinian state in those territories. It is why the PLO was founded in 1964 — three years before the so-called “occupation” of Gaza and Judea & Samaria. It’s why Palestinian leaders consistently refer to all of Israel as “occupied.” Their maps erase Israel, not the “West Bank.” Their slogans in Arabic — “From the river to the sea [Palestine will be Arab]” — are calls for eradication, not coexistence.
Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state under these conditions is an endorsement of that rejectionism. It says to the Palestinian leadership: You don’t need to accept the Jewish people’s right to sovereignty and self-determination. You don’t need to recognize Israel. You don’t need to stop inciting violence against Jews. We’ll reward you anyway.
The Palestinian Authority Is No Partner for Peace
For those who argue that Macron is recognizing the PA, not Hamas — that this is about moderate governance and not Islamist terror — I say: Look at the record.
The Palestinian Authority is a complete kleptocracy. Billions of dollars in aid have vanished into the pockets of Abbas and his cronies. Transparency International consistently ranks the PA as among the most corrupt entities in the world. Its security forces routinely suppress dissent, jail journalists and torture political rivals.
But far worse for the prospects of peace than the corruption is the PA’s antisemitic indoctrination of its people. From childhood, Palestinians are taught to hate Jews, not merely Israelis. Textbooks deny both Israel’s right to exist and the Jewish people’s existence. “Martyrs” — terrorists who murder civilians — are celebrated as heroes. Streets are named after mass-murderers, including those who intentionally butcher Jewish children. Peace is not taught. Compromise is not envisioned. Instead, total “resistance” to Israel’s very existence is glorified.
What kind of state will this be? A very corrupt, deeply undemocratic, totalitarian state built on antisemitism, funded by Europe and armed — directly or indirectly — by rejectionist dictatorships like Iran and Qatar. A state that names schools after Dalal Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre, killing 38 Israelis, including 13 children. This is what Macron proposes to reward and recognize?
History as Our Guide
The inconvenient truth — one the international community has refused to grapple with — is that Palestinian statehood has never been the solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict because since its inception, this conflict has never been about borders or land. It has always been about the very existence of a Jewish state. The so-called “Two-State Solution” is built on a false premise: that if the Palestinian Arabs simply get a state in part of historical Israel (or what the colonialist Romans renamed “Syria-Palaestina”), they will then live in peace beside Israel.
History tells a different story.
In Gaza, Israel unilaterally withdrew in 2005, evicting thousands of Jews from their homes to make way for a Palestinian state-in-miniature. What followed? A near immediate Hamas takeover, brutal dictatorship imposed on the Gazans, tens of thousands of rockets fired on Israeli civilians, mass-murder terrorism directed from Hamas in Gaza and three major wars. The lesson of Gaza is clear: Palestinian Arab sovereignty — without a fundamental change in leadership, ideology, and education — doesn’t lead to peace, but to more and far-bloodier violence.
***
Macron may believe he is advancing peace. Or he may believe that with a growing antisemitic and anti-Israel base in France he is being politically savvy. The one thing he is certainly doing is rewarding antisemitic hatred and violence, corruption and entrenched rejectionism, all while he is endangering further the only democracy in the Middle East. By recognizing a terrorist-sympathetic and hate-filled kleptocracy as a legitimate state, France is abandoning its foundational ethos of liberty, equality & fraternity, and further undermining its credibility.
Peace can only come to the Levant when the Palestinian leadership accepts the Jewish people’s right to a state in their indigenous, religious and ancestral homeland; and teaches their people that the Jewish people are nothing like the French in Algeria … that the Jewish people are in the land of Israel to stay. Not one second before.
Until then, recognizing a Palestinian state certainly won’t lead to peace. That’s just a reward for corruption, hate and terrorism. Thinking it will lead to peace is, at best, a dangerous delusion.
Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.
Macron’s Dangerous Delusion — Recognition of a Palestinian State Will Lead to More War & Terror
Micha Danzig
French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent announcement that France will move to recognize a so-called “Palestinian state,” headed by the kleptocracy known as the Palestinian Authority, is not only morally indefensible — it’s also strategically foolish, historically blind and deeply corrosive to the prospects of real peace. It is a gift to terrorism, an insult to international law, a betrayal of France’s own long-standing commitment to “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” and democracy itself.
Let’s be clear: There is no historical, legal or ethical justification for rewarding the Palestinian Authority (PA) — a regime neck-deep in corruption, antisemitism and incitement to violence — with statehood. Macron’s decision signals to the world that terrorism, rejectionism and the glorification of murder can achieve diplomatic rewards. It sends a chilling message not only to Israelis, but to the free world.
Rewarding Terrorism, Undermining Morality
Hamas’s Oct. 7 pogrom — the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust — saw babies murdered in cold blood, women raped, civilians burned alive and entire families slaughtered. It was not carried out in a vacuum, but in a culture of hate that has been nurtured for decades by both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA). That culture is taught in PA schools, echoed in its mosques and broadcast daily on PA-controlled media. Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state — in the wake of this savagery — legitimizes the very ideology and actions that produced Oct. 7.
Let’s remember: the Palestinian Authority, headed by Mahmoud Abbas (now in year 19 of a 4-year term), not only fails to condemn Hamas’s atrocities — it has long partnered with Hamas politically and ideologically. The PA’s infamous “Pay for Slay” program uses foreign aid to reward Palestinian terrorists and their families with generous monthly stipends. This isn’t conjecture — it’s well documented. France, like other Western democracies, knows this. Yet Macron ignores it.
What message does this send to the world’s other secessionist or ethnic-nationalist movements? That insane, intentional mass-murder and intransigence pay. Why should the Kurds, Catalans, Basques or Baluchis continue to pursue peaceful solutions to their lack of sovereignty & self-determination, when the Palestinian model — the model of plane hijackings, suicide bombings, rocket attacks, random stabbing attacks and glorification of violent jihad — gets you a seat at the U.N.and recognition by Paris?
A Rejectionist Movement, NOT a National Movement
It is historically indisputable, the modern Palestinian Arab national identity did not coalesce as a desire to build an independent nation but rather to prevent the existence of one: the Jewish State of Israel. Going back over 100 years, it’s that rejectionist ethos, which lies at the heart of this conflict — not “settlements,” not borders, not “occupation.” The Palestinian Arabs have rejected statehood at least six times since 1936 — including the Peel Commission, the U.N.Partition Plan of 1947, the Clinton Parameters in 2000, and Ehud Olmert’s far-reaching offer in 2008.
Each time, the answer was an emphatic NO.
Not “no” to the details, but “no” to the very idea of an independent Jewish state.
It’s why during the almost two decades after 1948 when Gaza and Judea & Samaria (and the Old City of Jerusalem) were under complete Arab control, no Arab leader (including any Palestinian leader) called for the creation of a Palestinian state in those territories. It is why the PLO was founded in 1964 — three years before the so-called “occupation” of Gaza and Judea & Samaria. It’s why Palestinian leaders consistently refer to all of Israel as “occupied.” Their maps erase Israel, not the “West Bank.” Their slogans in Arabic — “From the river to the sea [Palestine will be Arab]” — are calls for eradication, not coexistence.
Macron’s recognition of a Palestinian state under these conditions is an endorsement of that rejectionism. It says to the Palestinian leadership: You don’t need to accept the Jewish people’s right to sovereignty and self-determination. You don’t need to recognize Israel. You don’t need to stop inciting violence against Jews. We’ll reward you anyway.
The Palestinian Authority Is No Partner for Peace
For those who argue that Macron is recognizing the PA, not Hamas — that this is about moderate governance and not Islamist terror — I say: Look at the record.
The Palestinian Authority is a complete kleptocracy. Billions of dollars in aid have vanished into the pockets of Abbas and his cronies. Transparency International consistently ranks the PA as among the most corrupt entities in the world. Its security forces routinely suppress dissent, jail journalists and torture political rivals.
But far worse for the prospects of peace than the corruption is the PA’s antisemitic indoctrination of its people. From childhood, Palestinians are taught to hate Jews, not merely Israelis. Textbooks deny both Israel’s right to exist and the Jewish people’s existence. “Martyrs” — terrorists who murder civilians — are celebrated as heroes. Streets are named after mass-murderers, including those who intentionally butcher Jewish children. Peace is not taught. Compromise is not envisioned. Instead, total “resistance” to Israel’s very existence is glorified.
What kind of state will this be? A very corrupt, deeply undemocratic, totalitarian state built on antisemitism, funded by Europe and armed — directly or indirectly — by rejectionist dictatorships like Iran and Qatar. A state that names schools after Dalal Mughrabi, who led the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre, killing 38 Israelis, including 13 children. This is what Macron proposes to reward and recognize?
History as Our Guide
The inconvenient truth — one the international community has refused to grapple with — is that Palestinian statehood has never been the solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict because since its inception, this conflict has never been about borders or land. It has always been about the very existence of a Jewish state. The so-called “Two-State Solution” is built on a false premise: that if the Palestinian Arabs simply get a state in part of historical Israel (or what the colonialist Romans renamed “Syria-Palaestina”), they will then live in peace beside Israel.
History tells a different story.
In Gaza, Israel unilaterally withdrew in 2005, evicting thousands of Jews from their homes to make way for a Palestinian state-in-miniature. What followed? A near immediate Hamas takeover, brutal dictatorship imposed on the Gazans, tens of thousands of rockets fired on Israeli civilians, mass-murder terrorism directed from Hamas in Gaza and three major wars. The lesson of Gaza is clear: Palestinian Arab sovereignty — without a fundamental change in leadership, ideology, and education — doesn’t lead to peace, but to more and far-bloodier violence.
***
Macron may believe he is advancing peace. Or he may believe that with a growing antisemitic and anti-Israel base in France he is being politically savvy. The one thing he is certainly doing is rewarding antisemitic hatred and violence, corruption and entrenched rejectionism, all while he is endangering further the only democracy in the Middle East. By recognizing a terrorist-sympathetic and hate-filled kleptocracy as a legitimate state, France is abandoning its foundational ethos of liberty, equality & fraternity, and further undermining its credibility.
Peace can only come to the Levant when the Palestinian leadership accepts the Jewish people’s right to a state in their indigenous, religious and ancestral homeland; and teaches their people that the Jewish people are nothing like the French in Algeria … that the Jewish people are in the land of Israel to stay. Not one second before.
Until then, recognizing a Palestinian state certainly won’t lead to peace. That’s just a reward for corruption, hate and terrorism. Thinking it will lead to peace is, at best, a dangerous delusion.
Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Macron’s Dangerous Delusion — Recognition of a Palestinian State Will Lead to More War & Terror
Potpourri of Bad News…for Jews
Exclusive: ‘Headlines Are Saying We Shot Starving Civilians’ but Israeli Reservist Tells TML ‘It Was a Violent Attempt to Overrun the Corridor’
Macron Can Recognize a Palestinian State, but Do Their Leaders Want It?
Leading with Strength and Heart: Mayor Sharona Nazarian’s Vision for Beverly Hills
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Denise Eger: Retired … Only More Active
“Oh Just Vote For Us”: How the Democratic Party Fell Down to Earth
In the soul searching that the Democratic party has begun, that is perhaps the point that stings the most: a sense that they “turned their back” on their base and took them for granted.
She’s 13. She’s Jewish. And This Is What Found Her
When my 13-year-old daughter forwarded me a number of posts she’d seen on Instagram—accusing Israel of genocide, twisting history into propaganda, and riddled with the same tired antisemitic tropes—I was shaken.
Tisha b’Av: Holiday of Wake-Up Calls
It behooves us, the Jewish people, to look in the mirror and remind ourselves of our noble and timeless mission to be a reflection.
Tisha b’Av: Birthday of Grief and Truth
Anyone touched by the Holocaust or the events of Oct. 7 has had their hearts broken apart. Tisha b’Av is but another opportunity to allow the tears of our inner Mikveh (Divine spiritual bath) to flow once again, releasing all that fills our souls.
Jews Join Compton Day of Service, Book Talk, Hadassah Honors Gal Gadot
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Let My City Be a Refuge – A poem for Parsha Matot-Masei
Let my city be a refuge…
The Duty of Care: Reclaiming True Viewpoint Diversity and Academic Freedom
For educational reform to succeed, policymakers must affirm that viewpoint diversity demands fidelity in truth and intellectual honesty.
Homelessness Numbers Dropped in 2025. But the Crisis is Far From Over.
If you can march for climate justice, immigrant rights, or peace in the Middle East, bring that same passion to the streets of Los Angeles.
Why Moses Wrote the Book of Deuteronomy
A Bisl Torah — Detours
As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.
A Moment in Time: “On the Flip-Side…”
Why China Must Drop Iran and Embrace Israel
Two ancient civilizations, united by shared trauma, must now unite in moral leadership.
Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025
The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?
Jean Meltzer: Jewish Joy Con, Easy Gourmet and Lamb Koftas
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 117
Lea Shabat and the Art of Chasing Liberation
Shabat has always had an internal drive to be and feel free and unfettered. The idea of liberation is one she has explored not only in her work but also in her life.
From Silence to Song: Ortal Edri’s Journey from Trauma to Viral Street Performer
Edri has been singing for the homeless since she arrived in Los Angeles a couple of years ago.
Off Road, On Camera: Lior Raz and Rotem Sela’s Wild, Emotional Ride Through Central Asia
In “Off Road,” Lior Raz (“Fauda,” “Gladiator II”) and Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) trade the safety of scripted series for the unpredictable.
Israeli Guitarist Aviv Hadari’s Shred Factory
It’s a twice-weekly, nine-session group guitar workout held inside a rehearsal space in Koreatown.
Strengthening Jewish Identity Through the Power of Grandparenting
Research has shown that grandparents play a significant and integral role in family life. As such, they have a major influence in strengthening their grandchildren’s Jewish identity.
Blessings of Bread – A Sweet Rosca
Rosca have a texture that is similar to challah, but the flavor is unique.
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.