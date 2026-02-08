Bret Stephens on Building a Thriving Jewish Future: What He Nailed, What He Missed

Put yourself in the mind of Jew haters. Whether from the left or right, they don’t just hate Jews– they can’t stand them. They can’t stand who Jews are and what they represent. Above all, they can’t stand how Jews keep taking hits and keep succeeding.

I’m generalizing here to make a point: Much of the Jew hatred we’ve experienced throughout the centuries has been rooted in resentment and envy. That is a lot more than a problem; it’s a neurosis. A neurosis is not something you can “fix” with a trip to a Holocaust museum or a class on the history of antisemitism. Envy is not ignorance.

But what if Jews take a more aggressive stance and really go after the haters—call them out, condemn them, make some noise, throw the book at them—will that work? Has it worked?

What to do about Jew hatred was a major theme of Bret Stephens’s “State of World Jewry” address last week, as he challenged the effectiveness of our community’s fight against antisemitism.

That may be one reason why the speech has generated controversy: it questions the very reason-for-being of some organizations.

“What we call the fight against antisemitism consumes tens of millions of dollars every year in Jewish philanthropy and has become an organizing principle across Jewish organizations,” he said. “[It] is a well-meaning but mostly wasted effort. We should spend the money and focus our energy elsewhere.”

This is not the first time we’re hearing about fighting antisemitism with something more positive—what some call “pro-Semitism”– urging us to focus on Jews rather than haters.

But Stephens stood out because he went far and deep with his cri de coeur and marshaled some compelling arguments; among them, the idea that “while antisemitism may be history’s most demented hatred, it is also the world’s most unwitting compliment.”

He led off with that idea, quoting a poet in the 1860s who was consoling a provocative artist: “It seems you have the honor of inspiring hatred.”

In that sentence, Stephens said, is “the state of world Jewry in 2026– the Jewish people, Israeli Jews and diaspora Jews, observant Jews and secular ones, right-wing Jews and left, all of us together, all of us ultimately in the same boat, whether we like each other or not, have the honor of being hated.”

We have the honor, he added, of “being hated by an axis of the perfidious, the despotic, the hypocritical, the cynical, the deranged, and the incurably stupid. What shall we do with all of this hatred other than to take it as a badge of honor and turn it to our advantage?”

Stephens was arguing that there was something empowering hidden in the very darkness of Jew hatred: “They do not hate us because of our faults and failures. They hate us because of our virtues and successes.”

That doesn’t mean we should underestimate the threat and not fight back; it means we should fight smart.

“The proper defense against Jew hatred is not to prove the haters wrong by outdoing ourselves in feats of altruism, benevolence, and achievement. It is to lean into our Jewishness as far as each of us can, irrespective of what anyone else thinks of it. If the price of being our fullest selves as Jews is to be the perennially unpopular kids, it’s a price well worth paying.”

I can’t do justice to a long speech in one short column other than to say it was bold, thought-provoking and eloquent.

In my view, it also missed two things.

One, on the fight against antisemitism, it painted with too broad a brush, failing to distinguish between loud fighting and quiet fighting. I’m all in that our traditional approach of making a lot of noise about Jew hatred is generally a waste and can even backfire. As I’ve written before (including in my column on the Super Bowl ad against antisemitism), constantly ringing the alarm about Jew hatred is more likely to increase it than lower it.

But that’s very different from the quieter, more targeted approach that merits lots of support.

In this quiet category is anything that enforces laws, rules, policies and regulations that protect the civil rights of Jews. It could be anything from the sophisticated monitoring and reporting of online Jew-hatred to help enforce policies to lawsuits against discrimination. None of this pretends to cure haters of their envy. It just says: You mess with Jews and cross red lines, you’ll pay a price. This approach goes for impact, not noise.

The second thing I found missing is the value of “good noise.” As much as I agree that our top priority must be to strengthen Jewish identity, part of that identity is the goodness that Jews bring to the world. A campaign to promote that goodness would be the antidote to the millions we spend telling the world that Jews are hated.

If there are Jew haters on one side and Jew lovers on the other, there’s a group of fence sitters in the middle who might resonate with this positive Jewish noise. We can’t forget them.

Ironically, one of the strongest parts of the speech was when Stephens looked beyond the confines of our community and spoke of what Jews bring to America.

“America needs Jews,” he said. “America needs us. America needs us as its witty gadfly and loyal critic and skeptical moral conscience. As the keeper of its tolerant and pluralistic flame, as its nosayer in moments of overweening certitude and its yeasayer in moments of crushing self-doubt.”

While we look inward to strengthen Jewish identity and improve Jewish education and other institutions, let’s remember this “good noise” when we look outward: America needs us. At a time when the American Dream itself is being erased, who better than the Jews to bring it back to life? That also must be taught in Jewish schools.

“Disagreement is in the lifeblood of our Jewishness, and I should add, I possess no monopoly on truth,” Stephens graciously said at the beginning of his speech. Knowing him, I have no doubt he will welcome any disagreement he believes has merit.

With his timely wake-up call, it’s clear he knows the one thing we can all agree on: Building a “thriving Jewish future” is a conversation we must keep alive for the rest of this century.