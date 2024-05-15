The Elected Leaders Condemning Campus Antisemitism

Hineni.

Here I am.

Since the first tents were pitched at USC, I heard: “where are our elected leaders in California? Why are they silent?” But we are not silent. Here we are.

I was among the first elected leaders in Los Angeles to condemn the takeover of our California university campuses – a result of failed education policies and billions in foreign funding of US higher education.

The next day, while Nancy Pelosi met with London Mayor Sadiq “Ceasefire” Khan, Speaker Mike Johnson and other House Republicans called for the Columbia University President’s resignation. Later that day, the protestors at USC violently clashed with LAPD.

Hamas released a statement supporting the campus protests.

The day after that, California’s Republican United States Senate candidate Steve Garvey held a press conference in Beverly Hills, unequivocally characterizing the violent protests as terrorism.

The day after that, Chairman of the Republican Party of Los Angeles County, Timothy L. O’Reilly, condemned the antisemitism on local campuses, called for the rights of Jewish students to be protected, and supported the police in clearing the encampments.

The day after that, California GOP Chairperson Jessica Millan Patterson spoke out against the campus protests and in support of students who were being discriminated against.

Then the floodgates opened. California Assembly candidate Carl De Maio spoke up against the ignorance of the activists who are supporting Hamas, and condemned the “Jew haters.” GOP California Assembly candidate Mike Greer condemned the Cal Poly Humbolt occupation. California Assembly candidate Patrick Lee Gipson condemned the violence at UCLA. UCLA alumnus, Congressional candidate Dr. Alex Balekian (running for Adam Schiff’s open seat), called for the “defunding” of student protesters who are U.S. Citizens, deportation of those who are not, and destruction of Hamas (his opponent, a Jewish woman, has remained silent).

Congressional candidate and El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, constantly condemns antisemitism and supports Israel, which is more than his Jewish Democratic opponent can say. Congressperson Michelle Steel (Cypress) challenged her opponent’s silence, calling the pro-Hamas protests “one of the biggest issues facing our country right now.” Congressman Ken Calvert (Corona) criticized UC Riverside for coming to “terms” with SJP. Congressman Kevin Kiley (Rocklin) called for dismantling all campus encampments and consequences for federally-funded universities. (This would not be his first public statement on the subject.). California Republicans, all.

California Assembly Republicans issued a statement condemning “antisemitic campus disruptions” and called on officials to restore order. Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Chico) gave a press conference highlighting Gov. Newsom’s silence.

After Newsom voiced support for “peaceful protest,” the California GOP chronicled the myriad ways in which antisemitism had engulfed California campuses, and challenged several sitting California elected officials to condemn the violence, vandalism, trespassing, and antisemitism. There was no answer. (Well, one answered something about white supremacy.)

Garvey challenged Congressman Adam Schiff and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon on their silence when Jewish students were barred from attending classes at UCLA. There was no answer.

Los Angeles County Young Republicans released a statement demanding local leaders to restore order. Several of my colleagues from the Los Angeles County Republican Central Committee were on social media and FOX News with similar messaging. Not one California Republican leader that I know of was sympathetic to the campus protests.

In contrast to Republican leadership, when President Biden finally made a statement over a week after the protests started, he “All Lives Mattered” us, since he can never utter “antisemitism” without saying “Islamophobia” in the same sentence. Newsom and Mayor Bass eventually made belated statements, but only after protesters and counter-protesters clashed at UCLA, providing them cover to chastise both sides at the same time so they would not seem to favor one group over the other.

These are our leaders?

It appears to me the issue is not that our leaders are silent; rather, it is abundantly clear to me the issue is that we are looking for our leaders in the wrong place. It’s past time for Jewish voters in California to start looking to the Right. Your leaders are there.

Hineni.

Here I am.

Send me.

Elizabeth Barcohana was elected in March, 2024 to the Los Angeles County GOP Central Committee for the 42nd Assembly District. Her term begins January, 2025. Elizabeth currently serves as an alternate on the Committee and as an Associate Delegate to the California GOP. You can find her on Instagram @Elizabeth_For_LA.