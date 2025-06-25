Can Pro-Israel Democrats Finally Say ‘Thank you President Trump’?

The political challenge of the moment is clear: can longstanding opponents of President Donald Trump from the pro-Israel community loudly, unambiguously, say “Thank you for doing the right thing and attacking Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities”?
My daughter-in-law woke my son on Sunday morning in Jerusalem to Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA.” Most Israelis woke up that morning – to another round of sirens blaring, yet another missile barrage, which makes many of us think, “It would be so much worse if we hadn’t hit Iran now and the Mullahs had nukes!” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed: “President Trump is courageously leading the free world. He is a tremendous friend of Israel, an unparalleled friend.”
Nevertheless, so many American Jews and non-Jewish members of the pro-Israel community detest Donald Trump. Too many stayed too quiet when he moved America’s embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 and brokered the Abraham Accords two years later, let alone spearheaded an overdue fight against campus antisemitism. But, now, with Trump’s base splitting, with most journalists prereporting the troubles Trump’s “gamble” will cause as he “Pulls U.S. Military Back into Middle East Wars,” those who care about Israel should stand up for Israel – and applaud Trump’s noble action, which put America First, too.
In a healthy, sophisticated democracy, it’s possible to agree with a president sometimes without betraying your best friends, your party, your country. Moreover, there was an American tradition, especially during the Cold War, of bipartisanship in foreign policy, consecrated by the expression, “politics stops at the water’s edge.” It’s also basic gamesmanship – you gain credibility to fight on other fronts by sifting, not being fanatic. Saying “thank you” when your president does good, buys street cred to blast him when he doesn’t.
In his fascinating, timely new book, “Beyond Dispute: Rediscovering the Jewish Art of Constructive Disagreement,” Israel’s former ambassador to the U.K., Daniel Taub, urges us to recreate the Talmudic approach to argument, politics and life, which involves living humbly with complexity, ambiguities, even contradictions. The typical political argument, these days, Taub laments, “is not really an argument at all, but rather a form of political performance art or a protestation of identity, such that it might be better avoided.”
Here, then, is a compelling opportunity to resist the all-or-nothing polarization of today, which is hurting America’s body politic and Americans’ souls. Go deep and be bold. Don’t just approach this transactionally, thinking, “Okay, I’ll thank Trump today so I can blast him tomorrow.” The most ardent never-Trumpers should be asking themselves, without abandoning valid criticisms of other actions, if there’s anything good about Trump, especially regarding foreign policy. It’s worth contemplating what positive impulses and insights led him to make this move that few believe Kamala Harris would have made.
Many Americans – and American Jews especially – should scrutinize their current worldviews, which often rely too much on diplomacy, underestimate the evil of some enemies, downplay genuine threats to America, and don’t appreciate the power of a little unpredictability at the top. Start this long-term reevaluation with so many Americans’ refusal to see how deranged, dangerous, and dishonest the Iranian Mullahs and Revolutionary Guards have been for decades.
In the short-term, however, there’s a crisis and a need to stand tall. Give this whole debate an ally-check. The far-Left and far-Right horseshoe alliance opposing Trump’s Iran bombing provides moral clarity. Who wants to ally with Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib? If they all agree on something – that’s a warning to reevaluate that position!
Wouldn’t you rather join the Muscular Middle supporting Trump in degrading a regime that has killed as many as 1,000 Americans, spread terrorism worldwide, threatened America, Israel and the West with destruction, is rushing to go nuclear, and amassed hundreds of ballistic missiles it’s now aiming at civilians who live 1,000 miles away?
Most Israelis don’t take this war – or any military action – lightly. We know what it’s like to see wonderful young people die just because we want to live in the Jewish homeland. In the last week alone, we’ve seen apartment towers collapse, hospitals bombed, research labs destroyed, hundreds injured, and, so far, 24 holy souls — Arabs, Jews, and Ukrainians seeking cancer treatment — murdered.
So, it’s ironic – at the risk of over-generalizing: Israelis know what war is like, yet don’t avoid it when it’s justified … most American Jews have no experience with war but abhor it far more categorically. Since my children enlisted, many American Jews ask me, “How much longer do your kids have to serve,” as if their sacred army service is a prison sentence; most Israelis ask, “Where are your kids serving and is it mashmauti, meaningful?”
These days my most loving, supportive American Jewish friends say, “Boy, I hope this war ends quickly.” Most Israelis say, “I hope this war ends successfully.”
America’s Silenced Majority must stand up against the fanatics from both extremes and explain why Israel’s actions, and America’s follow-up, sadly, became unavoidable. Make the case for a surgical attack degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic power. Learn the Iranian dictatorship’s aggressive history, count up its massive weaponry, analyze the perverse, illiberal, inhumane ideology.
Speak to friends in the Persian community if you believed diplomacy was working or ever would work with Iran’s Islamist theocrats. Speak to friends in the Israeli community if you want to better understand how a justified war can potentially create a more just world.
Do your homework. Read about Iran’s terrorist crimes over decades, its Ring of Fire strategy to overwhelm Israel, its assaults on the Great Satan – America – in Lebanon, Iraq and elsewhere. Imagine the inhibiting impact Trump’s actions had on China’s hunger for Taiwan, and other bad actors globally. And before you echo the sloppy talk about the “War Powers Act,” note that Trump has 48 hours to notify Congress of what he did, cannot keep armed forces in action for more than 60 days without Congressional authorization, and has not brazenly violated the act as Bill Clinton did in Kosovo and Barack Obama did in Libya.
Finally, as the therapists say “do the work” – on yourselves, individually and collectively. Examine your own “conceptzias,” blinding conceptions. Why have so many underestimated the mullahs’ manipulations and overestimated the efficacy of diplomacy for so long? How is it that so many American Jews are still desperately seeking “dialogue” with pro-Palestinian activists who target them, call them “genocidal,” or, as fellow Jews, use sacred Jewish prayers to pray for Hamas terrorists or Iranian Revolutionary Guards? Tolerance, respect for others, empathy, are all noble – but so are solidarity, caution, and self-preservation.
I have no predictive powers. Trump’s bombing and Israel’s war may prove disastrous. But leaders in tough situations have to make the tough calls. Both Israel and America did what they needed to do, when the opportunity was ripe – and the Iranians were weak yet still unrelenting in their dastardly plans.
In wartime, mere inches – and sheer luck – determine whether you’re a live hero or a dead fool. Iran seems debilitated and the American-Israel alliance seems headed toward victory. Regardless of tomorrow, Donald Trump’s decision and America’s firepower have brought us closer to that goal – and are worthy of bipartisan celebrations today.
Gil Troy, a senior fellow in Zionist Thought at the Jewish People Policy Institute, is an American presidential historian. His latest books, “To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream” and “The Essential Guide to October 7th and its Aftermath” were just published.
Can Pro-Israel Democrats Finally Say ‘Thank you President Trump’?
Gil Troy
The political challenge of the moment is clear: can longstanding opponents of President Donald Trump from the pro-Israel community loudly, unambiguously, say “Thank you for doing the right thing and attacking Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities”?
My daughter-in-law woke my son on Sunday morning in Jerusalem to Lee Greenwood singing “God Bless the USA.” Most Israelis woke up that morning – to another round of sirens blaring, yet another missile barrage, which makes many of us think, “It would be so much worse if we hadn’t hit Iran now and the Mullahs had nukes!” Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed: “President Trump is courageously leading the free world. He is a tremendous friend of Israel, an unparalleled friend.”
Nevertheless, so many American Jews and non-Jewish members of the pro-Israel community detest Donald Trump. Too many stayed too quiet when he moved America’s embassy to Jerusalem in 2018 and brokered the Abraham Accords two years later, let alone spearheaded an overdue fight against campus antisemitism. But, now, with Trump’s base splitting, with most journalists prereporting the troubles Trump’s “gamble” will cause as he “Pulls U.S. Military Back into Middle East Wars,” those who care about Israel should stand up for Israel – and applaud Trump’s noble action, which put America First, too.
In a healthy, sophisticated democracy, it’s possible to agree with a president sometimes without betraying your best friends, your party, your country. Moreover, there was an American tradition, especially during the Cold War, of bipartisanship in foreign policy, consecrated by the expression, “politics stops at the water’s edge.” It’s also basic gamesmanship – you gain credibility to fight on other fronts by sifting, not being fanatic. Saying “thank you” when your president does good, buys street cred to blast him when he doesn’t.
In his fascinating, timely new book, “Beyond Dispute: Rediscovering the Jewish Art of Constructive Disagreement,” Israel’s former ambassador to the U.K., Daniel Taub, urges us to recreate the Talmudic approach to argument, politics and life, which involves living humbly with complexity, ambiguities, even contradictions. The typical political argument, these days, Taub laments, “is not really an argument at all, but rather a form of political performance art or a protestation of identity, such that it might be better avoided.”
Here, then, is a compelling opportunity to resist the all-or-nothing polarization of today, which is hurting America’s body politic and Americans’ souls. Go deep and be bold. Don’t just approach this transactionally, thinking, “Okay, I’ll thank Trump today so I can blast him tomorrow.” The most ardent never-Trumpers should be asking themselves, without abandoning valid criticisms of other actions, if there’s anything good about Trump, especially regarding foreign policy. It’s worth contemplating what positive impulses and insights led him to make this move that few believe Kamala Harris would have made.
Many Americans – and American Jews especially – should scrutinize their current worldviews, which often rely too much on diplomacy, underestimate the evil of some enemies, downplay genuine threats to America, and don’t appreciate the power of a little unpredictability at the top. Start this long-term reevaluation with so many Americans’ refusal to see how deranged, dangerous, and dishonest the Iranian Mullahs and Revolutionary Guards have been for decades.
In the short-term, however, there’s a crisis and a need to stand tall. Give this whole debate an ally-check. The far-Left and far-Right horseshoe alliance opposing Trump’s Iran bombing provides moral clarity. Who wants to ally with Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib? If they all agree on something – that’s a warning to reevaluate that position!
Wouldn’t you rather join the Muscular Middle supporting Trump in degrading a regime that has killed as many as 1,000 Americans, spread terrorism worldwide, threatened America, Israel and the West with destruction, is rushing to go nuclear, and amassed hundreds of ballistic missiles it’s now aiming at civilians who live 1,000 miles away?
Most Israelis don’t take this war – or any military action – lightly. We know what it’s like to see wonderful young people die just because we want to live in the Jewish homeland. In the last week alone, we’ve seen apartment towers collapse, hospitals bombed, research labs destroyed, hundreds injured, and, so far, 24 holy souls — Arabs, Jews, and Ukrainians seeking cancer treatment — murdered.
So, it’s ironic – at the risk of over-generalizing: Israelis know what war is like, yet don’t avoid it when it’s justified … most American Jews have no experience with war but abhor it far more categorically. Since my children enlisted, many American Jews ask me, “How much longer do your kids have to serve,” as if their sacred army service is a prison sentence; most Israelis ask, “Where are your kids serving and is it mashmauti, meaningful?”
These days my most loving, supportive American Jewish friends say, “Boy, I hope this war ends quickly.” Most Israelis say, “I hope this war ends successfully.”
America’s Silenced Majority must stand up against the fanatics from both extremes and explain why Israel’s actions, and America’s follow-up, sadly, became unavoidable. Make the case for a surgical attack degrading Iran’s nuclear and ballistic power. Learn the Iranian dictatorship’s aggressive history, count up its massive weaponry, analyze the perverse, illiberal, inhumane ideology.
Speak to friends in the Persian community if you believed diplomacy was working or ever would work with Iran’s Islamist theocrats. Speak to friends in the Israeli community if you want to better understand how a justified war can potentially create a more just world.
Do your homework. Read about Iran’s terrorist crimes over decades, its Ring of Fire strategy to overwhelm Israel, its assaults on the Great Satan – America – in Lebanon, Iraq and elsewhere. Imagine the inhibiting impact Trump’s actions had on China’s hunger for Taiwan, and other bad actors globally. And before you echo the sloppy talk about the “War Powers Act,” note that Trump has 48 hours to notify Congress of what he did, cannot keep armed forces in action for more than 60 days without Congressional authorization, and has not brazenly violated the act as Bill Clinton did in Kosovo and Barack Obama did in Libya.
Finally, as the therapists say “do the work” – on yourselves, individually and collectively. Examine your own “conceptzias,” blinding conceptions. Why have so many underestimated the mullahs’ manipulations and overestimated the efficacy of diplomacy for so long? How is it that so many American Jews are still desperately seeking “dialogue” with pro-Palestinian activists who target them, call them “genocidal,” or, as fellow Jews, use sacred Jewish prayers to pray for Hamas terrorists or Iranian Revolutionary Guards? Tolerance, respect for others, empathy, are all noble – but so are solidarity, caution, and self-preservation.
I have no predictive powers. Trump’s bombing and Israel’s war may prove disastrous. But leaders in tough situations have to make the tough calls. Both Israel and America did what they needed to do, when the opportunity was ripe – and the Iranians were weak yet still unrelenting in their dastardly plans.
In wartime, mere inches – and sheer luck – determine whether you’re a live hero or a dead fool. Iran seems debilitated and the American-Israel alliance seems headed toward victory. Regardless of tomorrow, Donald Trump’s decision and America’s firepower have brought us closer to that goal – and are worthy of bipartisan celebrations today.
Gil Troy, a senior fellow in Zionist Thought at the Jewish People Policy Institute, is an American presidential historian. His latest books, “To Resist the Academic Intifada: Letters to My Students on Defending the Zionist Dream” and “The Essential Guide to October 7th and its Aftermath” were just published.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Mamdani Gives Charisma a Bad Name
Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” Isn’t Perfect—But Even Some Democrats See Value
Can Pro-Israel Democrats Finally Say ‘Thank you President Trump’?
The Colonization of the American Mind
The Survival Mindset
To Learn or Not to Learn
When Bombs Fell on Torah Learning
Yes, it is difficult living here. Yet is my immense privilege to share in the hardship of our fellow Jews in Israel and to feel deeply a solidarity with them, even though this war is more pronounced than others.
After the Threat Is Gone
The Saudis now realize that a partnership with Israel – even an unofficial one – that they believed was an essential bulwark to help protect against Iranian aggression may no longer be necessary.
Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire
“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Jewish Journal Wins Nine LA Press Club SoCal Journalism Awards from 18 Total Nominations
Debra Eckerling, Judy Gruen and Kylie Ora Lobell won top honors at the 2025 awards ceremony. Judea Pearl presented the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism.
Extreme Alert at 8 am
This is the moment we had been waiting for.
What Trump Learned from FDR & Hitler
Regardless of what President Roosevelt privately thought about Hitler, he was determined to maintain cordial—sometimes friendly—relations with the Nazi regime in the 1930s.
Wiping the Smirk Off Smack Talk
President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both saw the ayatollahs for what they are: trash-talking theocrats who roguishly financed and fomented terrorism around the world.
What Is Iran’s Main Issue?
Although Iran’s nuclear program often dominates headlines, at its core, the conflict is between the people and a tyrannical theocracy.
‘Very successful’ US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan, Trump says
The U.S. president said that “all planes are now outside of Iran air space” and that “full payload of bombs” had been dropped on Fordow.
Trump Bombs Amalek
For the benefit of Israelis as well as peace lovers everywhere and the good people of Iran, we can only hope that this Amalek will take Trump’s advice before he gets angry again.
The Year Badass Israel Made a Comeback
As far as Israel’s neighbors are concerned, from its sworn enemies to its potential allies, the weak Israel that hit rock bottom on Oct. 7 is long gone, and in its place is a Badass Israel that is ready to help transform the region.
President Trump says US struck 3 Iranian nuclear sites in overnight operation
US President Donald Trump announced late on Saturday that American forces carried out what he called a “successful” strike on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
How to Hold on to Eternity
The commandment of tzitzit tells the story of a relationship between the Jews and God, one that would never go out of fashion.
I Came to Treat Trauma: Then the Missiles Fell
Being in the war zone with the survivors means trauma isn’t just something I treat. It’s something I breathe.
Hadassah Appointments, Holocaust Museum’s ‘Golf Classic,’ JVS SoCal Dinner, School Project
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Echoes of Elie Wiesel: His Protégé Reflects on His Teachings Amid Rising Antisemitism
Heideman is a Jewish rights activist, virtual lecturer and motivational speaker.
“Are You a Zionist?”: Oakland Coffee House Sued for Refusing Service to Jewish Customers
The Justice Department announced that it would file a lawsuit against Harara and Native Grounds LLC, the owners of the Jerusalem Coffee House.
From Safe Rooms to Cruise Evacuation, a Cantor Recalls Past Few Days in Israel
Poem for the Wood Gatherer – A poem for Parsha Sh’lach
It goes quickly –
Amy Bebchick: OneTable, Shabbat and Gazpacho On-The-Go
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 112
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.