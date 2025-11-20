Leading Judaism Forward

A good leader acknowledges a group’s past while moving it steadily forward. A GREAT leader draws upon the group’s history to drive it in bold new directions. I am convinced that learning from such individuals can help Jews thrive during these difficult times.

Transformative leaders can be found in a wide variety of realms: business, sports, the arts and politics, among them. But the area I know best is higher education.

My (admittedly subjective) list of the greatest college presidents of the last half century includes Dartmouth’s John Kemeny (who served from 1970 to 1981), Princeton’s Bill Bowen (1972 to 1988), Stanford’s Don Kennedy (1980 to 1992), and USC’s Steve Sample (1991 to 2010). Each celebrated his school’s past, while charting the course toward an even more promising future.

And nobody did that better than one of my predecessors at Williams College, Jack Sawyer, who served as president from 1961 to 1973.

Sawyer’s term coincided with some of our nation’s most challenging years. But while peer institutions were wracked by the uproar surrounding the Vietnam War, Sawyer deftly led Williams through the dismantling of its longstanding and exclusionary fraternity system, and into the era of coeducation. He recognized that the world was changing, and so must his beloved college.

Sawyer described the task of leadership in a compelling way. He said that leaders encounter the equivalent of standing before a wall comprised of seemingly sturdy bricks. Viewed from the front, each appears healthy and strong, and the wall seems likely to stand forever. Yet, if you could observe the wall from the back, it would become immediately obvious that some bricks were rotting away. Unless you are able to identify and remove the damaged bricks, the wall will eventually fall down. But if you make the mistake of removing one that sustains the wall, it will similarly collapse.

Inaction leads to disaster; so does making the wrong move.

What a lesson for today’s Jews – figure out what sustains us, and rethink the rest.

In the first category, in my view, is an undying love of Israel, even as it becomes less fashionable to express this love publicly. This doesn’t imply that you never criticize its government. If you truly cherish Israel, and disagree with the course set by its political leaders, you should. But it is our ancient and forever homeland and we need to keep it close to our hearts. There is a saying attributed to the great Yiddish scholar Max Weinreich: “A language is a dialect with an army.” I would add that without a nation, we would not only lose the Hebrew language, but the Jewish people would again be adrift.

Number two on that list of essential bricks is our embrace of eternal Jewish values. Our faith requires us to be compassionate, grateful and generous. Repairing the world isn’t merely a slogan; it is what we should work to do every single day.

Third, Jews approach life with a resiliency infused with joy. We refuse to succumb to despair.

What about the group of crumbling bricks? What do we need to address to insure a vibrant Jewish future?

First, we can’t continue to emphasize our divisions. Jews come in all colors, backgrounds, denominations, and levels of religiosity. We must stop investing so much energy into how we differ from each other, and instead rejoice in our commonality. To our enemies, a Jew is a Jew. Let’s act that way ourselves.

A second point relates to the first: let’s leave behind our Ashkenazi-centric view of Judaism. Around a quarter of the world’s Jews are other than Ashkenazi, including over half of the Jews living in Israel. But you would never know that from most religious services, by the way Jews are depicted in the media, or by attending shows or performances at Jewish spaces. It’s time to put Tevye in the rear-view mirror.

Lastly, if there is one thing Jewish history reveals, it is that naivety and complacency are a curse. We mustn’t misjudge the sincerity of our so-called allies, or let down, even for a moment, our guard.

As we navigate through these perilous days, may we all be leaders, displaying the courage and the wisdom to address what needs changing, while nurturing what has sustained Jews for millennia.

Morton Schapiro served for more than 22 years as President of Northwestern University and Williams College. He taught almost 7,000 undergraduates over his more than 40 years as an economics professor.