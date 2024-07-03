Let’s Blame the Jews

Over 100 masked Hamas supporters laid siege to a synagogue in Pico 10 days ago, but for The Los Angeles Times article analyzing the event, it was the Jews who instilled fear. It began its story not by explaining the shock of the Jewish community seeing a synagogue attacked, but by stressing the anxiety of one of the masked protesters who was quoted, “This was probably the scariest protest I’ve been to” said this person, “a physician based in L.A., who requested anonymity for the fear of reprisals.”

We’ve seen it before over the centuries: First you have the pogrom and then you blame the Jews. And The LA Times laid the blame squarely at the hands of the Jewish community who attempted to repulse the invasion of sacred ground. It asserted ludicrously that “the protest was not spurred by antisemitism, but by a real estate event.” Really. Imagine whites, their faces covered with masks trying to seize Beverly Hills City Hall screaming, “No blacks can buy homes here.” Alas, the to The Times, if Jews want to buy houses in its historical homeland it’s a different story. One justice for all and another for Jews, That’s what we call antisemitism.

Alas, to The Times, if Jews want to buy houses in their historical homeland it’s a different story. One justice for all and another for Jews. That’s what we call antisemitism.

Of course The Times added a few quotes from politicians condemning pro-Hamas supporters. But the thrust of the piece was simple: “You’ve got to blame the Jews.”

Three reporters — Summer Lin, Karen Garcia, and Tyrone Beason — collaborated on this article. These are some questions they could have asked the Palestinian supporters they interviewed.

Do you support Hamas?

Do you agree with the Hamas Charter that calls for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of every Jew in the world?

Do you condemn the attack of Oct. 7?

Do you condemn the rape of women and kidnapping of children by Hamas?

Do Jews have a right to live in their historical homeland, Israel?

In Israel Arabs and Jews can buy property, but in Jordan there is a death penalty for an Arab who sells land to a Jew. Is this fair?

If you believe in your cause, why do you hide your face?

Is blocking a synagogue an act of violence?

Don’t you think that attempting to block and invade the sacred space of the synagogue is antisemitism ?

Wasn’t your protest designed to instill fear and intimidate the Jewish community?

To top it off the article quotes the head of CAIR-LA, Hussam Ayloush, as an authority.They could have asked him a few questions also:

Why did you say that Israel does not have the right to defend itself against Hamas and compare Israel to Nazi Germany?

Do you support the national executive director of CAIR, Nihad Awad, who lauded the invasion of Oct. 7?

The Biden administration cut off all connection to CAIR because of its support of Hamas. How can you claim to be a spokesman for civil rights when you have a history of supporting terror?

The real question is why The Times reporters do not ask any of these questions. Was it because they don’t understand the issues? Or do the reporters have an agenda, one that we have seen for centuries? “Let’s blame the Jews for being attacked. They must have done something wrong.” We know exactly that that is. It’s called antisemitism, and we have seen it time and again. Now it’s the new style of the woke left: “Of course it’s the oppressor Jews.“

One thing is clear: this is not the quality of journalism that The Times had prided itself on in the past. Simply put, this article is an insult to the readers who expect a basic level of balance and integrity.

Rabbi Eliezrie is the President of the Rabbinical Council of Orange County, his email is rabbi@ocjewish.com