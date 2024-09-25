What Some in Our Community Get Wrong About Ethnic Studies

Many Los Angelenos and other Californians waited expectantly for the scheduled webinar, “Ethnic Studies 101: Elevating and Protecting Our Voice.” I watched as well. But rather than being illuminating, it confirmed some of my worst fears — that there is a misunderstanding by many mainstream Jewish groups about the true nature of ethnic studies, an ideologically-driven discipline seeking to turn students into activists and education into activism.
The webinar, which was co-sponsored by the LA Jewish Federation and the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California (JPAC), reminded me how Jewish students, parents and educators are facing the brunt of antisemitic backlash that has been fueled by radical ethnic studies activists. So far, organizational and political leadership have proven ineffective against the highly coordinated and seemingly well-funded ideologues who relentlessly pursue the institutionalization of Jew-hatred, using ethnic studies as the vehicle. Time after time it was everyday citizens who pushed back, sending the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) back to the drawing board.
When the fourth and final version was approved, it still proved problematic, so much so that “guardrails” had to be put in place to prevent antisemitic tropes from being embedded in ethnic studies classes. We must ask, why, after multiple drafts and the institution of guardrails, does ethnic studies still fuel antisemitism? The answer to this question, exemplified by the ethnic studies activists the organizers included in the webinar, shine a light on what many in our community get wrong about ethnic studies.
When most people hear the term “ethnic studies,” they assume that it is the study of different ethnic groups — and who would argue against having students learn that? However, the discipline of Ethnic Studies is not a simple study of ethnic groups, but rather a critical study of power, oppression and colonialism, which is what makes it so problematic for Jews and other minority groups who do not fit neatly into the American-centric, color-based racial structure.
When most people hear the term “ethnic studies,” they assume that it is the study of different ethnic groups — and who would argue against having students learn that?
Fidel Rodriguez, the webinar panelist’s ethnic studies activist, stated on the webinar: “Ethnic studies taught me the concept of decolonizing the mind.” He went on to provide an example about how he can never look at Wells Fargo bank the same after learning that “Henry Wells and John Fargo built the roads to the westward march for Manifest Destiny.” Rodriguez believes that Wells Fargo is a “symbol of conquest … a symbol of colonialism.” This idea is central to the discipline of ethnic studies, which holds that “Everything that we see and are experiencing, the poverty of the homelessness that we’re seeing is a byproduct of colonialism.”
The failure for some Jewish community groups to understand that power, oppression and colonialism are central concepts to Ethnic Studies and the dangers that such an ideology pose to Jews is leading too many to jump on the bandwagon and cheer for a discipline that will always view them as part of the problem.
No doubt, this favorable treatment of this flawed framework is designed in part to insert units about Jews. And it should go without saying that students should have the opportunity to learn about the richness and diversity of the Jewish people. But this by itself will not adequately address the problem with an ethnic studies pedagogy that holds that anyone with real or perceived power is forever stained and labeled as an oppressor. Rodriguez admitted as much after being asked about the inclusion of Jews in ethnic studies. He stated that while Jews never let people forget the Holocaust, the narratives of others have been omitted, implying that Jews intentionally promoted their narratives to the exclusion of others.
Perhaps there is no better example of what many in our community get wrong about ethnic studies than the Long Beach school district administrators who participated in the webinar. Rebecca Sanchez is the district’s leader, responsible for developing the ethnic studies course for LBUSD. Not only has she embraced the radical ethnic studies ideology demonstrated through her use of the typical buzzwords like “liberatory,” “critical hope,” and “disrupting systems of oppression,” but Ms. Sanchez also admitted that she is using ethnic studies to encourage “transformative resistance.”
Too many in our Jewish community leadership naively dismiss the ideology behind these words, especially when it comes to fueling antisemitism. The only way Jews get included in movements for “transformative resistance” is if they denounce a core piece of their Jewishness: their Zionism.
The webinar reminded us that the ethnic studies activists who are driving antisemitism are not fringe outside agitators; they are the ethnic studies establishment who hold the core beliefs that underpin ethnic studies. If our American Jewish community truly wants to prevent antisemitism from becoming a core part of the school curriculum, we have to stop ignoring the obvious and demand better for our children.
Dr. Brandy Shufutinsky is the Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV).
What Some in Our Community Get Wrong About Ethnic Studies
Brandy Shufutinsky
Many Los Angelenos and other Californians waited expectantly for the scheduled webinar, “Ethnic Studies 101: Elevating and Protecting Our Voice.” I watched as well. But rather than being illuminating, it confirmed some of my worst fears — that there is a misunderstanding by many mainstream Jewish groups about the true nature of ethnic studies, an ideologically-driven discipline seeking to turn students into activists and education into activism.
The webinar, which was co-sponsored by the LA Jewish Federation and the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California (JPAC), reminded me how Jewish students, parents and educators are facing the brunt of antisemitic backlash that has been fueled by radical ethnic studies activists. So far, organizational and political leadership have proven ineffective against the highly coordinated and seemingly well-funded ideologues who relentlessly pursue the institutionalization of Jew-hatred, using ethnic studies as the vehicle. Time after time it was everyday citizens who pushed back, sending the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) back to the drawing board.
When the fourth and final version was approved, it still proved problematic, so much so that “guardrails” had to be put in place to prevent antisemitic tropes from being embedded in ethnic studies classes. We must ask, why, after multiple drafts and the institution of guardrails, does ethnic studies still fuel antisemitism? The answer to this question, exemplified by the ethnic studies activists the organizers included in the webinar, shine a light on what many in our community get wrong about ethnic studies.
When most people hear the term “ethnic studies,” they assume that it is the study of different ethnic groups — and who would argue against having students learn that? However, the discipline of Ethnic Studies is not a simple study of ethnic groups, but rather a critical study of power, oppression and colonialism, which is what makes it so problematic for Jews and other minority groups who do not fit neatly into the American-centric, color-based racial structure.
Fidel Rodriguez, the webinar panelist’s ethnic studies activist, stated on the webinar: “Ethnic studies taught me the concept of decolonizing the mind.” He went on to provide an example about how he can never look at Wells Fargo bank the same after learning that “Henry Wells and John Fargo built the roads to the westward march for Manifest Destiny.” Rodriguez believes that Wells Fargo is a “symbol of conquest … a symbol of colonialism.” This idea is central to the discipline of ethnic studies, which holds that “Everything that we see and are experiencing, the poverty of the homelessness that we’re seeing is a byproduct of colonialism.”
The failure for some Jewish community groups to understand that power, oppression and colonialism are central concepts to Ethnic Studies and the dangers that such an ideology pose to Jews is leading too many to jump on the bandwagon and cheer for a discipline that will always view them as part of the problem.
No doubt, this favorable treatment of this flawed framework is designed in part to insert units about Jews. And it should go without saying that students should have the opportunity to learn about the richness and diversity of the Jewish people. But this by itself will not adequately address the problem with an ethnic studies pedagogy that holds that anyone with real or perceived power is forever stained and labeled as an oppressor. Rodriguez admitted as much after being asked about the inclusion of Jews in ethnic studies. He stated that while Jews never let people forget the Holocaust, the narratives of others have been omitted, implying that Jews intentionally promoted their narratives to the exclusion of others.
Perhaps there is no better example of what many in our community get wrong about ethnic studies than the Long Beach school district administrators who participated in the webinar. Rebecca Sanchez is the district’s leader, responsible for developing the ethnic studies course for LBUSD. Not only has she embraced the radical ethnic studies ideology demonstrated through her use of the typical buzzwords like “liberatory,” “critical hope,” and “disrupting systems of oppression,” but Ms. Sanchez also admitted that she is using ethnic studies to encourage “transformative resistance.”
Too many in our Jewish community leadership naively dismiss the ideology behind these words, especially when it comes to fueling antisemitism. The only way Jews get included in movements for “transformative resistance” is if they denounce a core piece of their Jewishness: their Zionism.
The webinar reminded us that the ethnic studies activists who are driving antisemitism are not fringe outside agitators; they are the ethnic studies establishment who hold the core beliefs that underpin ethnic studies. If our American Jewish community truly wants to prevent antisemitism from becoming a core part of the school curriculum, we have to stop ignoring the obvious and demand better for our children.
Dr. Brandy Shufutinsky is the Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values (JILV).
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Rosner’s Domain | Time to End Diplomacy?
What Some in Our Community Get Wrong About Ethnic Studies
Why Rashida Tlaib Couldn’t Take This Joke
The Jews of Morocco
How Not to Visit Nature
Why I’m Choosing Optimism This Year
Culture
Manischewitz Offers Exciting New Products to Welcome the New Year
A Tale of Two Challahs
Jewish Winners, Nominees and Tributes at the 76th Primetime Emmys
“Kissufim,” Israeli Film About Young IDF Soldiers, Makes Netflix Debut
Brentwood Bookstore Criticized for Selling Book, ‘Understanding Hamas’
About 30 pro-Israel protesters gathered outside of a Brentwood bookstore to voice their disapproval of the store selling a new book, “Understanding Hamas And Why That Matters” by Helena Cobban and Rami G. Khouri.
Making High Holy Day Services Accessible
Making the Jewish High Holy Days accessible to individuals with disabilities is not only a matter of compassion but also a reflection of the core values of inclusivity and community that our tradition teaches.
Israel Raises the Stakes
Israel is now engaged in a major military conflict in Lebanon for the first time since 2006.
Thank You to Our Non-Jewish Allies
The fact is that celebrities have a lot to lose if they stand up for Israel.
Hezbollah Learns That Having Pagers Is a Blast
The following is a work of satire.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Jeffrey Eisner: Pastabilities, Pressure Luck Cooking and Kasha Varnishkes
Chef Jeffrey Kollinger: Spice of Life Catering, Gourmet Kosher Cooking and Chilean Sea Bass
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.