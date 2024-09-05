Getting Hostages Back is the Toughest Move Israel Can Make

There is no doubt in my mind that the murderers of Hamas are most responsible for the war in Gaza, for the tragic deaths of countless Palestinians, and for the hostages who continue to linger in the tunnels of hell.

Who should receive maximum pressure to surrender the hostages? Who should bear the brunt of international condemnations for the nightmare of Oct. 7 and its repercussions?

It’s not even a close call: it’s the evil murderers of Hamas.

The problem with assigning responsibility, however, is that murderers don’t give a damn. They’re murderers. They do what murderers do. They have neither morals nor conscience. The murderers of Hamas, those same murderers who massacred and mutilated 1200 souls on Oct. 7, would murder every Jew on the planet if they could.

But they can’t, and we can thank God and the IDF for that.

So why are hundreds of thousands of Israelis marching against their own government—and not against Hamas– to make a deal to free the remaining hostages?

Because these Israelis didn’t vote for Hamas. Hamas owes them nothing. The only people who owe Israelis anything are their democratically elected leaders.

And what do these Israeli leaders owe their people?

Given that we’re about to enter the High Holiday period of repentance, we might as well start with the most important thing they owe Israelis: A monumental apology for abandoning them on Oct. 7.

To this day, it’s hard to fathom how a country obsessed with the security of its people—and a leader who called himself Mr. Security—can allow pick-up trucks loaded with terrorists to breach its border, enter living rooms and children’s bedrooms, murder kids in front of their parents and parents in front of their kids, burn families alive, rape women, take 250 hostages—all this before the army even showed up!

Forgive my raw language, but one thing I’ve learned since Oct. 7 is that we shouldn’t be afraid to mince words.

Here’s the raw truth: Netanyahu’s government– from the defense establishment to the cabinet to his far-right partners— failed the Israeli people on Oct. 7.

It’s common to hear that the only way to prevent another Oct. 7 is to crush Hamas. Hamas certainly deserves crushing— and I hope they do get crushed– but every military expert I’ve spoken to has reaffirmed this simple point: Hamas succeeded on Oct. 7 because Israel fell asleep on the wheel.

Bulldozers crashing a fence with armed murderers in pick-up trucks was not some radical military innovation that was complicated to stop. It was as primal as it gets. Israel could have stopped the assault by doing exactly what it had the capability to do: defend its border.

The point of the war, then, is not to prevent another primal breach of the border but to severely punish Hamas in order to regain deterrence.

“On October 7, the weakest of our enemies delivered the most devastating blow in our history, sending a message of unprecedented vulnerability to our enemies,” Yossi Klein Halevi wrote in The Times of Israel.

Israel lost its most important weapon on Oct. 7: putting fear in its enemies. The more it punishes Hamas, the more it will regain that deterrence.

It’s tempting to argue that the only way to “crush Hamas” is to control all of Gaza indefinitely until some elusive “total” victory. But there’s a difference between crushing and punishing. One leads to the other: Israel must crush Hamas by constantly punishing it.

Making a deal to free the hostages is part of crushing Hamas, by stripping it of its key leverage. It’s disingenuous to claim that Israel will no longer be able to punish Hamas after a hostage deal. Since when has Netanyahu allowed international pressure to stop him?

After the hostages are safely back in Israeli hands, it will be open season on Hamas. Every ceasefire deal that has been discussed has included conditions for Israel to resume its military activity against Hamas, whether on the Philadelpi corridor or elsewhere.

Here’s the bottom line: After the disgusting massacre of Oct. 7, after the disgusting murder, starving and raping of hostages, does anyone seriously think Israel will use kid gloves with these murderers, rather than look for excuses to punish them some more?

Crushing Hamas is not a one-time project—it’s a never-ending campaign. We must punish them over and over again, whether we’re inside Gaza or not.

Making a deal to free the hostages has nothing to do with weakness. It’s the opposite. We get the hostages back; we regain our power.

We must disarm Hamas by taking all of their weapons—including the hostages.